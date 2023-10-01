Let's talk business: Assistance League of Pueblo marks 50 years of Operation School Bell

The Assistance League of Pueblo recently celebrated 50 years of Operation School Bell at the Wal-Mart Superstore on Dillon Drive, marking five decades of providing assistance to economically challenged children in Pueblo County.

Volunteers with the Assistance League Pueblo celebrated 50 years of Operation School Bell last week after providing 850 deserving school-aged children with new school clothes, books and health hygiene kits.

The celebration took place at the Wal-Mart Superstore on Dillon Drive where staff surprised assistant league volunteers with a cake, decorations, balloons and a sign marking the occasion. Operation School Bell is an annual event focused on helping economically challenged families within Pueblo County.

An upcoming fundraiser for the program is planned for Dec. 2 at the Pueblo Convention Center. The event, Holiday Fashion Preview and Lunch, helps mark the beginning of the holiday season in Pueblo.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 1. Call 719-251-6217 for information.

Small business loans available through NeighborWorks

The nonprofit organization NeighborWorks Southern Colorado and its Southern Colorado Community Lending subsidiary have been approved for an additional $5 million in Climber Loan funds that will be used to help small businesses in 2023 and 2024.

7NeighborWorks and Southern Colorado Community Lending have worked closely with local banking partners to ensure that small business owners in southern Colorado have access to the much-needed help that they deserve. The organization can lend funds to small businesses when other institutions will not.

In the past nine months, Southern Colorado Community Lending has loaned more than $4.5 million to 28 small businesses in southern Colorado, 20 of which are in Pueblo or Pueblo West. To find out more, go to nwsoco.org.

Black Hills Energy is offering rebates for customers seeking to add electric vehicle charging stations at home.

Black Hills offering EV charging equipment rebates

During National Drive Electric Week, Sept. 22 through Oct. 2, Black Hills Energy is placing the spotlight on its Ready EV program and the resources available to help drivers make the switch to an electric vehicle.

“With rebates for home and business EV charging equipment, Black Hills Energy is making electric vehicle charging more convenient, more affordable and more accessible for customers,” said Erik Lundeen, Black Hills Energy’s EV program manager. “With the growth of charging infrastructure in our communities, an electric vehicle is quickly becoming an option for drivers to explore.”

Story continues

Black Hills Energy Ready EV is a cash rebate program that significantly covers costs for electric customers’ EV charging equipment and installation. Ready EV also offers EV purchase rebates for income-qualified customers and a time-of-day rate option to support EV charging.

Learn more at blackhillsenergy.com/ev.

Aguilar's Family Hairstyling West moves to new Pueblo West location

Aguilar's Family Hairstyling West has moved to a new location at 420 S. McCulloch Blvd. in Pueblo West.

The new phone number for the business is 719-431-4271. Walk-ins are welcome.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Assistance League of Pueblo marks 50 years of Operation School Bell