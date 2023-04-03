Leukapheresis Market is estimated to be US$ 149.22 by 2022 with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2032-By PMI

PMI

The report “Leukapheresis Market, By Type (Leukapheresis Cell Separators, Leukapheresis Columns, Leukapheresis Disposables, Leukoreduction Filters, and Others), By Application (Therapeutic applications, Research applications), By End-Users (Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Biotechnology Industries, Pharmaceutical Industries, Blood Centers, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Covina, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leukapheresis Market accounted for US$ 64.8 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 149.22 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%. Leukapheresis is the procedure used for separating and collecting white blood cells. Leukapheresis is done in patients who are having (AML) acute myeloid leukemia. Leukemia or Hodgkin disease, allergy, tissue damage from burn injury or surgery, rheumatoid arthritis, viral or bacterial infection causes high white blood cell count. High white blood cells causes symptoms like fever, sweat, chilling, decreased appetite and fatigue. High white blood cells causes particular blood cancers. White blood cells which exceed 11,000 micro liter are called leukocytosis. Bone marrow disease causes high production of white blood cells. Fresh leukopaks rich in source of T cells, B cells, and other white blood cells are used in drug development, cell-therapy process development and immunological research. Leukopaks are collected from healthy human donors under IRB approved protocol in FDA registered collection centers. Apheresis machine is used for leukapheresis. Leukapheresis is the treatment that helps in lowering number of leukemia cells in blood temporarily. Leukapheresis is mostly used to collect blood stem cells which are used as a bone marrow transplant in treating blood cancers. Leukapheresis also collects CAR T cells (chimeric antigen receptor) which are certain immune cells in treatment of blood cancers. Leukapheresis are used in extracting all types of white blood cells. Leukapheresis also supports in HIV pathogenesis studies. Compared to chemotherapy Leukapheresis rapidly reduce number of leukocytes and effective method in reducing early mortality of patients having HLL (hyperleukocytic leukaemia). Rising demand of leukopaks and effectiveness in treatment of cancer has given positive impact in growth of Leukapheresis market.

Key Highlights:

In 2019, PPA research group which is leading supplier of hematologic products in pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and life science research acquired by BioIVT. These products aid in studies on toxicity assays, drug discovery, target validation and target discovery. With its acquisition, BioIVT has broadened disease state apheresis collections and portfolio of immune cells.

In 2020, StemExpress has launched new ‘Frozen Leukopak’ which has offered flexible and convenient time for researchers. The new ‘Frozen Leukopak’ is the product of Leukapheresis obtained from single donor which provides an enriched PBMC (peripheral blood mononuclear cell) fraction which is composed of monocytes and lymphocytes with low red blood cells (RBCs) and granulocytes.

Analyst View:

Leukapheresis has become important and effective procedure in blood cancer treatment and in research study. Leukapheresis corrects metabolic abnormalities and also alleviates the symptoms of leukostasis. In treating hyperleukocytosis leukapheresis has become most important and most imperative adjuvant therapy. Improvements in apparatus of leukapheresis to achieve accurate and rapid sorting of leukocytes and reducing adverse reactions and side effects during procedure is need to be solved. Rising demand of leukopaks in research has fueled the market growth. However, new inventions, advancement in leukopheresis and study on its side effects are highly recommended which can propel the growth of Leukapheresis market till forecast period.

Regional scope:

North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Leukapheresis Market accounted for US$ 64.8 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 149.22 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%. The Global Leukapheresis Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End-Users and Region.

Based on Type, Global Leukapheresis Market is segmented into Leukapheresis Cell Separators, Leukapheresis Columns, Leukapheresis Disposables, Leukoreduction Filters, and others.

Based on Application, Global Leukapheresis Market is segmented into Therapeutic applications, Research applications.

Based on End-Users, Global Leukapheresis Market is segmented into Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Biotechnology Industries, Pharmaceutical Industries, Blood Centers, and others.

By Region, the Global Leukapheresis Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

Market Preview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for medical carts Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Type Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By End-User Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restrains Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Leukapheresis Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Leukapheresis Cell Separators Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Leukapheresis Columns Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Leukapheresis Disposables Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Leukoreduction Filters Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Leukapheresis Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Therapeutic applications Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Research applications Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Leukapheresis Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Hospitals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Academic and Research Institutes Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Biotechnology Industries Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Pharmaceutical Industries Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Blood Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Leukapheresis Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Leukapheresis Market includes, Haemonetics Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Terumo BCT Inc., HemaCare, StemExpress, ZenBio, Macopharma, PPA Research Group, STEMCELL Technologies, Caltag Medsystem, Fresenius, AllCells, BioIVT, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Here are some key questions answered in Leukapheresis Market Report:

What are the primary factors driving the growth of the leukapheresis market?

The primary factors driving the growth of the leukapheresis market include the increasing prevalence of blood disorders and cancer, rising demand for personalized medicine, technological advancements in leukapheresis procedures, and growing research activities in cell-based therapies. Additionally, increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the benefits of leukapheresis is also contributing to market growth.

What are the regulatory guidelines governing leukapheresis procedures and how are they impacting the market?

Regulatory guidelines for leukapheresis procedures vary by country and region, but they generally aim to ensure patient safety and the quality of collected cells or components. In the United States, leukapheresis procedures are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which requires adherence to specific regulations related to medical devices, donor eligibility, and product labeling. These regulations can impact the cost and availability of leukapheresis products and services, as companies must invest in regulatory compliance. However, adherence to these guidelines can also increase patient and healthcare provider confidence in leukapheresis procedures and their outcomes.

What are the major challenges faced by the leukapheresis market and how can they be addressed?

Some of the major challenges faced by the leukapheresis market include the high cost of procedures, limited availability of donor and patient populations, and variability in the quality and quantity of collected cells or components. To address these challenges, efforts are being made to develop more cost-effective leukapheresis procedures, expand the donor and patient pool, and improve the standardization and quality control of leukapheresis products. Additionally, increasing research and development activities in cell-based therapies could lead to improved outcomes and greater demand for leukapheresis procedures.

