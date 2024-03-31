Let's talk business in Pueblo: Downtown beautification, chamber awards, job fair and more

Walter's Brewery is located at 126 Oneida Street.

A consortium of native Pueblo business owners has been awarded a $130,000 Community Business Preservation Grant to help support downtown beautification projects and spotlight's Pueblo's Historic Arkansas Riverwalk area.

The four businesses, sponsored by the Southern Colorado Economic Development District, include Bojon Bro's, Olde Towne Carriage House, The Gold Dust Saloon and Walter Brewing Company. The grant was awarded by the Business Funding and Incentives division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

“Colorado’s small businesses are a cornerstone of our unique communities. It is important to support culturally significant small businesses because they serve as gathering places for different generations and community landmarks," said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Pueblo chamber to host business awards luncheon April 11

The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce is set to host its Business Awards Luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 11 at the Sangre De Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave.

The Business of the Year Award will be presented to TR Toppers, a locally owned and operated candy crushing and distributing company which employs more than 175 people. The company is owned by Tim, Greg and Bob Rode who have garnered recent "Supplier of the Year" awards from both Sonic and Dairy Queen.

Kari Gonzales

The “Charles W. Crews” Business Leader Award will be presented to Kari Gonzales, president and chief executive officer of MxV Rail. Gonzales started her career in rail as an intern nearly 20 years ago and has overseen MxV Rail since 2021.

During her first year as CEO, she led a 27,000-hour move and relocation of $100 million in assets and training props over the course of several months, helping to establish the company's new campus and research facilities during the company's rebranding.

For luncheon reservations, contact Terri Kallish at terrik@pueblochamber.net or call 719-621-4425.

Pueblo Parks hosting job fair April 5

Pueblo Parks and Recreation is set to host a job fair from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 5 at City Park, 800 Goodnight Ave.

The event is a one-stop shop for people interested in working for Pueblo Parks and Recreation during the summer season. Employment opportunities range from maintaining the fields and mowing grass to operating the Rides at City Park, officiating youth sport games, cashiering at the concessions stands, lifeguarding, and more.

At the fair, candidates will be able to fill out an application, interview for positions and ask questions of staff.

Minnequa Works Credit Union lender completes national education program

Miccayla Gallardo

Miccayla Gallardo, a lending and service specialist for Minnequa Works Credit Union, has successfully completed the Credit Union Development Education Program with the National Credit Union Foundation as part of her commitment to better serve members.

The intensive training initiative provides Gallardo with a deep understanding of how credit unions can leverage cooperative principles to overcome development issues and help foster financial health in the community.

Pueblo County Sheriff wins re-accreditation

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Bureau and Communication Center recently received advanced re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

The law enforcement bureau, led by Chief Mark Mears, and the communication center, under the leadership of Shawnna Clementi, both earned a third accreditation. Both divisions initially were accredited in 2016 and earned re-accreditation in 2020.

“This is an incredible honor for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office," said Sheriff David Lucero. “Meeting the standards needed to receive re-accreditation is not an easy task and to do it for the third consecutive time truly demonstrates the strong work ethic and professionalism our employees have in performing at a high level.”

Vanguard offers grants to southern Colorado charities

Vanguard Skin Specialists is celebrating 15 years of serving patients in Pueblo, Fremont and El Paso counties by awarding 15 grants of $15,000 each to charities in southern Colorado, including Pueblo, through its Give Thanks program.

Applicants must be a school, school-based program, or a registered 501(c)3 who serve vulnerable children and youth, help break the cycle of poverty, improve access to health care, protect human rights, or support those who have served in the military.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis in 2024 until all awards are granted. The final deadline to apply is Monday, Sept. 30.

Final awards will be announced in November. For more information or to apply, visit Vanguardskin.com/give-thanks-2024/.

