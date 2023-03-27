U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

Leuprolide Acetate Market to hit USD 3.5 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·3 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Leuprolide acetate industry is anticipated to register 6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to Increasing drug-related research and development activities.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Leuprolide acetate market value is set to reach over USD 3.5 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Soaring drug-related R&D initiatives as the chief drivers of the leuprolide acetate industry trends. Prominent efforts of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support the development of novel pharmaceuticals with the goal of meeting undiscovered medical needs are bolstering product landscape. Innovations in medications have become a major focus of pharmaceutical R&D, boosting market progress.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5432


Surging prominence in cancer treatment to increase lyophilized powder industry

Leuprolide acetate market share from the lyophilized powder segment to grow at a CAGR of 6% through 2032. Cumulative usage of lyophilized powder for the treatment of several life-threatening diseases, such as cancer, uterine fibroid, and so on, is poised to fuel product adoption. To quote an instance, the Lutrate Depot 22.5 mg lyophilized powder is used as a single intramuscular injection for three months for easy suspension in injections as part of prostate cancer treatment.

Increasing use in puberty suppression therapy to push intramuscular segment demand

The significant demand for intramuscular injections for therapeutic, pharmaceutical, and medical usage is foreseen to boost Intramuscular route of administration segment growth. A February 2023 study performed for puberty suppression in transgender and gender-diverse youth with subcutaneous Eligard and intramuscular Lupron found that 69% of biochemical suppression occurred in intramuscular Lupron with no hormonal progression.

Browse key industry insights spread across 320 pages with 345 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, “Leuprolide Acetate Market Statistics By Application (Cancer [Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Cervix Uteri, Ovary Cancer, Testis], Radical Prostatectomy, Central Precocious Puberty, Endometriosis, Hormone Therapy, Uterine Fibroids), By Product Form (Lyophilized Powder, Pre-Filled Syringes, Vials), By Route Of Administration (Intradermal, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) Global & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/leuprolide-acetate-market

Rising awareness regarding uterus fibroids to augment hospital pharmacies segment

Leuprolide acetate market from the hospital pharmacy segment registered USD 580 million 2022. The substantial demand for hormonal medication in hospital pharmacies as a result of the growing rate of cancer and uterine fibroid (UF) diagnosis in hospitals is fueling segment progress. As per statistics, approximately 70 to 80% of women develop UFs by the age of 50, needing hysterectomy procedures aided by either GnRH or leuprolide acetate.

Higher potency to accelerate product utilization for CPP treatment

Leuprolide acetate industry from the central precocious puberty segment to cross over USD 510 million by 2032. The surge in central precocious puberty, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has promoted the use of leuprolide acetate due to its long durability during therapeutic levels and 35 times potency compared to GnRH.

Prominent efforts by regulatory agencies to bolster Europe industry landscape

Europe leuprolide acetate market to surpass USD 870 million by 2032. The region may emerge as a major hub for this industry owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and soaring adoption of effective expansion strategies by industry participants in European nations to enhance their business presence in the forthcoming years.
Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5432?gmpaycod=sugmp

Efficient business development tactics to propel industry

Some key participants profiled in the report include Ferring B.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Anhui Anke Bioengineering (Group) Co., Ltd., Eugia, and others.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse 

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/


