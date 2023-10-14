Let's talk business: Pueblo real estate market hits 9th month in decline

This home under construction by RH Builders was one of the few new residential homes being built in Pueblo County this year

Pueblo real estate market hits ninth month in decline

The Pueblo real estate market continues to slow, hitting its ninth straight month in negative numbers.

September figures supplied by Dave Anderson, Pueblo Association of Realtors spokesperson, indicate new home for sale listings were down 17.3% from last September and are down 16.9% year to date.

Pending sales were down 19.5% year-over-year and sales were down 6% compared to September 2022. Residential home sales are down a total of 25.1% year-to-date.

“Looking at pricing, we saw the median price fall 2% from September 2022 and we’re down 1.6% year-to-date at $309,900. The percent-of-list-price received was down slightly to 98.4% reflecting sellers’ willingness and need to lower prices to get their homes sold," Anderson said.

Anderson said sellers are also attracting buyers with price reductions ranging from $500 to $25,000, depending on the homes' starting prices. The average number of days homes for sale are staying on market is sitting at 84.

"New home (construction) permits are very low, with only 13 pulled in September in Pueblo County," Anderson said. "All totaled, new construction permits are down 47.8% compared to the first 9 months of 2022."

CF&I Hall of Fame nominations are being sought for former outstanding steel mill workers in Pueblo.

Nominations sought for CF&I Hall of Fame

Colorado Fuel and Iron Company Hall of Fame nominations are open until 3 p.m. Nov. 10.

Nominees must have been employed by the steel mill prior to 1993 when CF&I sold the company. Nominees are considered for contributions in the arenas of steelwork, mining, hospital/medical fields, office, land and water, company store, maintenance and education.

Posthumous nominations are accepted and five to six nominees will be selected. Those selected will be honored at the Faces of CF&I Hall of Fame Fundraiser set for Jan. 27 at the Pueblo Convention Center.

Nomination forms are available at steelworks.us. For information, contact Steelworks Center of the West Director Christina Trujillo at 719-564-9086 or email christina.trujillo@steelworks.us.

Two CSU Pueblo administrators served as speakers for women's conference

Colorado State University Pueblo's Donna Souder Hodge, vice president of operations and advancement, and Kristyn White Davis, vice president of enrollment management and extended studies, this week served as keynote panelists for the opening session at the Women in Leadership for Higher Education conference presented by the National Diversity Congress in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The panel discussion, "Institutional Advancements in Diversity and Inclusion: How to Create a Culture of Inclusion" brought together higher education leaders, educators, and professionals from across the nation to discuss and address issues related to gender equity as well as diversity and inclusion in higher education.

“Souder Hodge and White Davis are excellent ambassadors for our university," said CSU Pueblo President Timothy Mottet said.

The women first attended the conference in 2018 and returned to establish a campus-wide initiative, “The 36-ers Club." The club is an opportunity for women in higher education to spend 36 minutes each month with colleagues as a means to build relationships, learn from each other, and develop a network of support.

Kids eat free Oct. 31 at Pueblo Applebee's

Young ghouls and goblins can eat free on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Applebee's restaurants at 3428 N. Elizabeth St. and 4001 W. Northern Ave.

The offer is limited to two children ages 12 and younger per adult making an adult entree purchase. Children must order from the kid's menu.

Parkview wins recognition

Parkview Health System recently received recognition from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.

Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed by the group, Parkview Health System ranked abovepeers in categories like analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement.

“This award is about all our staff embracing technology to improve health care,” said Parkview's Bo Clark, vice president of information technology. “In the end, it’s about our patients — our adoption of cutting edge digital technology assists us in providing exceptional patient care."

“We are proud to honor the Parkview team’s exceptional dedication to excellence in digital health,” said Russell Branzell, chief executive officer for the college. “Parkview’s pioneering performance in the industry inspires other organizations by example."

