Let's Talk Business, Pueblo: Help for small businesses; community health volunteer honored

Brian Estrada

Entrepreneurs interested in starting a small business are invited to a 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 12 workshop hosted by Southern Colorado Small Business Development at Rawlings Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

The "Business Start in a Day" event, led by Brian Estrada, executive director of the local small business development office, will guide participants through steps to register a business, set up an Employee Identification Number and resources available to help. Participants also can sign up for free consulting sessions.

The event is free. To register, go to southerncoloradosbdc.org or call 719-549-3245, or email southernco@coloradosbdc.org.

Yarbrough wins 'exceptional' board leader award for community health organizations

Arthur Yarbrough

Pueblo Community Health Center Board Member Arthur Yarbrough has been awarded the "Exceptional Board Leadership Award" for 2023 from the Community Health Association of Mountain/Plains States.

Yarbrough and his family lacked health coverage in the 1990s when his steelworker union was on strike. He and his family were able to receive care through Pueblo Community Health Center and even though he shifted careers to the social work field and his new employer provided good health insurance, his family has continued with the community health center and has been patients for almost 30 years.

Yarbrough’s career in social work led him to interface with the health center's homeless clinic staff. Impressed with his commitment to the patients, staff recommended him as a board member representing the homeless population. He served as a consumer board member from 2005-2012 and then rejoined the board in 2014.

At a 2015 board retreat, Yarbrough questioned, “What goal could we have to assure patients will be treated with dignity and respect as we grow? What I value most about being a PCHC patient is the trusting relationship with my caregivers.”

With his direction, the board adopted a goal called “Service Culture," which led to the implementation of the center's "Communicate with HEART" training program for all staff, which continues today. He will finish out his service in 2024.

“Arthur (Yarbrough) exemplifies the very best of volunteer board service — loyalty, stewardship, and a ceaseless commitment to assuring the long-term viability of PCHC's mission to provide quality primary care to those in need. He is most deserving of the award he received,” said Donald Moore, chief executive officer.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Workshop for aspiring Pueblo business owners, award for PCHC board member