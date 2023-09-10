Let's talk business in Pueblo: MxV Rail hires new VP of engineering

Maureen Werner

Maureen Werner has joined MxV Rail as Vice President of Engineering, bringing extensive engineering knowledge and rail industry experience to the company.

In her new role, Werner is responsible for leading more than 100 engineers in the pursuit of delivering high-quality research, testing, and ancillary services to MxV Rail’s diverse customer base. Werner recently retired from TTX Company, one of the largest railcar fleet owners in North America, where she served as assistant vice president of engineering and research for 15 years.

"Maureen’s well-established reputation and leadership have raised the bar for engineering in the rail industry,”said MxV Rail’s President & CEO Kari Gonzales. “She will bring a new perspective to our operations and will be an outstanding addition to our team.”

Youth Career Day is Sept. 12 at PCC

As part of Youth Awareness Week, Youth Career and Education Day will run from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Pueblo Community College outside center courtyard, 900 W. Orman Ave.

All ages are welcome to explore degree programs, participate in hands-on demonstrations, tour the campus and enjoy free food truck fare, music, games and prizes.

Parkview awards 27 scholarships

The Parkview Foundation and its scholarship committee recently awarded $75,000 worth of scholarships to 27 students.

“Our application pool continues to be strong as students are eager to pursue degrees in healthcare,” said Lisa Siegel, executive director of the Parkview Foundation. “This is great news as hospitals continue to fill nurse and acute care positions following the pandemic."

Award winners are Pueblo County residents. Following is the list of scholarship awards and the students who earned them:

C.W. Smith Healthcare Scholarship: Savanna Muniz; Harmon Family Parkteen Scholarship: Morghan Autobee; Dr. Steven Nafziger Medical Staff Scholarship; William Fikan, Ryan Wheat; Parkview Foundation Community Nursing Scholarship: Alexia Latka, Meagan Lee, Morgan McCabe, Derek Simony; Parkview Foundation Employee Nursing Scholarship: Kaylee Chavez, Brittany Chamberlin, Ifeoma Chiegboka, Kaitlyn Crank, Colby Elliott, Angela Hensley, Stephanie Johnson, Kaylie Margison, India Russell, Jeremiah Vigil-Medina; Southern Colorado Emergency Medical Associates Scholarship: Sarah Esparza, Ariana Potokar; Parkview Foundation Healthcare Scholarship: Cherie Dossantos, Lusita Rivera; Parkview Foundation Medical Assistant Scholarship: Kileen McKinsey, Katelyn Pascoe; Dr. Matthew Sumpter Memorial Scholarship: Marissa Krumanocker; Louise Anita Evans-Romero & Ernest Romero Scholarship: Nurten Perdue, Aubrie Valdez

Story continues

To date, the Parkview Foundation has given more than $1 million in funding to students furthering their education. To learn more about the healthcare scholarships or to donate, visit parkviewmc.com/ways-to-give/ or call 719-584-4526.

US Forest Service hosting Sept. 23 slash collection

San Isabel, Beulah and Rye residents are invited to reduce wildlife hazards on their properties by bringing slash to the "gravel pit" on Colorado Highway 78 near mile 1, on the road commonly called 12-mile road near San Isabel.

The U.S. Forest Service will collect wood from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23, and burn the piles during the wet winter months. Volunteers with the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative will accept woody debris only, no trash, lumber, leaves, weeds, grass, sawdust or stumps.

Residents should tarp their loads to secure loose debris.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Business news: new VP at MxV Rail, scholarships, youth career day