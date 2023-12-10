Let's talk business in Pueblo: Meals on Wheels drivers needed; small business seminars set

Volunteer Gene Lucero loads up food parcels for delivery through SRDA's Meals on Wheels program.

Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals to Pueblo's homebound adults as part of the Senior Resource Development Agency's Meals on Wheels Program.

The agency serves an average of 450 meals a day for Pueblo's older residents at three congregate sites and via delivery. Volunteers are needed between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mileage reimbursements are available. For information, call 719-543-0100 or 719-553-3425.

Seminar on starting a small business is Dec. 11

Southern Colorado's Small Business Development Center, 121 W. City Center Drive, is set to host a seminar from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday.

The event will be hosted by Brian Estrada, development center executive director. It will cover how to start and register a small business and more.

For details, call 719-549-3245 or email southernco@coloardosbdc.org.

Rocky Mountain SER offering workforce development program

The Rocky Mountain Service, Employment and Redevelopment program in Pueblo is offering employment and training services for local residents.

Anyone who has worked in the agricultural industry during the past two years or has family members who have can qualify for job training in nursing, welding, truck driving, online health care and online Information Technology training.

The program offers job placement, financial assistance for tuition, books and supplies as well as support services for gasoline, tools, rent, uniforms and groceries. To find out more about the free grant money opportunities, call Christina Grublak at 719-744-7287 or email cgrublak@rmser.org.

Employee Exit Webinar set for Dec. 14

The Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center is offering a webinar from 2-3 p.m. Thursday.

It will cover how to handle the employee exit process from documentation to exit interviews, and return of company property to final settlement. To find out more call 719-549-3245 or email southernco@coloardosbdc.org.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Citizens Academy starts Jan. 9

Local residents are invited to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office during a Citizen’s Academy set to start Jan. 9.

Story continues

The academy will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 6-9 p.m. through Feb. 1. The academy is free, but participants must be committed to attending all sessions.

Topics range from patrol and the detention bureau to tactical operations, communications, crime scene investigations and crime prevention. There also will be sessions on school resource officer programs, victims' assistance, the training academy and high-tech crimes.

Those interested in attending the academy must apply as soon as possible as class size is limited. The deadline is Jan. 1.

To apply, go to pueblosheriff.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo Meals on Wheels drivers needed; small business seminars set