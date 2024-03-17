Let's talk business in Pueblo: Real estate market struggles continue, Black Hills names VP

A home is available for sale at 1320 Tierra Berienda on the northside of Pueblo on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The Pueblo real estate market saw a boost from a two-day open house in February but otherwise has not seen much improvement so far in 2024.

The latest February real estate report shows new listings are down 2.7% year-to-date and sold listings are down 19.1% year-to-date when compared with 2023.

"Our pending sales were up 9.6% in February 2024 from a year prior but are down 7.5% year-to-date," said Dave Anderson, Pueblo Association of Realtors spokesperson. "The February 2024 median (sold) price was up 4.1% to $318,500 year-to-date.

Sellers are getting 98.3% of the asking price at which they list their properties and the average number of days a home is on the market is still in the three-month range.

“The Pueblo Association of Realtors held a successful county-wide, two-day open house in February to help buyers look at homes. Although higher interest rates remain a big obstacle for buyers, there were 186 homes participating and a good turnout of potential buyers, (leading to) many homes going under contract," Anderson explained.

Builders are remaining cautious about starting new builds, with only 27 building permits purchased in February, Anderson said.

Black Hills Energy names new vice president

Campbell Hawkins

Black Hills Energy announced this week the appointment of Campbell Hawkins to the position of vice president of Colorado Utilities, effective March 11.

Hawkins will lead Black Hills Energy’s electric and natural gas utility operations, serving nearly 309,000 customers in 119 communities across the state. He will be based in Pueblo.

Hawkins joins Black Hills Energy with more than 20 years of utility experience, serving most recently as senior vice president and chief strategy and innovation officer for Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative in Hughesville, Maryland.

“We are very pleased to welcome Campbell Hawkins to Black Hills Energy and Colorado,” said Marne Jones, senior vice president of utilities. “He is an innovative leader with a dedication to operational excellence, commitment to creating value for customers, and a priority focus on employee safety."

Fuel & Iron Developers Zach Cytryn (second from left) and Nathan Stern are recognized by members of the Colorado Business Commitee for the Arts for their work in supporting the arts.

Fuel & Iron receives award

The Colorado Business Commitee for the Arts recognized Fuel & Iron Developers Nathan Stern and Zach Cytryn for their work in partnering with the arts.

The developers renovated the historic Holmes Hardware Building, 400 S. Union Ave., into a food hall, public art display area, and housing. They also revitalized the former Budweiser building at 1745 N. Erie Ave. for use as a full-scale commissary kitchen for food entrepreneurs.

The developers were among 12 organizations recognized during a Tuesday luncheon in Denver.

