Let's Talk Business: Hydrogen educational event, Pueblo residential renters meeting and more

Fleet managers and the public are invited to a Hydrogen Educational Event set for 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the Occhiato Student Center at Colorado State University Pueblo, 2220 Bonforte Blvd.

Participants will hear more about the Colorado State University/New Day Hydrogen proposed Hydrogen Refueling station planned for the Interstate 25 corridor in Pueblo. It will be among the first three public-facing hydrogen fueling stations in the state.

"We'd like to tell you our thoughts about the project, but, more importantly, we want to hear your concerns," said Buford Barr, chief operational officer for New Day Hydrogen. "Today fleets are being challenged to reduce their carbon footprint and this transition to zero-emissions requires us to move away from diesel internal combustion vehicles towards electric vehicles."

Local experts in hydrogen, Colorado vehicle grant programs, as well as fleet managers, will talk during the Hydrogen Educational Event.

Southern Colorado Residential Renters meet Feb. 20

The Southern Colorado Residential Rental Association is set to meet for a class and luncheon starting at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at Pueblo Union Depot, 132 W. B St.

The class will focus on deductions landlords can take on their tax forms with Deb Bassi of Business Accounting Support Services Inc. The lunch will follow and include a review of new leases as well as a legislative review of proposed bills, including HB24-1098, "Fair cause for eviction," SB24-033, "Short term rental tax increase," and SB24-094, "Safe housing for residential tenants."

The class is free for members or $25 for non-members. Lunch is $18 for members or $25 for non-members.

Reservations can be made by leaving a message or texting 719-251-2257, or emailing scrra_mail@southerncoloradorentals.org.

Broadband Outreach Session Feb. 21 in Avondale

The Southern Colorado Economic Development District Regional Broadband Initiative is hosting a regional outreach session at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at McHarg Park Community Center, 405 Second St., in Avondale.

The group will present broadband progress updates, discuss upcoming funding opportunities and hear public input on broadband.

Jeremiah Arellano

New chief officer takes over Minnequa Works Federal Credit Union

Minnequa Works Credit Union has named Pueblo native Jeremiah Arellano as its chief lending officer.

Arellano has more than two decades of leadership and lending experience, bringing a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to the community. Arellano graduated from Pueblo Central High School before embarking on his higher education journey at University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State University Pueblo.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arellano to the Minnequa Works Credit Union family as our Chief Lending Officer," said Nathan Cape, president and CEO of Minnequa Works Credit Union. "His deep roots in Pueblo, coupled with his impressive track record in lending leadership, give him the opportunity to make a significant impact for our members and community."

"Being a native of Pueblo, I am deeply invested in the success and prosperity of this community. I look forward to enhancing positive experience and lending growth for the members in the community that I call home," Arelanno said.

Demystifying entrepreneurship program March 15-16

Erick Mueller and Visda Carson

A program on "Demystifying Entrepreneurship" is set for March 15-16 in Pueblo.

The program is taught by faculty Erick Mueller and Visda Carson with the University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business and is sponsored by the Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center and the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Pueblo. The comprehensive curriculum covers essential aspects of entrepreneurship and aims to provide valuable insights and skills for aspiring entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts.

The program "is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn and take their next step in their business journey," said Noah Commerford, president and CEO of the Latino Chamber.

The event also will include a panel of local business owners and city officials. The cost is only $15 thanks to the sponsorship of the Latino Chamber and includes all food, drinks, and supplies.

Register at pueblolatinochamber.com or contact Catherine O’Grady, small business development's education coordinator, via email at catherine.ogrady@Pueblocc.edu or by phone at 719-549-3245.

