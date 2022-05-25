U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,938.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,852.00
    -28.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,766.00
    -5.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.45
    +1.68 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    -7.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    -0.0064 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.79
    +1.31 (+4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2509
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0330
    +0.2040 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,753.51
    +470.99 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.06
    +6.23 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.44
    +30.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Leucan welcomes its new Executive Director - The Board of Trustees appoints Juli Meilleur as Executive Director

·2 min read

MONTREAL, May 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Leucan and its Board of Trustees are proud to welcome Juli Meilleur as the new Executive Director of the Association. She assumes her new position officially on May 24, 2022.

Juli has extensive experience, having held management positions over 15 years in the sponsorship, marketing, and events sectors. She also benefits from an invaluable expertise in philanthropy, having been executive director of the Children's Wish Foundation in Quebec from 2014 to 2021. In this role, she spearheaded a number of development projects and provided strategic direction to navigate major restructuring within the organization.

In addition to her leadership skills and strategic vision, Juli is intimately familiar with Leucan and its services: her oldest son's childhood was marked by three cancer diagnoses.

Leucan Logo (CNW Group/Leucan)
Leucan Logo (CNW Group/Leucan)

A seasoned, innovative manager to lead Leucan's executive team

Pascal Proulx, President of Leucan's Board of Trustees, is delighted to welcome Juli in the team: "Her leadership and innovative spirit will enhance and support both the executive team and the various teams of Leucan. The Board of Trustees joins me in congratulating Juli warmly for her nomination."

In reference to her particular connection to childhood cancer, he adds: "Her personal experience with cancer and Leucan's cause gives her a clear and valuable insight into the Association's services and operations."

A strong and unique connection to Leucan

Juli's family's journey through illness began in 2007, and right away, the team of Leucan was there to provide emotional support and services to relieve some of the pain and break the family out of its isolation.

"It's an honour for me to join Leucan, an Association that plays such a crucial role for families in Quebec. My leap into philanthropy certainly led me to a new personal and professional passion. This passion is ignited further today as I join an organization recognized for its dedication and commitment to families in a moment where they desperately need that support. Because of my family's history, I have firsthand knowledge of the many needs of families with a cancer-stricken child," said Juli Meilleur.

This direct and personal experience will allow her to understand the concerns of member families and to contribute to developing the range of services provided by Leucan.

About Leucan

For more than 40 years, Leucan has been supporting cancer-stricken children and their families, from the day of diagnosis and through every stage of cancer and its effects. As a loyal ally of hundreds of families and thousands of members across the province, the Association provides distinctive and tailored services, delivered by a qualified team with cutting-edge expertise. Additionally, Leucan supports the Leucan Information Centre and is a primary funder of clinical research in childhood cancer in Quebec. With its nine regional offices, Leucan is available to families across the province.

Juli Meilleur, Executive Director of Leucan (CNW Group/Leucan)
Juli Meilleur, Executive Director of Leucan (CNW Group/Leucan)

SOURCE Leucan

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/25/c6855.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3M Healthcare president, Mojdeh Poul, to retire

    Poul has held a variety of leadership positions within the Maplewood-based organizations ranks after first joining the company as a global business vice president in 2011

  • Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Vice Chair Rick Skae Dies at Age 65

    The company “lost a very special person,” according to Andy Saperstein, who heads Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit.

  • Fortune 500’s record-breaking year for female CEOs in one sad chart

    They may lead about one-third of US companies, but women have yet to reach anything close to parity among this annual ranking of America's biggest companies.

  • Michael Dell in line for $20bn if chipmaker Broadcom buys VMware

    Michael Dell, one of the world’s richest technology entrepreneurs, is in line for up to $20bn (£12bn) if Broadcom, a semiconductor company, pushes ahead with a $50bn takeover of VMware.

  • HLS Therapeutics Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Bill Wells to Retire

    HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focusing on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that Bill Wells, Executive Chair of the Board, has retired from the board and his executive duties at HLS effective May 23, 2022. Mr. Wells intends to focus on other business interests and has agreed to work with the Company to facilitate an orderly transition. Greg Gubitz has been appointed Chair of the Board effective immediately.

  • Adobe’s Kakul Srivastava Named New CEO of Splice (EXCLUSIVE)

    Splice, the online music marketplace for rights-cleared sounds and beats, has hired Adobe’s Kakul Srivastava as its new CEO. Founder and CEO Steve Martocci will transition to executive chairman and chief strategy officer. Srivastava arrives from Adobe, where she oversaw and led the company’s $9 billion Creative Cloud business along with building and scaling platforms […]

  • Amazon shareholders to vote on long slate of social proposals

    Every year Amazon deals with a handful of shareholder proposals. This year, it's facing the most in over a decade, with challenges on pay gaps, unionization efforts and more.

  • Exclusive-Toshiba to propose Elliott, Farallon executives join its board, sources says

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp plans to propose giving two of its major hedge fund shareholders seats on its board, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could give foreign investors more influence over the troubled Japanese conglomerate. Toshiba plans to nominate executives from Elliott Management and Farallon Capital Management for board seats ahead of its annual shareholder meeting in June, said the people, who declined to be identified because the matter has not been made public. Three of the people said Toshiba would propose an Elliott executive, and two of them said it would also propose one from Farallon.

  • Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Says She Stopped Eating This After Her Diagnosis

    An actor and producer turned country music star—not to mention the wife of Oscar winner and Hollywood darling Tom Hanks—Rita Wilson has kept extraordinarily busy in the world of entertainment. But in 2015, all of that came to a standstill when the star was diagnosed with breast cancer. Taking leave from starring in a Broadway play to begin her treatment, Wilson underwent a bilateral mastectomy, which proved successful in keeping her cancer at bay. Today, Wilson is enjoying good health, and says

  • Quiet Platforms Brings Fanatics Into Collaborative Approach

    The all-together-now logistics company is signing up more players as it seeks to remake delivery.

  • Baker Hughes Presents- The Global Methane Pledge: Challenges and Opportunities for Emissions Management

    Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022Time: 02:00 PM British Summer TimeDuration: 1 hour

  • Brazil picks 2nd new Petrobras CEO in 2 months as Bolsonaro bids to influence fuel prices

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Senior Brazilian economy ministry official Caio Mario Paes de Andrade will be the next chief executive of state-run oil company Petrobras, the government said on Monday, replacing a predecessor who served less than two months in the job. Paes de Andrade will take over from outgoing CEO Jose Mauro Coelho, picked to lead Brazil's leading oil company in early April, becoming its fourth chief executive in the past two years. The shakeup is President Jair Bolsonaro's latest bid to influence Petrobras' fuel pricing policy as he seeks to boost his re-election prospects amid galloping energy-driven inflation, according to analysts.

  • Dara Khosrowshahi and Marcelo Claure to back former Sequoia India partner's startup

    Amit Jain, who previously led Uber’s Asia Pacific business and served as a partner at Sequoia Capital India, is working on a crypto payments platform and has received backing from several high-profile entrepreneurs, including Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, a source familiar with the matter said. The startup, called Zamp, aims to help "web2" firms adopt crypto, according to another person familiar with the matter. Zamp has also received investments from former SoftBank chief operating officer Marcelo Claure and Doordash chief executive Tony Xu, the source said.

  • From founder to 500: 21 current CEOs who now lead empires

    Whether they've been in charge since the beginning or returned to steer the company they helped create, these are the Fortune 500's founders-turned CEO.

  • McAfee names Greg Johnson as new CEO

    Cybersecurity company McAfee Inc. announced Tuesday that Chief Executive Peter Leav is stepping down, and will be replaced by Greg Johnson, formerly an executive at Intuit Inc.

  • GoldMining Inc. Announces Board Appointments For U.S. GoldMining Inc.

    GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) is pleased to announce appointments to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of U.S. GoldMining Inc., ("U.S. GoldMining"), a subsidiary of the Company created to advance the Whistler Gold-Copper Project, located in Alaska, USA on a standalone basis (see news release February 28, 2022).

  • Axel Dumas Joins Board of Agnelli Family’s Exor Holding

    Dumas is joining the board of Exor as a non-executive director for a term of one year.

  • SoftBank Nominates Venture Capital Veteran Chao to Its Board

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. named venture capitalist David Chao to join its board as the Japanese tech investor tries to regain its footing from money-losing investments. Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningChao is a co-founder and general partner at DCM, a vent

  • Industry Moves: Stitch Fix Taps Debbie Rose Woloshin as Chief Marketing Officer

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Newton's Adviser Investments taps new CEO from local tech company

    After a search that lasted about ten months, one of the largest private companies in Massachusetts found its next CEO in the local tech sector.