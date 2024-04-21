Let's Talk Business in Pueblo: Ent Credit Union awards $16,000 to child advocate groups

Ent Credit Union recently awarded $16,000 to six organizations based in the Pueblo area as part of its annual Youth Endowment Services grant program.

Programs awarded the grants included Mentally Ill Kids in Distress, Posada of Pueblo, Heart of Colorado Court Appointed Special Advocates, Pueblo Child Advocacy Center, Pueblo Cooperative Care Center and Soaring Eagles Center for Autism.

"As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Ent's YES Grants program, we're privileged to witness the positive impact it has had on communities across Colorado," said Annie Snead, senior manager of community advocacy for Ent. "Our committee faces a tough task, as every nonprofit that applies is deserving of funds."

"We at Ent are especially proud to play a small role in enhancing programs for youth by partnering with these exceptional organizations that are doing the hard work," she said.

SBDC Small Business Expo and Hiring Fair is May 3

The Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center is set to host a Small Business Expo and Hiring Fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 3 at Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave.

The event will feature 80 booths with small business vendors and employers seeking employees, as well as community and business resources.

Find out more at southerncoloradosbdc.org.

Small Business Summit is May 16 at Pueblo Community College

The Latino Chamber is set to host its Small Business Summit from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave.

Small business owners, entrepreneurs, nonprofit representatives and others will have access to resources, information, networking, and more during the free event. Breakfast and lunch is included.

Registration is due by 5 p.m. May 10, at pueblolatinochamber.com.

Meet InBank's Bankers of Distinction award winners

InBank's Mark Dunsmoor and Andrew Trainor recently received the Bankers of Distinction award from the Colorado Bankers Association.

Mark Dunsmoor

The award honors bankers and community leaders for going above and beyond in the spirit of dedication to support activities vital to the communities they serve. Dunsmoor, senior vice president, has served as a volunteer with the Parkview Foundation and Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, as well as other organizations.

Andrew Trainor

Andrew Trainor, community bank president, supports organizations such as Colorado State University Pueblo, Pueblo Economic Development Corp., Pueblo Community College, the Parkview Foundation and Pueblo YMCA, among others.

“The time, talent and energy that each of these bankers dedicate in service to their communities is invaluable,” said Jenifer Waller, president of the Colorado Bankers Association. “They demonstrate that the banking community is committed to the financial wellbeing of all Coloradans."

