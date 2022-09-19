U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,870.75
    -2.58 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,794.28
    -28.14 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,453.73
    +5.33 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.78
    +3.59 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.63
    +0.52 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.30
    -4.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4850
    +0.0370 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1411
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3540
    +0.4480 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,010.05
    -687.98 (-3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.43
    +6.60 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation Approved for Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks

·4 min read

CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective November 1, 2022, one new hospital has been approved for Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation in Pennsylvania:

Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks, Easton, PA

PTSF Current Status of Accreditation-Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation Approved for Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks

Effective November 1, 2022, there will be 50 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.

Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

  1. Hershey — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/Penn State Health Children's Hospital

                                          Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers

  2. Allentown — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest/Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

  3. Danville — Geisinger Medical Center/Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital

                                                                  Adult Level I Trauma Centers

  4. Bethlehem — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem

  5. Johnstown — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

  6. Lancaster — Penn Medicine — Lancaster General Health

  7. Philadelphia — Einstein Healthcare Network — Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia 

  8. Philadelphia — Temple Health — Temple University Hospital 

  9. Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Thomas Jefferson University Hospital 

  10. Philadelphia — Penn Medicine — Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

  11. Pittsburgh — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Allegheny General Hospital

  12. PittsburghUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Mercy

  13. PittsburghUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Presbyterian

  14. West Reading — Tower Health — Reading Hospital

  15. Wilkes-Barre — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

  16. York — WellSpan Health – York Hospital   

                                                                   Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

  17. Philadelphia — Tower Health — St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

  18. Philadelphia — Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

  19. PittsburghUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

                                                                   Adult Level II Trauma Centers

  20. Monroeville — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Forbes Hospital

  21. Abington — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Abington Hospital

  22. AltoonaUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Altoona

  23. Bethlehem — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg

  24. Camp Hill — Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center

  25. Easton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus

  26. ErieUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Hamot

  27. Langhorne — Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic — St. Mary Medical Center

  28. Paoli — Main Line Health — Paoli Hospital

  29. Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

  30. Sayre — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

  31. Scranton — Geisinger Community Medical Center

  32. Sellersville — Grand View Health — Grand View Health

  33. Upland — Crozer Health — Crozer-Chester Medical Center

  34. WilliamsportUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Williamsport

  35. Wynnewood — Main Line Health — Lankenau Medical Center

                                                                   Level III Trauma Centers

  36. East Stroudsburg — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono

                                                                   Level IV Trauma Centers

  37. Coaldale — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus

  38. Easton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks

  39. Grove City — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Grove City Hospital

  40. Hastings — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Miners Medical Center

  41. Hazleton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton

  42. Honesdale — Wayne Memorial Hospital

  43. Jersey Shore — Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital  

  44. Lehighton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Lehighton Campus

  45. Lewistown — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital  

  46. McConnellsburg — Fulton County Medical Center

  47. Orwigsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital

  48. Quakertown — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus

  49. Stroudsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus

  50. Troy — Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.

In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Level I trauma centers provide the highest degree of resources with a full spectrum of specialists and must have trauma research and surgical residency programs. Level II trauma centers require the same high level of care but do not require research and residency programs. Level III trauma centers are smaller community hospitals that do not require neurosurgeons and focus on stabilizing severe trauma patients prior to transport to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit patients with mild and moderate injuries. Level IV trauma centers provide enhanced care to injured patients within the emergency department and focus on stabilization and quick transfer to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit mildly injured patients.

Each trauma center regardless of its level is an integral component of the emergency medical services (EMS) system. The EMS system assures appropriate patient care management from the time of injury to treatment at a local hospital or trauma center through the rehabilitative phase of care.

A comprehensive list of the Commonwealth's trauma centers is located at www.ptsf.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/level-iv-trauma-center-accreditation-approved-for-lehigh-valley-hospital--hecktown-oaks-301626803.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Bluebird Bio stock falls after FDA approves gene therapy

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses the reversal in Bluebird Bio shares after the FDA approved its second gene therapy.

  • Virios Therapeutics Shares Tank After Failing Fibromyalgia Study

    Virios Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: VIRI) shares crashed after its FORTRESS Phase 2b trial of IMC-1 antiviral combination therapy for fibromyalgia failed to meet the primary endpoint. Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood issues. Overall, the FORTRESS study did not achieve statistical significance on the prespecified primary efficacy endpoint of change from baseline to Week 14 in the weekly average of daily self

  • Bluebird’s Gene Therapy for Brain Disease Receives Accelerated Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- Bluebird Bio Inc.’s shares fell Monday after US regulators approved its gene therapy for a brain-wasting disease with a warning about cancer risks and under the condition that the drugmaker can show that it works long term.Most Read from BloombergGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person t

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double in the Next Year

    Two such potential long-term winners are biotechnology companies Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI), and the market could well bid up their stocks over the next 12 months. Biotechs that focus on gene-editing technologies have made a lot of noise in the past few years. Krystal Biotech seeks to develop medicines using gene-editing primarily for dermatologic diseases.

  • 'Can’t work at a desk': What it's like to be out of work with Long COVID

    It’s been more than 2.5 years and Americans are still suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19, otherwise known as Long COVID, and it's forced many out of the labor force.

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • I'm a Pharmacist, and These Are the Supplements I Won't Take

    Taking dietary supplements may feel like a healthy habit, but experts say certain products may do more harm than good. That's because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates supplements as a form of food, not as drugs, so they're subject to far less scrutiny than medication. In fact, oftentimes their touted benefits and possible side effects remain only loosely tested. Ultimately, consumers are left with incomplete information when deciding which supplements to take—if any at all.T

  • Warning Signs You're About to Have a "Massive Stroke"

    A stroke isn't something that happens only to the aging among us. You might have heard the stories of younger people having a stroke. You may know someone close to you, who by all appearances seemed in good health, and still suffered a stroke. According to the American Stroke Association, a stroke is the fifth cause of death in the United States, and leaves many others disabled. So how would see a stroke coming? But before we look at the warning signs, what is a stroke? "A stroke occurs when a b

  • Bristol Myers' Opdivo Combo Treatment Scores European Approval For Skin Cancer Setting

    The European Commission approved Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) fixed-dose combination of Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab) for melanoma patients aged 12 years and above. Melanoma is a form of skin cancer characterized by the uncontrolled growth of pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) in the skin. The approval covers the first-line treatment of advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma in adults and adolescents with tumor cell PD-L1 expression < 1%. Also Read: Melanoma Study Ach

  • Marcus Smart Encouraging Donors to 'Get Out There and Help' After Losing Mom and Brother to Cancer

    Smart, a star point guard with the Boston Celtics, says losing his mom and brother "puts some fire in your heart" to get people to sign up to be stem cell donors

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Skin Cancer Drug Gets EC's Approval

    Bristol Myers (BMY) gets EC approval for the fixed-dose dual immunotherapy combination treatment of the PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab and novel LAG-3-blocking antibody relatlimab.

  • More babies have been surrendered in SC this year than ever before, officials say. What we know

    The Department of Social Services takes custody of surrendered newborns. Parents do not face charges if the child is unharmed.

  • Potent New Boosters Are Here. Will Weary Americans Bother?

    It was vaccination time at Ethel Brown’s long-term-care home in the Bronx, New York. Again. Brown, 95, had already gotten four COVID shots, and while she was happy to submit to a fifth, this latest booster prompted a few questions. “Why are we getting another one?” Brown asked as she and other residents waited for their shots Wednesday. “Will this be the last booster shot?” With a jumble of confusion, eagerness and vaccine fatigue, America embarked in earnest this past week on a sprawling new ca

  • Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery

    Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.

  • European Authority Backs AbbVie's Crohn's Disease Candidate

    The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) risankizumab regime for Crohn's disease. The recommendation comes for Skyrizi (600 mg intravenous induction and 360 mg subcutaneous maintenance therapy) for active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or was intolerant to conventional or biologic therapy. Related: AbbVie Psoriatic Arthritis Drug Shows Long-

  • Are blue light-blocking glasses a scam or a saviour?

    There is a strong possibility that you are reading this article on a screen, which means your eyes will currently be bathed in blue light. In the world of wellbeing, this is apparently not a good thing.

  • Intellia (NTLA) Reports Positive Results for CRISPR Candidates

    Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) reported positive interim results for its CRISPR candidates being evaluated to treat transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis and treating hereditary angioedema (HAE).

  • Two powerful drugs are making their way into the illicit drug supply

    Two dangerous and highly potent illicit drugs are increasingly infiltrating the supply of street drugs, putting people at risk for deadly overdoses.

  • Proposed federal abortion ban evokes 19th-century Comstock Act – a law so unpopular it triggered the centurylong backlash that led to Roe

    A sign at a July 2022 abortion-rights protest in Santa Monica, California, recalls the country's long history of trying to restrict access to reproductive health care. David McNew/Getty ImagesSen. Lindsey Graham has proposed a national U.S. abortion ban barring the procedure after 15 weeks. This push to restrict abortion access across the country follows a rash of new state laws passed by Republicans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. If American history is any guide, these

  • Private equity’s drive for eye care pushes up costs

    As private equity groups are swarming into aging America’s eye care, the consolidation is costing the U.S. health care system and patients more money.