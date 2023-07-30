Let's talk (futuristic) business in Pueblo: Rocket launches, electric cars and clean energy

The Phoenix rocket built by interns from United Launch Alliance launches from a Pueblo ranch on July 15, 2023. The rocket flew approximately 3,000 feet into the air.

Rockets nearly 20 feet tall launched 3,000 feet in the air recently thanks to a United Launch Alliance and Ball Aerospace Student Rocket Launch at Hudson Ranch in Pueblo.

The 15th annual event was held July 15 and featured the launch of two intern-built rockets dubbed Helios and Phoenix. The event provides United Launch Alliance interns the opportunity to experience a small-scale launch campaign and navigate the complexities of rocket design and development.

Each rocket contained six to eight different payloads which included on-board experiments and instruments deployed after launch. The event is a comprehensive introduction to science, technology, engineering and math curriculum that provides hands-on experience.

“We are proud of the student rocket launch participants and the effort they put in to make this possible,” said Tory Bruno, president and chief executive officer of United Launch Alliance. “This is an enriching and rewarding experience for the interns and the payload teams as they get to see their hard work in action.

"The lessons they learn through this program can contribute to and influence their future interest and success in the aerospace industry," Bruno said.

United Launch Alliance interns hoist the Helios rocket upright as they prepare it for launch on a Pueblo ranch July 15, 2023.

Arkansas Valley Conduit construction advances in Boone and Avondale

An $862,547 contract to construct water delivery lines for Pueblo County water systems as part of the Arkansas Valley Conduit was approved by the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District board ofdirectors last week.

K.R. Swerdfeger Construction LLC of Pueblo will construct the delivery lines to the town of Boone and the Avondale Water and Sanitation District. The delivery lines will connect the two water systems to the 130-mile trunk line, which is being built by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The construction work, along with the design approved earlier this year, is being funded by a $1.2million American Rescue Plan Act grant from Pueblo County commissioners. The commission also committed $3.2 million to Avondale and $1.5 million to Boone for internal improvements to their water systems.

“This is a huge step forward,” said Bill Long, president of the Southeastern board. “The assistance provided by the Pueblo County Commissioners has moved the project ahead and it's wonderful that all the pieces are coming together.”

When completed, the conduit will connect a total of 39 water systems from Pueblo to Lamar to supply freshdrinking water from the Pueblo Reservoir. Those communities currently rely on groundwater wells.

Kevin Karney, the Southeastern board member who chairs the conduit committee said, “When you look at how far we’ve come in these last few years, and see the progress that’s being made, it’s just incredible. This is what generations of people in the valley have been waiting for over the past 60 years.”

Test drive an electric car Aug. 5 at Pueblo Community College

The Ready EV Electric Car Guest Drive event is set to run from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave.

Pueblo residents can see and test drive a wide variety of electric cars including the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Tesla Model Y and other popular electric cars from various manufacturers. Black Hills Energy is sponsoring the event which includes an Electric Vehicle Expo where representatives will detail methods of charging the vehicles at home, work and in public.

To reserve a drive time, go to bhe.evnavigator.com/ecgd. Visitors should park in the lot on Pitkin Avenue and the event is in the parking lot on Arthur Street.

Fresh Greens Colorado initiative kicks off Aug. 8

Fresh Greens Colorado, a vocational agricultural/tech program, will be unveiled at 5 p.m. Aug. 8, at Pueblo Diversified Industries, 2828 Granada Blvd.

The program aims to provide specialized vocational training in agriculture and technology to individuals with disabilities. Participants will gain valuable skills, experience and the confidence they need to contribute to the industry and beyond.

Cal Terri Weldon at 719-565-6698 for details.

Mitch Brown

Pueblo Diversified Industries names a new chief administration officer

Mitch Brown has been appointed the new chief administration officer at the nonprofit Pueblo Diversified Industries.

Brown is a Pueblo native with extensive experience in leadership and community engagement. He is an alumni of Colorado State University Pueblo who has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's in business management.

Brown "brings a wealth of experience and a strategic mindset to our executive team," said David Pump, chief executive officer and president. "We are confident that he will be instrumental in streamlining our operations, fostering a positive work culture, and driving our company towards greater success."

"I am thrilled to be joining the talented team at Pueblo Diversified Industries," Brown said. "I look forward to contributing to the overall growth and success of the company."

Pueblo Diversified Industries is dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The use of wind generated electricity is among strategies Black Hills Energy is embracing as the company moves toward Clean Air Colorado goals.

Black Hills Energy releases sustainability report

Black Hills Energy has made strides toward its goal of meeting Colorado's Clean Energy goals by 2030, according to a recent report.

In 2022, Black Hills Energy distributed approximately $5 million in energy efficiency rebates and incentives to Colorado residential and business customers, leading to annual energy savings of over 12 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. More than 7,900 Colorado customers participated in programs in 2022 to reduce their energy use and environmental footprint.

“We are pleased to share our sustainability journey to create a cleaner energy future for our customers,” said Kellie Ashcraft, Black Hills Energy vice president of Colorado operations. “Our report provides insight and transparency into our priorities.”

In early 2023, Black Hills Energy achieved a unanimous settlement agreement with all interested parties for its Colorado Clean Energy Plan – the company’s roadmap to cost-effectively reduce carbon emissions from electric utility operations by at least 80% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. The plan was approved by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission and will add approximately 400 megawatts of new renewable energy resources to the Colorado electric system, providing customers with electricity from about 70% renewable sources including wind, large-scale solar and battery storage.



This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Let's talk business in Pueblo: Rocket launches and electric cars