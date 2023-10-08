Let's talk business: St. Mary-Corwin offers free help for Pueblo breast cancer patients

Free help for breast cancer patients is available through St. Mary-Corwin's Dorcy Cancer Center in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The center, 2004 Lake Ave., is set to host free breast prosthetics and bra fittings Oct. 11. Tracey's Boutique of Colorado Springs will provide the fittings during a one-on-one session with a certified breast fitter who can guide clients through the prosthetic process.

To reserve a spot, contact Barbara Young, breast care nurse navigator, at 719-557-4301 or email barbarayoung@centura.org.

"Changing for the Cure” will feature free oil changes to the first 20 breast cancer patients who call Jeremey’s Garage between noon and 4 p.m., Oct. 27, at 719-547-2450 to make an appointment for an oil change. Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a good time to schedule your annual mammogram," either at the Pueblo or Pueblo West cancer centers, said Mary Goldbach, director of oncology services for St. Mary-Corwin. "Early detection saves lives — about 85% of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of breast cancer.”

Latino Chamber to host Small Business Summit Oct. 19

The Latino Chamber of Commerce is set to host 10 Southern Colorado organizations as presenters during the fifth annual Small Business Summit from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 19, at Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave.

Small businesses, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and others will have access to resources, information and networking with agencies ranging from Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center to the Pueblo Library to NeighborWorks of Southern Colorado. This event is free and will include breakfast and lunch.

Registration is required by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Pueblolatinochamber.com.

Pueblo District Attorney Jeff Chostner (far right) stands with members of the prosecution team awarded the Colorado Organization for Victims Assistance "Norm Early Criminal Justice Award," for their work on the case involving the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley.

Pueblo prosecution team wins state award

The Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance awarded its outstanding trial team award to members of the 10th Judicial District Attorney's office and Pueblo County Sheriff's Office for their work on the case involving the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley.

The Norm Early Criminal Justice Award went to Chief Trial Deputy Kala Beauvais; deputy district attorneys Anne Mayer and David Dingess; Detective Amy Lile of the sheriff's office; Victims Assistant Specialist Yesenia Corral; Paralegal Melissa McDowell; and Sara Martinez, discovery supervisor.

"This case represented extraordinary teamwork. My thanks and appreciation to all who worked so diligently for justice in this case," said Jeff Chostner, Pueblo district attorney.

Seeley died at the hands of his foster parents Dacey Spinuzzi and Ramondo Jones. Spinuzzi pleaded guilty to accessory to the crime and received a 12-year sentence while Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Pueblo Heritage Museum staffer wins state tourism award

Tziavii “Rose” Stevens, an executive assistant and Native American heritage leader for the Pueblo Heritage Museum, has been awarded Colorado’s Top Frontline Tourism Worker Award.

The award recognizes individuals in each region for outstanding contributions to tourism and hospitality in Colorado. Tziavii has been at the Pueblo Heritage Museum since July 2022.

“Tziavii always interacts with tourists and residents with respect and hospitality, showing her appreciation for Colorado and directs patrons to other sites in the state,” said Meral Jones, museum director. “As a Paiute Nation tribe member, she leads our Native American Heritage education programs and presents in schools, making ripples of impact.”

The Pueblo Heritage Museum is located at 201 West B Street in Pueblo. As a member of Visit Pueblo, the museum's mission is to preserve, celebrate, and illuminate the rich heritage of Pueblo and southeastern Colorado.

Youth Entrepreneur Program available to all Pueblo County students

The Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center has launched a Young Entrepreneur Program to provide students with the tools and resources they need to explore their business aspirations.

The 10-week program is being offered at both South and East high schools, however, educational materials and counseling services are available to any student in Pueblo County with permission from a parent or guardian.

"The project will help inspire youth to become the next generation of entrepreneurs by offering entrepreneurial and small business education, product development, prototype development, assistance with funding, business plan development, and one-on-one idea consulting and mentorship," said Brian Estrada, executive director of the small business development center.

Estrada is leading the effort with the support of consultants and educational materials. The program is made possible by American Rescue Plan Act youth funding through the City of Pueblo.

To learn more, call 719-549-3245.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Let's talk business: free help for Pueblo breast cancer patients