Letter: Parliament’s control over immigration is an illusion

Since Brexit has enabled the people to demonstrate that it is they, not parliament, who are sovereign, it is no surprise that Britain after Brexit has become more relaxed towards the issue of race, culture and immigration (Notebook, July 22). Our parliament has a terrible record of berating voters for making democratic choices that it finds too abhorrent to implement.

In the 1964 general election, Peter Griffiths, a Conservative politician, defeated his Labour opponent in Smethwick by placing the issue of immigration at the centre of his election campaign. Although Griffiths, as an MP, represented the collective will of his constituents on immigration, race and culture, the parliament of the day, backed by its elitist MPs, would have none of it. He was constantly rebuked for his election victory. Harold Wilson, then prime minister, even called him a “parliamentary leper”.

The British elite then, as now, preferred to believe that only parliament, not the people, had the right to make decisions on sensitive issues such immigration, race and culture. Brexit, once and for all, has put an end to that illusion.

Randhir Singh Bains

London IG2, UK

<a href = 'http://help.ft.com/tools-services/copyright-policy/'>Copyright</a> © 2015 The Financial Times Limited. Please don't cut and paste FT.com articles and redistribute by email or post to the web.