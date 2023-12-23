Let's talk business: CMHIP gets musical instrument donation, real estate report released

Up to 100 patients per week are benefiting from music therapy sessions at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo, thanks, in part, to a welcome donation of new musical instruments.

The Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo recently collaborated with Blue Star Connection, a Winter Park-based nonprofit agency, to secure additional musical instruments for its growing music therapy department. With the help of Blue Star, worn-out equipment was replaced and new instruments were added.

"The donation from Blue Star Connection included eight guitars, one electric drum set, two keyboards, two basses, as well as cases, accessories and amps.While the monetary value of the donation ranges from $1,000 to $2,000, its impact on the patients and their therapists is truly priceless," said Stephanie Fredrickson, marketing and communication specialist for the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo.

Under the guidance of the music therapy staff, up to 100 patients per week benefit from group sessions, unit visits, and one-on-one practice sessions. By incorporating music therapy into their treatment, patients can address a range of goals, including improving emotional expression, social skills, coping mechanisms, memory, and communication.

This $1.35 million home at 5235 Mojave Dr. in South Pueblo is number five on our list of Pueblo's most expensive homes.

Pueblo real estate market welcomes slight uptick in new listings

The November real estate figures are in and Pueblo is showing "a very small uptick in new listings" but still remains "down 16.5% for the year compared to 2022," said Dave Anderson, Pueblo Association of Realtors spokesperson.

Sold listings experienced "a small decline compared to the last six months" at 13.8% compared to November 2022; however, home sales are down nearly 24% year-to-date, Anderson said. A home's average number of days spent on the market sits at just more than three months and Pueblo now has a 3.6-month supply of inventory.

“Our sellers are still having to lower expectations and prices to get their homes sold as buyers continue to wait for interest rates to drop," Anderson explained. “Compared to last year, new construction permits are down 222 through November, a fall of 42.7% as only 275 permits have been pulled this year," he said.

"It looks like everyone in the real estate business is waiting for the new year to start and hoping for interest rates to go down,” Anderson said.

Pueblo West fire safety report released

Pueblo West dignitaries break ground on the $5.35 million Fire Station No. 2 on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The station should be complete in the spring.

The Pueblo West 6A Oversight Committee has issued its report detailing the financials for the 2020 voter-approved 1% sales tax earmarked for the fire department.

Through the end of September, the tax has generated a little more than $10.5 million since collections began in January 2021. The tax has enabled the department to add 15 new firefighters in the past two years, with the expenses for just the new firefighters adding up to $1.2 million this year.

The department also is spending an estimated $5.3 million to construct the new Fire Station 2, which is expected to open in 2024. About $3.4 million in funds are earmarked for new fire trucks, including a ladder truck and wildland brush truck that will be completed in January and two pumper trucks slated for delivery in the fall of 2025.

To view the report, go to the document center at pueblowestmetro.us.

Boreas Campers welcomes new administrators

Pueblo-based Boreas Campers, a cutting-edge recreational vehicle producer, announced the appointment of two new executives as the company eyes growth in 2024.

Steve Kreps has been named the new director of operations and Attila Szasz is the new engineering manager.

Steve Kreps

With a 35-year background in manufacturing, Kreps' operational expertise will play a pivotal role inenhancing Boreas Campers’ efficiency, productivity, and overall operational excellence. Havingsuccessfully managed complex operations in previous roles, he brings a wealth of experience thataligns seamlessly with Boreas Campers’ vision for the future, according to a press release.

Attila Szasz

As the new engineering manager, Szasz will spearhead product development and innovation initiatives at Boreas Campers. He has 22 years of experience managing existing product improvements, new product development and quality assurance. Szasz is expected to bolster the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and functionality in the camper industry.

“Boreas Campers is thrilled with our growing team as we continue to expand our presence in the market,” said Matt Reichel, founder and president of Boreas Campers. “Their expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our operations and driving innovation in our product development."

Matt Reichel

