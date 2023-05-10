Lev Announces the Launch of Lev Match

New digital marketplace set to transform the CRE debt financing process for borrowers and lenders

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lev, the digital transaction platform for commercial real estate, today announced the launch of Lev Match, a groundbreaking new marketplace for debt financing. Lev Match has been designed to remove friction from the financing process and deliver faster, better outcomes for borrowers and lenders.

The technology behind Lev Match has been used by Lev's capital markets team to close more than $2 billion in debt financing and it is now being made available through a first-of-its-kind "self-serve" experience.

"We have spent the last several years building, refining and stress-testing the technology behind Lev Match and I couldn't be more excited to now be putting the product directly into the hands of borrowers and lenders," said Yaakov Zar, Lev's co-founder and CEO. "By creating the first highly-scaled digital marketplace for debt financing, we are able to connect borrowers and lenders in a way that will completely transform the CRE financing experience."

For borrowers, Lev Match provides instant access to lending programs from thousands of national and regional lenders. Borrowers can view detailed profiles that spotlight the best-fit lenders for specific deals and financing requirements. Intuitive templates enable borrowers to build and submit compelling digital deal books and then collect and negotiate term sheets directly within the product.

Outside of transactions, borrowers can use Lev Match to build new lender relationships by harnessing search functionality and an integrated lender communications hub. A digital SREO tool helps borrowers manage their existing portfolio and provide deeper transparency to lenders, while insights dashboards help borrowers make smarter investment decisions.

For lenders, Lev Match delivers a powerful marketing and relationship building tool. Lenders can manage their profiles and current program availability to help build direct relationships and generate deal flow only from highly curated and qualified borrowers that match their specific lending criteria. Templated digital deal books, supported by borrower profiles and SREOs give lenders instant access to the information they need to inform financing decisions, which helps speed up the overall process and improve certainty of execution for both parties.

To help inform rates and program availability, lenders can use Lev's tools to access aggregated financing benchmarks. These benchmarks provide a real-time pulse on the financing landscape, ensuring lenders are quoting in-line with the market.

Idaho based real estate investment and operating company, Alturas Capital Partners, which has more than $520 million in assets under management, is among the first owner-operators to take advantage of Lev Match:

"Even when you have a trusted stable of lenders, there is always value in building new relationships, particularly when exploring new geographies or asset classes," said Devin Morris, COO at Alturas Capital Partners. "Lev Match takes the headache out of the process, letting you easily identify and connect with lenders that are a fit for your investment strategy, and then quickly source term sheets when you're actively working a deal."

Lev is a venture-backed digital commercial real estate financing platform. At the heart of the Lev platform is Lev Match, the industry's first CRE debt financing marketplace, which uses AI to instantly connect the right lenders with the right borrowers. Founded in 2019, Lev has raised over $100 million in funding from Parker89, Cross River Digital Ventures, NFX, StepStone Group, Canaan Partners, JLL Spark, Animo Ventures and Ludlow Ventures, among others. For more information, visit levcapital.com.

