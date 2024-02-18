Let's Talk Business in Pueblo: Free tax help, learning grant for housing-assisted families

Free income tax preparation is available at Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave., through March 30 thanks to the Tax Help Colorado program.

Those who had a 2023 household income of less than $64,000 can have their return completed by IRS-certified tax preparers. Drop-off appointments are available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays; pick-up times will be scheduled between 5-7 p.m. Thursdays.

For information and to schedule appointments, go to taxhelpcolorado.as.me/PuebloCC or call 719-549-3200.

Casa Del Sol wins Housing and Urban Development grant

Casa Del Sol Community Partners of Pueblo has been awarded a $78,617 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development family self-sufficiency program grant.

Casa Del Sol apartments, 1725 Constitution Road, offer HUD Rental Living Assistance through the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8), Project Based Assistance, Subsidized Housing, and Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing programs.

Financial literacy, job training and educational opportunities are some of the resources the family self-sufficiency grant program offers to HUD-assisted families "so that they have the chance to find employment and build assets,” said Marcia Fudge, HUD secretary.

"The effectiveness of our housing programs is only strengthened by the ability of our HUD-assisted families to reach economic stability,” said Dominique Jackson, Rocky Mountain regional manager. "This program does just that by providing our neighbors with the vital tools and resources to help them achieve lasting financial independence.”

Maggie Welte

Parkview names new chief nursing officer

Pueblo native Maggie Welte has been named the new chief nursing officer at UCHealth Parkview Medical Center and UCHealth Parkview Pueblo West Hospital.

Welte, a registered nurse who holds both bachelor's and master's degrees, has served Pueblo patients for more than 20 years, starting her career as a nurse intern at Parkview in 2022. She has been hospital administrator at Parkview Pueblo West Hospital since 2021.

As the chief nursing officer, she will lead the Parkview nursing team and focus on delivering exceptional patient care to patients in Pueblo and southern Colorado, according to a press release.

“Maggie’s dedication, expertise, and commitment to patient care has set a standard of excellence within our hospital,” stated Darrin Smith, hospital president and chief executive officer. “I have full confidence that she will lead our nursing team with compassion, innovation, and the highest level of professionalism.

Welte replaces Renee Elwell, who recently announced her retirement.

"This promotion not only recognizes her (Welte's) exceptional skills but also reaffirms our hospital's commitment to fostering talent and promoting from within," Smith said.

ENSCO, Inc. launches new infrastructure protection program in Pueblo

ENSCO, Inc., which oversees the Transportation Technology Center at 55500 DOT Road in Pueblo, has launched the Center for Critical Infrastructure Protection, an initiative designed to provide comprehensive cyber and physical security solutions to organizations.

“With increased awareness of how dangerous foreign cyber activity is to public utilities, it’s more important than ever for organizations to have access” to infrastructure protection, said Jeff Stevens, ENSCO President. “We are proud to offer this invaluable resource for bolstering security, and ultimately, public safety.”

Located at the Transportation Technology Center in Pueblo, the world’s largest surface transportation testing site, the program's mission is to aid sectors including railways, railway suppliers, mass transit and pipelines. The program helps identify vulnerabilities, enhance defenses, and bolster resilience against threats through training, assessment, testing, modeling, and protective services, according to a press release.

The program offers live classes online and in person. For more information, visit ccip-ensco.com.

The Arkansas River near the Lake Pueblo State Park dam.

Arkansas River Basin Water Forum is March 6-7 in La Junta

The 29th Arkansas River Basin Water Forum is set for March 6-7 at Otero College in La Junta.

The event will feature the state’s top water experts discussing critical issues facing all segments of Arkansas River water users, from agriculture and municipal to recreational, environmental and industrial working toward solutions to plan for a secure water future for the largest river basin in the state.

Cost is $300 for both days or $150 for one day and includes lunches. Register online at arbwf.org.

Action Colorado is new name for Action 22

The Action 22 Board of Directors announces the organization is operating under a new name, Action Colorado.

Action Colorado will invite experts, regardless of geographic location, to help create, implement, and optimize solutions that are beneficial for Coloradans outside of the Denver Metro area to ensure their voices are heard by elected officials and public policy decision-makers, according to a press release. The organization operates through a nonpartisan lens to be strategically impactful on behalf of its members.

“With all that is going on in our state and all the changes happening right now, we need to do more and invite more key players to the table in standing up for southern and rural Colorado. We accomplish more when we work together,” said Rick Klein, board chair.

Action Colorado committees tackle veterans, agriculture, infrastructure, local government and economic development. Find out more at ActionColorado.org or by listening to the latest podcast episode at makingactionhappen.com.

