Let's talk business: Pueblo Parade of Lights winners; Trinity Plastics donates to charity

Furry friends are led down Union Avenue by animal law enforcement officers during the Parade of Lights on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The entry won the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region the award for best entry featuring animals.

More than 95 entries from floats to marching bands participated in the Pueblo Downtown Association's 33rd annual Parade of Lights Nov. 25.

Following are the winners for the "Winter Holidays Around the World" themed event. Judges' choice went to the Pueblo Economic Development Corp. float; best spirit went to Pueblo County High School; best band or marching unit went to the Centennial and South high schools' drumline; while best original design was a tie between the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and Black Hills Energy.

Other awards included best use of lights, which wen to Martin Marietta; best corporate entry went to Pueblo Board of Water Works; best small business went to The McClelland School; best decorated vehicle went to the car club; and best entry featuring animals went to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo County High School students cheer atop a float during the Parade of Lights on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Their efforts won the school the "Best Spirit" award from the judges.

Trinity Plastics donates to charity

Trinity Plastics of Pueblo Plant Manager Darrell Wood recently donated $1,000 to Court Appointed Special Advocates of Pueblo on behalf of the company.

The Inteplast Cares donation is part of the company's effort to build bridges with the community. CASA's mission is to advocate for abused and neglected children by providing a voice in the courts and in the community through trained volunteer advocates.

Trinity Plastics manufactures store and carry-out bags for national retailers and restaurants. Trinity Plastics is a leading supplier of private-brand trash and food-contact products, waxed and parchment paper, as well as aluminum foil and pans.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo business news: Parade of lights winners; Trinity Plastics gives