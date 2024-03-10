Let's Talk Business in Pueblo: New director named to Southeastern Colorado water district

Leann Noga

Leann Noga, a longtime employee of the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, has been appointed executive director of the district.

Noga, who has worked for the district since 2004, most recently served as director of finance. The 43-year-old replaces Jim Broderick, who is retiring after 22 years as executive director.

The appointment occurred during a March 8 special board of directors meeting, which coincided with International Women's Day.

“Each and every one of us very much look forward to working with you,” said Board President Bill Long. “I think we all have confidence in you and your ability to lead the southeastern district."

"I will lead by example and manage with fairness and accountability," Noga said, pointing out her top goal is to finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit project. The project involves a water treatment facility and trunkline that will bring clean drinking water to 39 communities in southeastern Colorado.

Since starting work for the district, Noga has earned both bachelor's and master's degrees at Colorado State University Pueblo.

Pueblo Strong opposes legislative bills with rally, petition

Pueblo residents have formed the group Pueblo Strong and are planning measures to oppose a senate bill and a house bill they believe will hurt local jobs.

Senate Bill 166, titled "Air Quality Enforcement: Concerning measures to increase the enforcement of violations that impact the environment," and House Bill 1338, titled "Cumulative Impacts & Environmental Justice: Concerning measures to advance environmental justice by reducing cumulative impacts of air pollution," will both be heard in committee at the state capitol on March 20.

The group is organizing a rally to show support for people who are testifying against what they say are "job killing bills." The group will meet at the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce parking lot at Fourth Street and Santa Fe Avenue at 9 a.m. on March 20 to board a bus headed for Denver.

Lunch will be provided. To register for the event or sign the petition in opposition of the bills, go to pueblo-strong.com.

Southern Colorado Residential Rental Association President Jaton Asbury (left) and landlord Brenda Lines talk to Pat Heine about rental leases.

Southern Colorado Residential Rental Association meets March 19

The Southern Colorado Residential Rental Association is set to meet at 10:30 a.m. on March 19 at the Pueblo Union Depot, 132 W. B St.

The event will kick off with a class by Jaton Asbury, association president, focusing on businesses that can conduct background checks. Lunch will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Brian Gallagher of the City of Pueblo planning and community development, housing and citizen services department talking about local housing issues.

The class is free and lunch costs $18 for members. Non-members pay $25 for the class and $25 for lunch. Reservations can be made by calling and leaving a message, sending a text message to 719-251-2257, or emailing scrra_mail@southerncoloradorentals.org.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo Strong to oppose 'job killing' legislative bills March 20