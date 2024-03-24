Let's talk business: U-Haul expands in Pueblo, Pueblo West with 3 new businesses

A free, in-person educational event focusing on carbon management, its impacts and projects planned for southern Colorado is set to run from 6-8:30 p.m. April 2 at The PEAK at Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave.

Hosted by Climate Now and sponsored by the Department of Energy, the event will feature a series of educational sessions and discussions designed to inform and engage local residents on the topic of carbon management, including a suite of technologies that capture, remove, transport and permanently store carbon dioxide or convert it into durable products.

Advanced online registration is required.

Pinnacol to return $300K-plus dividends to Pueblo businesses

Colorado’s largest workers’ compensation carrier, Pinnacol Assurance, is issuing a $15 million general dividend to businesses in every corner of the state, including $366,235 in dividends to Pueblo businesses.

It is the ninth consecutive year Pinnacol has issued dividends to its customers. Businesses started receiving checks March 22.

Pinnacol Assurance operates similarly to a mutual insurer, treating its customers as its owners, which makes them eligible to receive an annual dividend based on Pinnacol’s financial performance. Dividends are also made possible by customers’ commitment to safety through timely claims reporting and investments in safety education, technology and equipment.

“By reinvesting in what matters most, we equip businesses to thrive and grow in today’s dynamic marketplace,” said Pinnacol President and CEO John O’Donnell.

Employers can learn more about Pinnacol’s general dividend program online.

U-Haul has acquired two new self-storage facilities in Pueblo and Pueblo West.

U-Haul expands with 3 new Pueblo, Pueblo West businesses

U-Haul recently purchased two former Freedom Self Storage properties in Pueblo County.

The properties, now known as U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pueblo West at 469 E. Spaulding Ave. and U-Haul Moving & Storage of University Park at 827 Village Circle, were acquired on Feb. 14. The acquisitions will enable U-Haul, the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage, to better meet the needs of its growing customer base in Colorado.

U-Haul of Pueblo West offers 269 self-storage units as well as 53 RV, boat and vehicle storage spaces for rent. U-Haul of University Park offers 215 self-storage units and 28 vehicle storage spaces.

Both locations also provide customers with access to moving trucks and trailers, boxes, moving supplies and more.

Marti Martens Auto Detailing at 2113 S. Prairie Ave. has been added as a neighborhood dealer for U-Haul rentals.

In addition, Marti Martens Auto Detailing at 2113 S. Prairie Ave. has been added as a neighborhood dealer and will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers can reserve U-Haul products by calling 719-766-8743 or visiting uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Pueblo-CO-81005/034362/.

