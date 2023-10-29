Let's talk business: Pueblo West Walmart gets new look; veteran farmers forum coming Monday

Walmart customers in Pueblo West got their first look at the newly transformed store at 78 N. Mcculloch Blvd. Friday following a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Walmart store Manager Jonathan Call highlighted transformed departments, as well as the new features now available to customers, which include new flooring, updated fixtures, a new apparel section, new signage throughout the store and upgrades in nearly every department. The store also has a new mural meant to reflect the diversity of local cultures.

"We're absolutely thrilled to mark the transformations we've implemented in our store. The store's evolution has been nothing short of incredible, and it's all thanks to the dedicated efforts of our associates, who have worked tirelessly to enhance nearly every aspect of the shopping experience for our valued customers," Call said.

Walmart celebrated by donating $1,000 to the Pueblo Police Benevolent Association, $1,000 to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and $2,500 to the Pueblo West Metro District.

Credit Union of Colorado employees volunteer at Pueblo Zoo

Pueblo-based Credit Union of Colorado employees recently volunteered at the Pueblo Zoo during the bank's "Here to Help Day. "

“Giving back to the communities where our team members live, work and play is the heart of Credit Union of Colorado’s mission," said Terry Leis, chief executive officer of Credit Union of Colorado. “These efforts are amplified during our annual Here to Help Day when our credit union and team members collectively give back by supporting nonprofit organizations throughout the state to help make all of Colorado a little better.”

Boots to Business Reboot forum is Monday

Veterans are invited to participate in the Boots to Business Reboot forum for beginning veteran farmers and ranchers set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave.

The forum will cover options for agricultural lending, resources for farms and ranchers and other assistance for rural Colorado’s veterans. The event is part of National Veterans Small Business Week and is hosted by the Colorado Veteran Business Outreach Center and the Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center.

“This entrepreneurial class will help attendees with any questions or challenges they have in starting, growing, or expanding a new farm or ranch,” says Kia Palmer, director of the Veteran Business Outreach Center. “We’ll discuss veteran-owned agribusiness, understanding regional markets and resources to support agribusiness."

Attendees can register at sba-vboc.ecenterdirect.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo West Walmart unveils upgrades, Pueblo zoo gets volunteer help