Let's talk business: Pueblo's real estate market remains stagnant

This home at 4213 St. Andrews Dr. in the Walking Stick Estates in Pueblo is for sale.

Pueblo's real estate market remained stagnant in August with overall sold listings down 18% when compared to August 2022.

According to the Colorado Association of Realtors monthly report, 1,586 Pueblo homes were sold in August compared to 2,130 in August of last year. Year-to-date residential home sales are down 25.5%.

"Low inventory and interest in the 6% to 7% range are factors keeping buyers on the sidelines," said David Anderson of the Pueblo Association of Realtors. "The median sales price of $320,000 is the same as last August, however, the year-to-date median sales price has dropped to $313,000."

The percent of list price received remained flat at 98.5% and is down just 1.3% year to date so, "Prices may finally be shoring up," Anderson said.

The length of time a home for sale is staying on the market is closing in on three months, making those sellers "nervous about how long it takes to get their house sold," Anderson explained.

In the new home construction arena, permits are down 47% compared to this time last year. That means, "builders are being cautious" amid the rising levels of unsold inventory, Anderson said.

Samantha Hardcastle

Pueblo West Chamber welcomes new director, location

A local business owner has been named the new executive director of the Pueblo West Chamber of Commerce.

Samantha Hardcastle, a professional photographer who owns Samantha Hardcastle Photography, replaces Amy Gasperetti, who resigned to take a new job. Hardcastle and her husband are parents to five children.

The chamber has moved to a new office in the San Isabel Electric Building at 781 E. Industrial Blvd. For information, call 719-647-9086.

Pueblo Board of Water Works changing billing cycles

Pueblo water customers may see changes in their billing cycles starting Oct. 1.

The Pueblo Board of Water Works is making the changes to help pave the way for future growth in the city.Customers can find their due date by visiting pueblowater.org and taking advantage of the interactive tools such as a map that shows the city's 14 billing zones.

Story continues

Customers who have questions or concerns can email customer service at custserv@pueblowater.org or call 719-584-0250.

Credit union donates food to Pueblo Cooperative Care

Premier Members Credit Union collected donations for local food pantries during August and Pueblo's Cooperative Care Center is one of 13 statewide charities to benefit.

“We always want to provide support to our local communities,” said Carlos Pacheco, chief executive officer of Premier Members Credit Union. “This food drive will help many members of our communities.”

AmeriCorps digital navigators needed in Pueblo

The Learning Source, Colorado’s leading nonprofit resource for adult education classes and family literacy, is currently hiring AmeriCorps digital navigators in the Pueblo area.

Candidates passionate about bridging the digital divide and promoting equal access to technology can help adult learners secure affordable internet access, low-cost devices and provide training.

To apply, go to thelearningsource.org or email Luke Hammons at luke@thelearningsource.org.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo's real estate market remains stagnant