Let's Talk Business: Low-cost sports physicals; Pueblo Riverwalk drained for cleaning

Pueblo Community Health Center is offering affordable sports physicals for middle and high school athletes attending Pueblo School District 60, Pueblo County School District 70, and the Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy.

Appointments are available Jan. 29 through Feb. 1 at the Pueblo Community Health Centers at Central and Pueblo County high schools, the Chavez/Huerta Academy, and the Pueblo Community College student health center. The cost is $30 and insurance can be billed if it has been at least one year since the patient's last well-child check.

Call 719-543-8718, ext. 700, to schedule at appointment. For details, visit pueblochc.org.

Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo conducts annual cleaning

The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo has started draining the river channel for the annual channel cleaning project.

Don’s Landscaping, a local contractor, will remove sediment, dead plant matter, and other debris from the river channel using heavy equipment rentals from Riverwalk sponsor Wagner Rents.

Weather permitting, the channel is on track to be refilled by mid-February. The annual draining and cleaning is an essential part of maintaining water quality once the warm weather months arrive.

MxV Rail president named 2023 Railway Woman of the Year

Kari Gonzales

MxV Rail President and Chief Executive Officer Kari Gonzales has been named the League of Railway Women's 2023 Railway Woman of the Year.

The honor recognizes a woman who exhibits leadership and excellence while supporting the personal and professional growth of others in the rail industry. In 2021, Gonzales assumed the role at the helm of MxV Rail, a subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads, becoming the first Latina to hold the position.

With Gonzales at the helm, MxV Rail completed a groundbreaking, multi-million-dollar project tobuild a new full-scale test facility in Pueblo, representing a significant investment in the future of rail research and testing. Gonzales leads a team of nearly 300 workers.

“It’s an honor to be recognized in an industry that brings tremendous value to our communities nationwide," Gonzales said. "Considering past nominees, I am grateful to be recognized among some amazing women in rail."

“Kari’s energy and leadership have been pivotal to launching MxV Rail’s new chapter,” said Ian Jefferies, Association of American Railroads president and chief executive officer. “With her at the helm, MxV Rail is working each day to help a safe industry get even safer and find real-world solutions to today’s biggest transportation challenges."

