  • S&P 500

    3,811.15
    -18.19 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,932.37
    -469.64 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,192.35
    +72.92 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.05
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.66
    -1.87 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    -42.40 (-2.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.70
    -0.98 (-3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0099 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0580 (-3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3921
    -0.0091 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.5500
    +0.3200 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,048.11
    +770.38 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.88
    -20.25 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,483.43
    -168.53 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

Level 10 Construction Tops Out at Father Joe's Villages' Saint Teresa of Calcutta Villa Project

·4 min read

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Level 10 Construction officially tops out at St. Teresa of Calcutta Villas. A topping out ceremony is a builders' rite that is traditionally held when the last beam (or its equivalent) is placed atop a structure during its construction.

"Level 10 is delivering as promised despite the challenges the pandemic has presented," said Jim Schmid, CEO and founder of Chelsea Investment Corporation. "Their efforts to keep the project team safe while delivering this project on time will soon provide life-changing opportunities for homes and services to our neighbors in need."

The 291,133-square-foot, 407-unit affordable apartment development with two structures, a 14-story Type I building and a seven-story Type V building over a two-level concrete podium, is slated for completion in February 2022. The ground level will house commercial space and a lobby. The second level will contain a fitness room, community room, management offices, and a large open courtyard. The site contains a community garden and a children's play area.

"Our mission at Father Joe's Villages is to prevent and end homelessness one life at a time," said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe's Villages. "Each apartment that we create takes more people off the streets and gives them the resources they need to end their homelessness for good. I extend our sincerest thanks to Level 10 for their leadership on this project and to all of the subcontracting teams for their commitment and hard work. Through their efforts on Saint Teresa of Calcutta Villa, they are building more than just housing. They are building a brighter future for hundreds of neighbors overcoming homelessness."

"Congratulations to all of our building Team Members for a safe job," said Ben Briggs, Project Executive of Level 10 Construction. "This project is critical to the future of San Diego. GREAT JOB!"

Bert Shear, Senior Associate Principal at Joseph Wong Design Architects, the project architect, said, "Congratulations on reaching this important milestone in the construction process. Level 10 is doing an incredible job, a very professional and experienced team. We are looking forward to the next phases and seeing the completion of this important affordable housing project. "

Media Contact: Kristen Chidester, Director of Marketing-SoCal, kchidester@level10gc.com

About Father Joe's Villages

As San Diego's largest homeless services provider, Father Joe's Villages ensures that each person can rediscover hope and leave homelessness behind. To address the complex needs of people who are homeless, the organization provides housing for more than 2,100 people each night, along with health care, substance use disorder treatment, job training, therapeutic childcare and more. This mission is made possible only through the efforts of compassionate staff, volunteer work, car donations, and generous public and private charitable contributions. For more information, please visit https://.my.neighbor.org/.

About Chelsea Investment Corporation

Since 1984, Chelsea has developed 11,625 units of affordable housing for populations including low-income seniors and families, farmworkers, individuals at risk for homelessness, and homeless veterans. With a development portfolio valued in excess of $2.5 billion, Chelsea's expertise includes urban infill, mixed-use, suburban inclusionary, acquisition rehab and rural properties. The company is the first in California to deliver affordable apartments set aside for people with a developmental disability, such as autism, epilepsy, Down syndrome or cerebral palsy. Chelsea is one of the few fully integrated affordable housing developers in the region that offers turnkey development, general contracting and property/asset management services. For more information, visit www.chelseainvestco.com.

About Level 10 Construction

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices throughout California, including Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Level 10 is focused on providing mixed-use residential markets, innovative facilities to the life science, corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, and technology. Level 10 offers a full range of services including preconstruction, design-build and integrated project delivery, self-performed concrete work, MEP and commissioning services, BIM services, green construction and Lean construction practices. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, consistently providing excellent customer service while delivering quality projects on time and on budget. www.level10gc.com

