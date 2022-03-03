U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,391.77
    +5.23 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,031.06
    +139.71 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,636.85
    -115.17 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,036.20
    -22.67 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.45
    -1.15 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.50
    +13.20 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3352
    -0.0052 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,366.91
    -1,216.14 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    950.93
    -25.75 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

The Levana Oma Sense Baby Monitor is Saving Babies' Lives

Levana
·3 min read

The Palm-Sized Abdominal Movement Monitor Empowers Parents By Giving Them True Peace of Mind

Levana Oma Sense Movement Monitor

Levana Oma Sense Movement Monitor
Levana Oma Sense Movement Monitor

TORONTO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian company Empowerment Technologies Inc., through its baby safety brand Levana, announced today the re-release of the highly rated Oma SenseTM baby movement monitor.

Designed and engineered in Canada and using revolutionary unique patented WakeUpTM technology, the Oma Sense delicately tracks a baby's abdominal movements every 80 milliseconds. If none are detected within 15 seconds, gentle vibrations try to stimulate movement, and if nothing is detected in the next 5 seconds, an alarm (along with LED lights) immediately sounds to alert parents.

The wireless Oma Sense sits on your baby's waistline, making zero contact with their skin and eliminating the risk of rashes and irritation. Crafted with medical-grade materials, the device clips onto baby clothes, even diapers and onesies, and is highly portable with an included carrying case.

Since Wi-Fi and Bluetooth can cut out unreliably and potentially transmit harmful wireless signals, the Oma Sense relies on neither. Instead, a small battery snaps in the back, that powers a gentle LED that glows every 30 seconds reassuring you that it's on, detecting movement, and giving plenty of warning when it runs low. It is small and simple but provides true peace of mind for parents - a tiny but potentially life-saving device for infants under six months when used properly in accordance with the product manual.

With no separate smart devices, cloud, app, account, or baby monitor required, it's unhackable, secure, and completely private.

"It's incredible to hear the stories from parents and truly humbling to know that our vision is being realized. Oma Sense is a total game-changer for new parents, and we are extremely proud to be helping to not only ease their worries but to know that the device has saved the lives of babies." - Raj Jain, CEO & Founder, Levana

About Levana, From the Latin levare, "to lift" a newborn child, Levana is the ancient Roman goddess of childbirth. For over 20 years, Levana has been bringing peace of mind to parents through thoughtfully designed, innovative, and reliable baby safety solutions. As a team of engineers, designers, and parents, we strive to push what's possible by never settling for "good enough" as we combine our commitment to creating great products with our passion for cutting-edge technology.

Levana continues to create devices that empower parents (such as the Mila monitor) and provide peace of mind. Oma Sense is available to buy at www.mylevana.com. The monitor is not a medical device and should not be relied upon as such or over proper parental supervision or medical care. The product's potentially life-saving qualities are not guaranteed or warranted by the company. The device should be used properly in accordance with the product manual. For sample requests or questions, please contact sm@etinc.ca.

Related Images






Image 1: Levana Oma Sense Movement Monitor


Baby wearing the Levana Oma Sense abdominal movement monitor and key product features.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Beats Amazon at Its Own Game

    Amazon started as a digital company, which has given it some advantages over rivals, like Walmart , that had to move from the brick-and-mortar world to the digital one. Walmart began its true digital metamorphosis when the company paid $3.3 billion for Jet.com, a company it shut down relatively quickly (about four years later). One could argue that Walmart never wanted Jet.com; rather, it actually wanted its chief executive, Marc Lore, his executive team, and Jet's infrastructure.

  • Apple announces March 8 product launch event

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses Apple's new announcement of a product launch event.

  • Verizon Has Plans for Faster Growth. Stock Buybacks Are Coming Closer.

    Management at the telecommunications company elaborated its “network-as-a-service” strategy and unveiled new operating and financial targets.

  • Apple to hold March 8 event, expected to bring new iPhone SE model

    Apple Inc. said Wednesday that it plans to hold an online event at 1 p.m. Eastern on March 8. Though the company didn't provide details about what will be discussed at the event, which holds the "Peek Performance" tagline, some expect Apple to announce a new iPhone SE model as well as a new iPad Air with a quicker processor. Bloomberg News

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock hit the mark Wednesday afternoon, scoring a 2.5% gain as of 2:45 p.m. ET after the tech giant announced it will hold a "Peek Performance" product launch event on March 8 -- less than a week away. Investors seem so excited about the news, that they're looking right past Apple's other announcement, yesterday, that it will halt product sales in Russia, and remove Russian propaganda/news sites RT News and Sputnik from its outside-Russia Apple Stores, sacrificing both hardware and services revenue in the process. As CNBC reports, Apple just sent out a batch of invitations asking media to tune into its Peek Performance launch event online -- the company's first such event since October 2021.

  • Darktrace shares soar as firm profits from Russia cyber attack fears

    Shares in tech firm Darktrace soared after the company reported a jump in profits amid strong cyber demand

  • Fitbit recall confirms its Ionic smartwatch could overheat and burn you

    The company received 118 reports of burn injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

  • Semiconductor, PC stocks rally after Biden touts importance of U.S. chip manufacturing

    Chip-related stocks and shares of computer makers surged Wednesday following a push by President Joe Biden to pass legislation that would result in more than $50 billion in government subsidies to build out U.S. chip-making capacity.

  • D&I Weekly News Round-up: Inclusion, Bias and More

    By Caroline Berns, Head of Diversity & Inclusion and Talent Acquisition, MMEA

  • Venmo Text Scam: Good Samaritan has over $4K stolen by man using mobile payment app: report

    A North Carolina man says he was scammed out of thousands of dollars after letting a stranger borrow his cell phone to make what he thought was an emergency phone call.

  • Why Russia Hasn't Launched Major Cyber Attacks Since the Invasion of Ukraine

    In the relatively short and rapidly evolving history of cyber conflict, perhaps nothing has been established with greater certainty and more widely accepted than the idea that Russia has significant cyber capabilities and isn’t afraid to use them—especially on Ukraine. In 2015, Russian government hackers breached the Ukrainian power grid, leading to widespread outages. In 2017, Russia deployed the notorious NotPetya malware via Ukrainian accounting software and the virus quickly spread across the globe costing businesses billions of dollars in damage and disruption.

  • This Software Company Is Taking Construction Into the Digital Age

    Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR), a provider of construction-management software, just wrapped up its 2021 fiscal year and reported strong results across the board. It accounts for roughly 7% of the global workforce, and according to consulting company McKinsey, overall global construction spending is expected to reach $14 trillion by 2025. Procore is helping to change that.

  • Apple Confirms Plans for March 8 Event; 5G iPhone SE Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. announced plans to hold its first product unveiling of 2022 on March 8, kicking off what’s expected to be its biggest year ever in terms of new devices. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Update: White House Rebuffs Calls for Ban on Russian OilGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic Real

  • Altair Expands Electronic System Design Technology with Acquisition of Powersim

    Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), acquired Powersim, a market-leading provider of simulation and design tools for power electronics, including power supplies, motor drives, control systems, and microgrids. This acquisition expands Altair's electronic system design technology into the domain of power electronics.

  • Fitbit owners told to stop wearing Ionic smartwatches as they could overheat and burn

    Owners of Fitbit’s Ionic smartwatches have been told to stop wearing them in fear they could overheat and cause burns. More than 100 people have reported being burnt by the watch after its battery overheated, said the US Consumer Product Safety Commission in its announcement. As such, users wore told to “immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches” and contact Fitbit for a refund.

  • Apple announces new ‘Peek Performance’ event, with host of new products expected

    Apple has announced its next major event. As with other recent Apple keynotes, the event will be broadcast as a live stream from Apple Park, rather than being held in front of a live audience. It will be broadcast live on Apple’s website, it said.

  • No, the 'Peaceful World' Token Is Not Ukraine's Secret Airdrop

    Data from Etherscan appeared to show Ukraine's official crypto donation wallet was testing airdrops and seeding a Uniswap liquidity pool. It was not the real thing.

  • Amazon Luna launches with freebies for Prime subscribers

    Amazon has finally launched the full release version of its Luna cloud gaming service. It took the company over a year to iron out the early access bugs. Now, the service has fully launched in the United States for iOS, Android, Chrome OS, Windows, and macOS devices. The Luna release brings more than just an … The post Amazon Luna launches with freebies for Prime subscribers appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple to host spring event next week, low-cost 5G iPhone in focus

    The company is expected to launch a low-cost version of its popular iPhone with 5G, a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac Mini. The new phone would be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years and is rumored to come with an improved camera and a faster processor. IPhones with 5G capabilities have been a big part of Apple's focus for its flagship product, with its latest model iPhone 13 showing off custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds as customers look for powerful devices with better connectivity.

  • Ukrainian cyber group to launch guerrilla warfare on Russian power grid

    Russian foreign ministry says its embassies were under cyberattack by ‘cyber terrorists from Ukraine’