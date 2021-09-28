U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,378.80
    -64.31 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,514.67
    -354.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,663.09
    -306.88 (-2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.82
    -21.18 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.54
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.90
    -17.10 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.36 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5530
    +0.0690 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    -0.0175 (-1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4690
    +0.4910 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,676.87
    -1,885.33 (-4.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.84
    -22.31 (-2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.24
    -19.16 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Let's Talk Interactive Adds Monica Boada as VP of Global Business Development

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.
·2 min read

Boada will support telehealth firm's growth beginning in South America

Monica Boada

Monica Boada
Monica Boada
Monica Boada

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI), a leader in customizable telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Monica Boada as VP of Global Business Development. In her role, Boada will focus on extending the growth of Let's Talk Interactive on a global scale, beginning with South America.

"We are thrilled to bring Monica on board to lead the global expansion of Let's Talk Interactive," said Arthur Cooksey, CEO and Founder of Let's Talk Interactive. "Her technical knowledge paired with her proven ability to build partnerships with global brands makes her a perfect fit for this new role as we set our sights on global impact."

For the last two years, Boada has led the opening of the DB Solution operation in Colombia and Peru. She oversaw the sales and alliance teams for DB, as well as the evolution of the position of the firm and the development of relationships with major brands such as AWS, Oracle, Google and IBM. As a result, Boada has led the company to achieve the specialization of Database Migration Partner for AWS--a position that only five companies in Latin America hold. Moving forward, Boada will continue to support high-level strategy for DB Solution as a member of its Board of Directors.

"I have witnessed the need for people to have access to telehealth in order to receive quality care and believe there is so much work to be done to provide essential access to medicine," said Monica Boada. "I met LTI while looking to evolve my role to the Board at DB Solution and immediately fell in love with their mission and the humanitarian work they are doing. I'm excited to support their mission by making access to quality healthcare available on a global scale."

Boada also held roles at Oracle, Wavenet, and Sanofi. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration at Universidad de La Sabana.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc's global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for company updates.

Media Contact

Caitlin Wolf
caitlin@letstalkinteractive.com
(980) 220-3777

Newswire

Savannah Muir
savannah@newswire.com

Related Images






Image 1: Monica Boada



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • Ford’s $11.4 billion investment in EV production

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the news of Ford and SK innovation’s plans to invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly and battery plant in the U.S. and what this investment could mean for the EV industry race moving forward.

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Moderna CEO Predicts Pandemic Could End in 2022: Here's Why the Stock Could Plunge If He's Right

    The biotech's COVID-19 vaccine sales could sink once the pandemic is over.

  • Is It Time to Put Workhorse Group Out to Pasture -- Or Not Quite?

    Following failure to win a huge USPS delivery vehicle contract, electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is seeing its share prices crash even lower. Investor confidence sank recently on the recall of several dozen Workhorse delivery vans for upgrades. Among other troubles, Workhorse recently lost a multibillion-dollar contract to build electric delivery runabouts for the Postal Service to industrial vehicle maker Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK).

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nio Stock?

    Turbulence in Chinese markets has hit electric vehicle producers, potentially providing an opportunity for investors.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Agnico Eagle to Buy Canadian Gold Rival in $11 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. agreed to acquire Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in an all-stock deal to create a bullion giant in mine-friendly countries, heralding a potential wave of industry consolidation. The shares of both Canadian miners fell.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • 3 Top Stocks for Retirees

    Investors looking to their investments for current and future income should think critically about the nature of a company's business.

  • Do Hedge Funds Love Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks With No Buy Ratings on Wall Street

    Chances are Wall Street has a favorable view of the publicly traded company you're looking to add to your portfolio. According to data from CNBC, over 90% of all S&P 500 stock ratings from Wall Street analysts were the equivalent of "buy" or "hold" between 1997 and 2017. Wall Street analysts might simply be playing the favorable odds that higher-quality businesses will increase in value over time.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, Nasdaq sinks as Treasury yields climb

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields.