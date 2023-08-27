Let's talk business in Pueblo: Beulah Fire wins grant to reduce human-bear conflicts

American black bears call many parts of Southern Colorado home.

The Beulah Fire Department has been awarded a $100,000 grant for its Community Human-Bear Conflict Resolution Project.

The Beulah community has seen increasing levels of human-bear conflicts during the past several years. The growing human population throughout the area has interrupted bear habitat with new home developments presenting new food attractants, including livestock feed, bird feeders and unsecured trash.

Many locations lack proper storage and bear-resistant trash receptacles. Grant funding will be used to install bear-resistant trash cans in Pueblo Mountain Park, purchase bear-resistant cans for residents in high-conflict areas, implement bear deterrent materials for beehive and small farm hobbyists and support education and outreach efforts within the community.

The grant was awarded by Colorado Parks and WIldlife.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging the public to avoid the Arkansas River below the Lake Pueblo State Park dam due to surging water releases.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife public meeting Sept. 6 in Pueblo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites the public to attend a meeting set for 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Lake Pueblo State Park, Pueblo Reservoir Road.

The agency is proposing to adjust temperature standards for water in the Arkansas River below the dam. The water quality team will discuss the history behind current water temperature standards and explain the reasons it wants to adjust the standards to reflect the slightly warmer river water temperatures July through December.

“CPW is seeking to adjust temperature standards to match existing conditions for the Arkansas River from the dam to its confluence with Wildhorse/Dry Creek Arroyo, about five miles to the east,” said Mindi May, water quality program coordinator. “The proposed standards would not allow warming of the river beyond historical levels and will protect the existing cold water fishery.”

That section of river includes the Pueblo State Fish Hatchery, which was built in 1986 as a joint venture between the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation — which owns the Lake Pueblo dam — and the state parks department, which operates the hatchery.

Story continues

The 80-acre Pueblo hatchery is one of 19 hatcheries in the state and raises 90 million fish a year, stocking them in lakes and rivers across Colorado. The Pueblo hatchery is the only facility that breeds cold and warm water species of fish so its operations are affected by the temperature standards.

CPW staff have determined the hatchery cannot meet the default temperature standards from July through December which are included in the hatchery's water discharge permit. Those who cannot attend will be able to view the meeting on Zoom.

Nicole Ferguson

Nicole Ferguson named director of Mariposa Center for Safety

Nicole Ferguson has been named executive director of Mariposa Center for Safety, 801 N. Santa Fe Ave.

The center staff offers a supportive network of individuals and resources that are proven to positively assist those looking to break the cycle of abuse. Prior to accepting her new job Aug. 14, Ferguson was the director of compliance and Title IX coordinator at Colorado State University Pueblo.

Throughout her career she has had the opportunity to work in the areas of mental health, the judicial system and higher education. Ferguson has developed a positive track record of strong relationships with community partners including Health Solutions, local law enforcement, Parkview Medical Center, United Way, Pueblo Rape Crisis Center and others.

She holds a doctoral degree in leadership and policy from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, and a master’s degree in education from the University of Arkansas.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Let's talk business: Beulah Fire wins grant to reduce bear conflicts