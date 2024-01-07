Let's talk business: Pueblo Chamber names citizen of the year, YMCA gets rare accreditation

The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce is set to honor its citizen of the year and several other community champions during the 113th annualGala set for 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Pueblo Convention Center.

The chamber's selection committee chose Andrea Aragon to receive the Rod Slyhoff Citizen of the Year award. Aragon was the first executive director of the Latino Chamber of Commerce, worked in alumni and development at Colorado State University Pueblo, served 17 years as the president and chief executive officer of United Way of Pueblo County and is the current executive director of the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation.

Andrea Aragon

Aragon has given back to the community by serving on the boards of Caring for Colorado, College Invest, and the Colorado Nonprofit Association. She is currently a member of the US Bank Pueblo Community Advisory Board, the Colorado State University Pueblo President’s Advisory Board, the Pueblo City/County Library Foundation, the Palmer Land Conservancy and serves as a commissioner for the Housing Authority for the city of Pueblo.

Evie Harris

Ambassador of the Year for 2023 is Evie Harris. Harris is employed at Southern Colorado Clinic and has served as an ambassador for nearly 13 years.

Bill Zwick

The 2023 Trailblazer Award will be presented to Bill Zwick, whose urban design experience and visionary ability has enhanced city projects in historic preservation, new construction, streetscapes, public buildings and the implementation of art in public places. His projects have included the Pueblo Convention Center, El Pueblo History Museum, the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo and renovations of Memorial Hall and City Hall.

Carol Rivera

The 2023 Outstanding Volunteer Award will be presented to Carol Rivera, who served as a teacher for 26 years and currently volunteers at the El Pueblo History Museum. During her volunteer years, she has been involved with the historical interpreter’s program, participated in the educators' 1840-era Encampment at Bent’s Old Fort, and created her own educational program, which is often used in El Pueblo History Museum trading post tours.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a silent auction, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner and the program at 7 p.m. Black Hills Energy is sponsoring the event and the cost to attend the banquet is $100 for members or $125 for non-members.

For details, visit pueblochamber.org or send reservation details to Terri Kallish at terrik@pueblochamber.net.

Rural Pueblo County internet project wins $2.3 million in funding

Southern Colorado Economic Development District and the internet provider partner SECOM have been awarded $2,381,372 for an internet project designed to help rural Pueblo County residents and businesses.

The project will provide internet connections at 341 locations in unincorporated areas of Pueblo County south of Avondale and on the south side of the town of Boone. SECOM serves homes and businesses across southeast Colorado with a mix of fiber and wireless technologies.

Ditesco Project & Construction Services of Fort Collins is serving as consultant and lead partner on the projects.

The Mariposa Center for Safety in Pueblo is located at 119 W. Eighth St. in Pueblo.

El Pomar awards grants to Pueblo nonprofits

El Pomar Foundation's Colorado Assistance Fund is awarding several grants to Pueblo nonprofits as the organizations face challenges ranging from high inflation and economic uncertainty to staffing shortages and declines in donations.

The awards include $15,000 to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo; $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County; $10,000 to the Mariposa Center for Safety in Pueblo; $10,000 to the Pueblo Pro Bono division of Metro Volunteers and $5,000 to the Pueblo Zoological Society.

The lobby and climbing wall at the YMCA of Pueblo, 3200 E. Spaulding Ave.

YMCA of Pueblo wins abuse prevention honor

The Young Men's Christian Association of Pueblo is the first in the state to be awarded the highest honor for abuse prevention practices by Praesidium.

The accreditation acknowledges the agency's unwavering commitment to creating a safe and nurturing environment for all members, staff and program participants. Praesidium specializes in preventing sexual abuse in organizations that serve youth and vulnerable adults.

“We are thrilled to receive the Praesidium accreditation, a recognition that reflects our commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of everyone in our YMCA community,” said Colleen Jones, vice president of operations at the YMCA of Pueblo. “This accreditation underscores our ongoing efforts to create an environment where everyone can thrive, free from the threat of abuse.”

The YMCA of Pueblo is one of the first 30 organizations in the country to receive the accreditation, and the first in the state of Colorado to receive it. The accreditation process consisted of a seven-month process during which there was a review of the policies and procedures and an onsite inspection of operations.

For details about the YMCA of Pueblo and its child abuse prevention efforts, visit puebloymca.org/membership.

Grief support group meets Jan. 19

The Mission Integration team at CommonSpirit St. Mary-Corwin Hospital is offering a 12-week grief, loss and life transition support group starting Jan. 19 in the Dorcy Cancer Center, 2004 Lake Ave.

The program addresses the difficulty of loss and grief many individuals face after the death of a loved one. Participants are encouraged to find support in others rather than grieving alone.

Participants will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. each Friday for 12 weeks with Deacon Marco Vegas and co-facilitator Jan Sciortino.

“Our mission is to serve those who are vulnerable, bringing hope and healing through compassion and kindness. We recognize the difficulty of losing a loved one and hope to reassure individuals to seek help in our program where participants come together to help each other overcome their losses," Vegas said.

The cost is $25 and includes all materials. To schedule your registration screening, contact Vegas by calling 719-557-5246 or emailing marcovegas@centura.org.

