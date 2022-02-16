U.S. markets open in 3 hours

With "Let's create," IBM Launches Brand Campaign to Accelerate Innovation with Clients and Partners

·2 min read
In this article:
  • IBM

ARMONK, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the launch of its new integrated global platform, "Let's create," the company's most significant brand initiative in more than a decade. "Let's create" reflects the vision, strategy, and purpose of today's IBM. It reinforces the company's focus on innovation and collaboration to create long-lasting value for clients and partners while helping them address their most pressing business issues.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9002051-ibm-lets-create-brand-campaign/

"'Let's create' is an invitation for our clients and partners to co-create with IBM using our hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and our consulting expertise. Together, we can create solutions that are data-driven and designed to automate, modernize, secure, and transform organizations around the world," said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IBM.

IBM's global, multi-platform marketing investment follows one of the most significant transformations in the company's 110-year history -- the recent spin-off of IBM's managed infrastructure services business, Kyndryl -- placing it at the forefront of hybrid cloud and AI. "Let's create" conveys IBM's commitment to lead in the innovation, development, and application of advanced technologies on behalf of partners -- and the world -- with creativity as the defining currency.

The campaign will roll out in the coming months in three chapters. The first chapter educates about IBM's core capabilities and expertise. The second chapter will showcase how IBM helps clients bring their unique visions to life. The third chapter will focus on the "New Creators" applying technology to create the transformation that businesses and the world need.

Developed with IBM's global agency Ogilvy, the initial work signifies a new direction for IBM, including a departure from the company's trademark blue letterbox in the TV spots. The spots include a simple edit by design-based production studio, Imaginary Forces. Swift, a WPP agency, developed the strategy and creative concepts to bring "Let's create" to life across social media platforms.

"'Let's Create' is an open invitation to all the visionary creative minds -- the developers, the technologists, the engineers, the IT leaders -- to unleash their imaginations, do the unimaginable, and do it together," said Liz Taylor, Global Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy.

The media buy was developed in partnership with Mindshare, and launches today with linear and connected TV, digital, out-of-home, paid social, IBM.com and IBM social channels. Geographies include the U.S, U.K., Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, India, China, Australia, Brazil, Spain and other markets around the world.

Contact:

Caitlin O'Neill, IBM

Caitlin.oneill@ibm.com

IBM
IBM
Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-lets-create-ibm-launches-brand-campaign-to-accelerate-innovation-with-clients-and-partners-301483296.html

SOURCE IBM

