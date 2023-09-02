Let's talk business in Pueblo: Mobile Record Shredders merges with Shred America

Mobile Record Shredders of Pueblo has merged with Shred America LLC.

Mobile Record Shredders of Pueblo has merged with Shred America, LLC to form Shred America Colorado.

The information destruction company has been owned and operated by Joe O'Brien and Lawrence and Julia Anaya for the past 20 years.

"We were looking for a partner who could take us to new levels of success while keeping our two main goals intact of offering great customer service with a highly trained and dedicated staff," O'Brien said.

"Mobile Record Shredders is one of the best information destruction companies not only in Colorado but in the entire country," said Ray Barry, partner of Shred America. "We are very proud and excited that the ownership team and the amazing staff is now part of the Shred America family and will continue to be involved in Shred America Colorado."

Posada benefits from CommonSpirit Health grant

Posada of Pueblo is one of 48 organizations receiving grants through the CommonSpirit Health equity and advancement fund program.

The program helps support local organizations that meet the mental health, food security, social justice and health equity needs in Colorado, Kansas and Utah. Grants awards ranged from $50,000 to $150,000.

CommonSpirit assumed direct management of 20 Centura Health hospitals and 240 physician practices and clinics, effective Aug. 1. Patients who visit one of these facilities will begin to see the transition to the CommonSpirit name.

While the name will change, CommonSpirit says the commitment to delivering high-quality care by many of the same providers and care sites patients know and trust remains the same. For additional information, patients are encouraged to visit centura.org/CommonSpirit.

Ent Credit Union raising funds for Care & Share

Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado will benefit from Hunger Action Month donations made at Ent Credit Union at 300 W. Fifth St. in Pueblo, or at 3583 E. Spaulding Ave. in Pueblo West.

Story continues

From Sept. 1-10, every person who makes a monetary donation of any amount will be entered into a drawing to win tickets to a sold-out Sting concert at Red Rocks on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Donations can be made at the local branches or online at secure.qgiv.com/for/ecuhamf.

From Sept. 11-30, everyone who donates will be entered to win tickets to a Denver Broncos game.

“As the need continues to grow, our neighbors in need often turn to food pantries to provide a little more room in the budget to survive,” said Annie Snead, senior manager of community advocacy for Ent Credit Union. “We are proud to partner with area food bank partners to support their missions and do our part to help end hunger.”

Parkview cancer education event is Oct. 4

Parkview Health System is set to offer a "Mammos and Mocktails," event from 5-7 p.m., Oct. 4, at Renewed Wholesale, 720 S. Main St.

The event will allow participants the opportunity to interact with specialized healthcare experts from ParkviewComprehensive Cancer Center and Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers. The goal is to educate and encourage guests to schedule their mammogram screening for early detection of breast cancer.

Topics will include nutrition, exercise and lymphedema, screenings, breast self-exams, genetics, and crucial conversations about cancer. Appetizers and mocktails will be served.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at parkviewmc.com/mammos

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo's Mobile Record Shredders merges with Shred America