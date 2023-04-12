Let us hope the IMF is wrong about the return of low interest rates

GettyImages-104290142.jpg - iStockphoto

If feeling confused about the outlook for inflation, interest rates and growth, you are not alone. So too is the International Monetary Fund, which in its latest musings on the world economy admits that there is much to be confused about.

Even the underlying causes of today's inflationary spike are hotly disputed. Was it the disruptions of the pandemic? Or was it Putin's murderous invasion of Ukraine and the accompanying energy price shock? Or was it simply central bank complacency, excessive money printing, extreme pandemic and energy crisis related spending, and the reckless abandon of Joe Biden's fiscal expansionism?

The most plausible answer is a cocktail of all these things, but that hasn't stopped a sometimes vindictive blame game, with particular opprobrium reserved for the world's major central banks.

Their main task is to contain inflation, yet they failed to see it coming with the force it did, and even when it was blindingly obvious, they lightly dismissed it as a passing squall that would soon subside.

Belatedly realising their mistake, they then rammed on the brakes, only to endanger their other main objective – the maintenance of financial stability.

After more than a decade of gorging on near free money, the speed and magnitude of the monetary tightening was a major shock which has already caused a series of mini-financial crises and bank runs. The IMF fears there is worse to come. It is hard to disagree.

I've been as critical as any of the clowns of central banking, so I'm not about to start defending them now. Yet in its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF raises an interesting prospect: that though inflation is subsiding more slowly than anticipated, necessitating higher interest rates for longer, eventually rates will return to the near zero levels that ruled between the financial crisis and the end of the pandemic.

What is more, it won't be central banks that drive this dynamic. This is not a choice for policymakers, the IMF insists. Rather, it is about much deeper economic fundamentals that the Bank of England together with its peers in the rest of the world are unable to influence.

The IMF's point is that the long term "natural rate of interest" – the sweet spot at which monetary policy is neither expansionary nor contractionary, consistent with low inflation and output close to potential – hasn't been much changed by the events of the past three years.

For nearly four decades now, the trend has been relentlessly down, and once the present inflationary spike has passed, the same fundamentals will inevitably reestablish themselves, the IMF argues.

Good news, then, for mortgage holders, many of whom have suffered a near doubling in monthly debt servicing costs over the last year. It will also be good news for governments, struggling with the additional debt burden of pandemic and energy crisis related spending.

For the UK housing market, it will be off to the races again, which though a relief for property owners previously primed to expect a crash, would not be an entirely welcome development in most other respects. Excessive asset prices are one of the less desirable aspects of a very low interest rate environment.

The Bank of England could of course attempt to "lean against the wind", and impose a rather higher rate of interest on the economy than its "natural" level, but this would only induce a recession. Instead of being accused of failing to prevent inflation, central banks would instead be charged with stifling growth and destroying jobs.

The IMF makes a reasonable case for its view, but there are no certainties in economics, and we can but hope that it is wrong.

Little that is positive has come out of more than a decade of ultra-low interest rates. Nor do I quite buy the idea that central banks were mere passive players in the monetary madnesses of recent times.

They didn't have to print money to finance burgeoning lockdown-related deficit spending, but they did it gladly, and despite warnings, with little consideration for both its inflationary consequences and its impact on financial stability. Even after the rapid tightening of the past year and a half, real interest rates – that is, after taking account of inflation – remain deep in negative territory.

The contention that nominal rates will eventually settle at close to pre-pandemic zero is based on the idea that the main drivers of low inflation and interest rates have not gone away, but remain as prevalent as ever.

These include demographic forces, such as changes in fertility and mortality rates or time spent in retirement, and declining productivity growth as emerging markets catch up with advanced economies.

The fund also suggests a low interest rate impact from the higher energy prices associated with going green, in that they would bring down the marginal productivity of capital and investment demand.

Fair enough, yet it is equally possible to draw the opposite conclusion from all these long term trends. Higher dependency ratios resulting from ageing populations would logically increase labour's bargaining power, leading to inflationary wage demands.

As populations age, moreover, the global savings glut – perhaps the main driver of the low inflation of recent decades – can be expected to go powerfully into reverse, as retirees draw on their savings. Labour supply is damaged by ageing, but demand may well remain the same.

As for low productivity growth, again logically this would damage potential supply and therefore be inflationary. And higher energy costs from the green transition? How can they be anything other than inflationary?

What is more, the IMF seems to disprove its own argument by adding a number of important caveats, all of which seem to be quite likely eventualities. One is that public debt continues to escalate, increasing the competition for private savings.

Higher government debt might also be seen as less safe; a premium might therefore be demanded for perceived credit risk. Post-pandemic labour shortages could persist, increasing workforce bargaining power and returning labour's share of GDP to the sort of levels that prevailed in the mid-1970s.

Finally, and most importantly, looking at the state of the world today, you wouldn't bet on further globalisation of trade and capital flows.

Putin's invasion of Ukraine has been a sharp reminder of just how fragile these disinflationary linkages truly are. Concern over economic security has eclipsed the old political priority of ever greater economic integration and interdependence. Again, it is hard to see how this can be anything other than inflationary.

A return to the persistent, double digit interest rates of yesteryear does admittedly seem unlikely. But the world has changed, and the disinflationary forces of the past several decades are giving way to inflationary ones, demanding somewhat higher interest rates than we have grown used to.

If rates eventually settle in the 2 to 4 per cent range, that surely would be no bad thing.