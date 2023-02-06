Level III ITAR/EAR Top Gun Seminar: Draw on the Experiences of Current and Former U.S. Government Officials and Defense Industry Experts (Annapolis, MD, United States - September 14-15, 2023)

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Level III ITAR/EAR Top Gun" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This advanced ITAR/EAR compliance seminar draws on the experiences of current and former U.S. Government officials and defense industry experts.

Designed to bring attention to the latest compliance topics and familiarize attendees with significant compliance specialist challenges, this seminar uses small group exercises to encourage team building and effective management practices.

Topics include, Handling a Visit from the Office of Export Enforcement (OEE), Utilizing the MEU List, State/DTCC Company Visits and Elements of a Voluntary Disclosure to both Commerce and State enabling our attendees to become a Top Gun ITAR/EAR expert!

Two-day seminar fee includes breakfast, lunch, the seminar manual and a current copy of the ITAR. Space is limited. Registration will close once capacity is reached.

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 1: Thursday, September 14th

State/DDTC and Commerce/BIS Regulatory Updates

Capturing the Nuts & Bolts of a Voluntary Self Disclosure (VSD)

Exercise 1: Can You Match the ITAR Exemptions to the EAR Exceptions?

Cutting Edge Compliance: Why We Need to Safeguard Technical Data

Exercise 2: On the Road Again: Monitoring International Business Travel

DAY 2: Friday, September 15th

Drafting the Exemplary Technical Assistance Agreement (TAA)

Exercise 3: How National Security Plays a Role in Your Compliance Program

Are You Secure-Compliance Risks in the Cloud

Why Do I Need a Technology Control Plan?

Exercise 4: Top Ten Violations to Avoid

Speakers



Suzanne Palmer

President

Export Compliance Solutions



Suzanne Palmer, President of Export Compliance Solutions, has 15 years of experience within the State Department and as a Licensing Officer, and over 10 years direct experience with the U. S. defense industry.

After leaving the State Department she joined Northrop Grumman Electronic Systems in Baltimore and then went on to work at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab. Combining U.S. Government and defense industry experience, Ms. Palmer specializes in training, interpreting the ITAR and the EAR Export Control Reform initiative and applying U.S. export control regulations.

Story continues

She has served on the Defense Trade Advisory Group (DTAG) and as a Special Compliance Official (SCO) for a company operating under a Consent Agreement.



Lisa Bencivenga

Various



Lisa Bencivenga has has over twenty years of varied experience in export/import licensing and compliance issues with major defense contractors.

She has had the leading role in developing and implementing internal compliance programs, providing regulatory guidance, instituting license databases, training personnel at all corporate levels, conducting audits requested by clients and/or directed by the U.S. Department of State, coordinating investigations and working closely with legal departments while administering the full spectrum of corporate international export/import activities.

She has several years of experience in space-related export issues which includes obtaining and implementing complex licensing arrangements related to spacecraft and launch activities as a result of her employment with Orbital Sciences Corporation and The Boeing Company.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5hgw2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



