'Let's get spicy': Chili & Salsa Showdown showcases some of Pueblo's best recipes

The looks on the judges faces were surprised, and perhaps a little scared, as they learned they would be sampling a total of 120 entries for the Chili & Salsa Showdown which kicked off the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo Thursday.

Cara Siegel, one of the contest organizers with the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, said Thursday morning the contest was on track for about 80 entries, which would have been "about double" the number of entries submitted last year. The entries later ballooned to 120, or about triple 2022's number.

"Let's get spicy," Siegel said.

A total of 11 judges representing the culinary industry and local media outlets gave the panel a blend of skilled chefs, as well as some people who just love chile. The morning session was relatively easy with 35 commercial entries, 13 green chiles, nine red chiles and 13 salsas.

"I have family members who are entered in the contest, including my aunt, Stephanie Spinuzzi, who owns Riverside Bar and Grill," said judge Sarah Lott, chef. "It is funny how once the chile is in front of me I can't tell whose it is."

"My uncle, George Lott, entered as an individual and won many times before he decided he shouldn't do it any more so someone else could win," Lott said with a laugh.

Chili & Salsa Showdown judges (from left) Chef Sarah Lott, JoJo's Sriracha Owner Jolene "JoJo" Collins and Chef John Castro sample commercial green chile Thursday. The three were among 11 judges tasked with picking the best entries.

Lott, a native Puebloan, was judging her third contest, the first of which came in 2014 when she was a culinary arts student at Pueblo Community College. She was quick to help the newcomers get acclimated with good advice.

"Don't overeat it. Literally a spoonful is all you really need," Lott advised.

She said chefs such as herself would be more picky about criteria like uniform knife cuts on the ingredients and flavor.

As entry after entry came to the judges' table, there were calls for more milk and napkins as well as plenty of sniffles.

"That was a throat changer," Lott said after one particularly hot entry. "My voice just got deeper and raspier on that one."

An even hotter entry came next and she started to laugh, "Oh my goodness, gracious — great balls of fire," she exclaimed.

Judges like Jolene "JoJo" Collins, owner of JoJo's Sriracha, a small batch company that turns Pueblo chile into sriracha, were very serious about the task at hand. Still, she couldn't help but joke about worrying that her stomach would turn into a mishmash of tortillas and chips as she used them to cleanse her pallet between entries.

Judges sampled a total of 13 salsas in the commercial category of the Chili & Salsa Showdown Thursday which were diverse in ingredients and texture but all showcased the Pueblo chile.

Luckily, Pueblo's local Mission foods supplied plenty of bags of tortillas and chips.

"We love having our home here in Pueblo," said Chad Rosenberger, Mission district sales manager. "Our Pueblo plant services all of Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Kansas."

Winners of the Chili & Salsa Showdown will be announced at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the festival tent in front of El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave. Cash prizes and gifts will be awarded to the top performers in each category.

