Let's talk business: Colorado City KOA campground wins top awards for eighth year in a row

Cabins are among offerings at the Pueblo South/Colorado City KOA Holiday campground where the owners have received the KOA Founder’s and President’s Awards eight years in a row.

Kampgrounds of America Inc. announced recently that the Pueblo South/Colorado City KOA Holiday Campground, 9040 Interstate 25 South, has earned the annual KOA President’s Award and the KOA Founder’s Award.

The campground, which features RV and tent camping sites, cabins, covered wagon sites, a swimming pool, hot tub and miniature golf course, has been owned by Rubens and Helena Salles for eight years. It is open year-round and employs eight workers.

"We need to be able to get the maximum points to get the awards and this is the eighth year in a row we've gotten the awards," Rubens Salles said. "The scores are based on how clean and organized the campground is — everything has to look like new."

The awards were presented Nov. 16 at Kampgrounds of America, Inc.’s Annual International Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The KOA Founder’s Award goes exclusively to campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and during the KOA Quality Review. The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests.

ENSCO hosts 300 railroad industry experts for conference

ENSCO, Inc. hosted more than 300 government, industry and academia experts at the Federal Rail Administration's Transportation Technology Center for a conference earlier this month.

During the first day of the conference, presentations and discussions at the Pueblo Convention Center focused on critical issues for the rail and transportation industry. Topics included cybersecurity, decarbonization, emergency response, workforce development, and future research and test needs from government and industry perspectives.

On day two, attendees toured the Transportation Technology Center where they saw the impact wall, a structure with a 3 million-pound impact load rating; the underground tunnel, a vital research tool used for blast testing within confined spaces; and the precision geometry slab track, an adjustable track used to assess vehicle dynamics and track measuring system accuracy.

“This event provided an excellent opportunity to bring interested stakeholders together to discuss important research, test, and training priorities for our industry and highlight how this national asset can be used by the community to advance their key initiatives in development of industry standards, product lifecycle testing, vulnerability assessment, HAZMAT first response and workforce development,” said Jeff Stevens ENSCO president.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: KOA campground and railroad testing center put Pueblo in the spotlight