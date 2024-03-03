Let's talk business in Pueblo: NAACP leader receives honors, InBank expands team and more

Roxana Mack

Pueblo NAACP leader receives honors

Pueblo's National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter president was recently recognized with three honors.

Roxana Mack, who is in her sixth year leading the group, was honored as Rocky Mountain NAACP state conference president of the year among chapters in Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. She also was recognized as the education champion for the Colorado Black Caucus of School Board Directors.

Colorado State University Pueblo also bestowed Mack with its Jefferson Cup award. In the past year, the Pueblo chapter has more than doubled its membership to 200 members.

"I don't do what I do for the honors, but I am humble and thankful for the recognition," Mack said.

The local NAACP on Friday donated 100 books to the Rawlings Library to fill the NAACP study room where black authors and history are featured, so "our kids can see themselves as they read books," Mack said.

The organization is gearing up for a Freedom Stop and Turnout the Vote Campaign in April.

Free legal services March 14 at Senior Resource Development Agency

The Senior Resource Development Agency, 230 N. Union Ave., will host a Colorado Legal Services pro bono (for free) legal clinic on March 14.

Attorneys can help applicants who qualify for Colorado Legal Services with power of attorney and advanced planning documents. Assistance can focus on financial, durable and medical power of attorney documents, as well as living wills, disposition of remains, and advance health insurance privacy release forms.

Appointments are required by calling 303-866-9300. Go to coloradolegalservices.org to find out more.

Vendor booth class March 14 at Pueblo Community College

A class on "Getting the most out of your Vendor Booth" is set to run from 5:30-8 p.m. March 14 at Pueblo Community College, Room CA 203, 900 W. Orman Ave.

The class is sponsored by the Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center and Mythic Coffee Co. The class will focus on choosing an event, engaging displays, promotional materials, networking, budget management and more.

A live booth and hands-on demonstrations will be part of the class. Cost is $10 or free for those who sign up for the May 3 small business vendor show at bit.ly/49vBWM.

For details, call 719-549-3245 or email southernco@coloradosbdc.org.

United Way of Pueblo offers grants for local nonprofits

United Way of County has two grant opportunities available to Pueblo County nonprofit organizations.

Local nonprofits are encouraged to apply for funds within four service priority areas: economic mobility and opportunity, youth success, crisis intervention, and nonprofit capacity development. Community Impact Grant programs addressing an unmet need in the service areas can apply for up to $25,000.

Programs focusing on basic needs like food, shelter and utilities for the unhoused and indigent members of the community can apply for $1,000 to $10,000 in grant funds. Applications will be accepted through March 17 and are available at pueblounitedway.org/grants.

For details, email Bianca Hicks at bianca@pueblounitedway.org or call 719-225-8580, option 3.

InBank's new Pueblo team (from left) Miles Gorham, Valerie Martinez and Tony Colarelli

InBank expands Pueblo team

InBank, a growing independent commercial bank serving the region, has added a team of seasoned bankers in the Pueblo market that includes Tony Colarelli, market president; and vice presidents and commercial bankers Valerie Martinez and Miles Gorham.

Colarelli will oversee Pueblo and Cañon City locations for InBank. He brings expertise in branch management, lending, commercial and consumer banking as well as relationship and team building to InBank.

Martinez has more than 20 years of experience in banking and lending. She is serving as treasurer of the Pueblo Community College Foundation, supporting the community in higher education through scholarships and awareness.

Gorham brings experience in lending, portfolio management and commercial banking. He serves as a volunteer with several sports organizations and is vice president of the Villa Bella Expeditionary School Board and a member of the Pueblo Economic Development Corp Membership Committee.

“We are thrilled to be adding Tony, Valerie and Miles to our Pueblo team. We are confident that their combined experience in commercial banking and lending as well as deep involvement in the local community will benefit our customers and our teams throughout the southern region,” said Andrew Trainor, community bank president for InBank.

InBank has 10 locations throughout southern Colorado, including Colorado Springs, Cañon City, Buena Vista, Wiley, Lamar, Trinidad, Pueblo West and three locations in Pueblo.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place for the Boone Reach trunk line of the Arkansas Valley Conduit on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Arkansas Valley Conduit water treatment plant contract awarded

The federal Bureau of Reclamation has awarded a $28.7 million contract for the construction of water treatment and connection facilities for the Arkansas Valley Conduit Project to Thalle Construction of Loveland.

The construction is funded in part by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The backflow preventer will be constructed at 36th Lane and U.S. Highway 50, east of Pueblo, while the treatment facility will be located along the pipeline route about 4 miles east of 36th Lane.

The treatment process will prepare the water for conveyance through the trunkline to 39 project communities in southeastern Colorado.

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to move forward with multiple features of the Arkansas Valley Conduit,” said Jeff Rieker, Eastern Colorado area office manager. “The momentum of making this connection to the eastern end of Pueblo’s water system while downstream pipes are being placed and additional designs are being developed really speaks to the collaborative efforts of all those involved.”

