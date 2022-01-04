U.S. markets closed

Leuprolide Acetate Market to Record 10.42% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |Evolving Opportunities with AbbVie Inc. & Astellas Pharma Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Leuprolide Acetate Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for leuprolide acetate in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and Europe. The increasing adoption of hormonal therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis will facilitate the leuprolide acetate market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Leuprolide Acetate Market has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The leuprolide acetate market value is anticipated to grow by USD 1.04 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The leuprolide acetate market will record 10.42% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022.

For more insights on the leuprolide acetate market - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing prevalence of prostate cancer, rising availability of funds for research and development, and the increasing healthcare expenditures and growing geriatric population will drive the growth of the Leuprolide Acetate Market. However, preference for surgery might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This leuprolide acetate market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

Company Profiles

The leuprolide acetate market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., BACHEM HOLDING AG, Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc., Merck KGaA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Varian Pharmed, etc.

Few companies with key offerings

  • AbbVie Inc. - The company offers leuprolide acetate namely Lupron Depot.

  • Astellas Pharma Inc. - The company offers leuprolide acetate namely Eligard.

  • BACHEM HOLDING AG - The company offers leuprolide acetate namely H-4060-GMP.

  • Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd - The company offers leuprorelin acetate sterile lyophilized microspheres.

  • Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc - The company offers leuprorelin acetate microspheres for injection.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The leuprolide acetate market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and research and academic institutions.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.

Related Reports -

Herbal Medicine Market -The herbal medicine market share is expected to increase by USD 39.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.69%. Download a free sample now!

Immunoassay Market -The immunoassay market share is expected to increase by USD 12.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%. Download a free sample now!

Leuprolide Acetate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.04 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

10.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., BACHEM HOLDING AG, Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc., Merck KGaA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Varian Pharmed

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leuprolide-acetate-market-to-record-10-42-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022-evolving-opportunities-with-abbvie-inc--astellas-pharma-inc--17000-technavio-reports-301451945.html

SOURCE Technavio

