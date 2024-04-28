Let's Talk Business in Pueblo: Small business week, Grassroots Gravel grants and more

Southern Colorado Small Business week kicks off with awards, ends with hiring fair Friday

Southern Colorado Small Business Week kicked off Friday with an awards luncheon and will include several local events culminating May 3 with a Hiring Fair & Vendor Show.

The Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center awarded small business owner of the year honors to Luz Vega, owner of Toes and Soles Foot Care LLC. Latino Chamber of Commerce Director Noah Commerford was named business champion of the year.

Noah Commerford

Small business education partners of the year went to Carrie Van Meter and Timea Kennedy, plus the host appreciation award went to Patty Erjavec of Pueblo Community College.

Festivities continue Monday with the 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Business Start in a Day seminar at Rawlings Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., and a 4:30-6:30 p.m. downtown studio open house at 121 W. City Center Drive. Tuesday events include the 9-10 a.m. Artificial Intelligence Breakfast for Businesses at 215 S. Victoria, and the 9-10 a.m. Business Resources for Artists seminar at Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave.

On Thursday, a Small Business Resource Panel will run from 8-9 a.m. at 781 E. Industrial Blvd. in Pueblo West. The week culminates with the 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 3, hiring fair and vendor show at Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave.

Access to healthcare meeting set for Tuesday, April 30

Lily Griego, the regional director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will be visiting Pueblo for a healthcare meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at the Senior Resource Development Agency, 230 N. Union Ave.

Topics of discussion will focus on health equity, access to healthcare and access to affordable health insurance. The meeting is open to the public.

YMCA of Pueblo launches "Send a Kid to Camp" fundraising campaign

The YMCA of Pueblo has launched its "Send A Kid To Camp" campaign to obtain donations to facilitate scholarships for the youth of Pueblo, enabling them to experience the benefits of attending summer camp at Camp Jackson.

The campaign is designed to assure that all children, regardless of financial circumstances, have the opportunity to participate in the life-changing activities and camaraderie offered at camp.

"We believe that every child deserves the chance to explore, learn, and grow in a supportive environment like Camp Jackson," said Brandon Samora, director of sales and mission advancement at the YMCA of Pueblo. "Through the generosity of our community, we can make this vision a reality for countless young people in Pueblo."

To donate, email bsamora@puebloymca.org, call 719-543-5151 extension 212, or visit puebloymca.org.

Free leadership and development training kicks off May 1

Pueblo Corporate College is hosting free leadership development and training classes thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act of Pueblo.

The training includes a workplace ethics class from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 1 and May 8; a time management class from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 6 and May 13; and a teamwork class from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 22 and May 29. All three classes will be held in the Academic Building, Room 40, at Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave.

Classes provide valuable skills that can be applied in any industry, as well as help boost confidence and leadership skills. To register, go to pueblocorporatecollege.com or call 719-549-3329.

Justin DiSanti

Fifth generation Pueblo County farmer joins water conservancy board

Justin DiSanti, 43, a fifth-generation Pueblo County farmer, has joined the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District Board of Directors.

The DiSanti family came to Colorado in the 1890s. Today, DiSanti operates DiSanti Farms with his brother, Dominic, and sister, Sara Genova, growing vegetables and chiles for sale at grocery stores and local farmers markets, in addition to running cattle.

“My great grandfather hand-dug a well at 21st Lane and South Road and that well is still in use providing drinking water," through the St. Charles Mesa Water District, DiSanti said.

DiSanti also is president of the Bessemer Ditch Co. and the Arkansas Valley Ditch Association. He is one of five directors who were recently appointed by district court judges to a four-year term on the board.

Riders take off from the Holmes Hardware building in downtown Pueblo at the start of last years Grassroots Gravel race.

Partnership funds grants, bikes for Grassroots Gravel racers

Grassroots Gravel of Pueblo is partnering with State Bicycle Co. of Phoenix, Arizona, to improve financial accessibility to cycling in the region with the Ride Together Grant.

Organizers are committing approximately $12,000 worth of grants and bikes for riders facing financial barriers to participating in the Oct. 12 Grassroots Gravel event, said Adam Davidson, event founder. The grants will cover registration, travel and lodging expenses and equipment.

The grants will cover 10 free event entries, five expense stipends to support lodging and travel, plus State Bicycle Co will be providing a new gravel bike to five awardees. The Grassroots Gravel event offers a short 15-mile route, a 40-mile route, a 75-mile route and a 110-mile route.

Additional in-kind support for the Ride Together Grant will be provided by event partners Flow Formulas, Twisted Spoke CBD, Squirt Cycling Products, and Pearl Izumi. Bikes will be assembled and tuned by The Great Divide bike shop of Pueblo prior to being transferred to the awardees.

Applications for the Ride Together Grant are open through July 31 and are available online at grassrootsgravel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: What to know about small business week events in Pueblo