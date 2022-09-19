Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation Approved for Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks
CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective November 1, 2022, one new hospital has been approved for Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation in Pennsylvania:
Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks, Easton, PA
Effective November 1, 2022, there will be 50 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.
Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers
Hershey — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/Penn State Health Children's Hospital
Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers
Allentown — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest/Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
Danville — Geisinger Medical Center/Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital
Adult Level I Trauma Centers
Bethlehem — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem
Johnstown — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Lancaster — Penn Medicine — Lancaster General Health
Philadelphia — Einstein Healthcare Network — Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Philadelphia — Temple Health — Temple University Hospital
Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Philadelphia — Penn Medicine — Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Pittsburgh — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Allegheny General Hospital
Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Mercy
Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Presbyterian
West Reading — Tower Health — Reading Hospital
Wilkes-Barre — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
York — WellSpan Health – York Hospital
Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers
Philadelphia — Tower Health — St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
Philadelphia — Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Adult Level II Trauma Centers
Monroeville — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Forbes Hospital
Abington — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Abington Hospital
Altoona — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Altoona
Bethlehem — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg
Camp Hill — Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
Easton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus
Erie — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Hamot
Langhorne — Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic — St. Mary Medical Center
Paoli — Main Line Health — Paoli Hospital
Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Sayre — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
Scranton — Geisinger Community Medical Center
Sellersville — Grand View Health — Grand View Health
Upland — Crozer Health — Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Williamsport — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Williamsport
Wynnewood — Main Line Health — Lankenau Medical Center
Level III Trauma Centers
East Stroudsburg — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono
Level IV Trauma Centers
Coaldale — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus
Easton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks
Grove City — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Grove City Hospital
Hastings — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
Hazleton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton
Honesdale — Wayne Memorial Hospital
Jersey Shore — Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
Lehighton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Lehighton Campus
Lewistown — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
McConnellsburg — Fulton County Medical Center
Orwigsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital
Quakertown — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus
Stroudsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus
Troy — Guthrie Troy Community Hospital
The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.
In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Level I trauma centers provide the highest degree of resources with a full spectrum of specialists and must have trauma research and surgical residency programs. Level II trauma centers require the same high level of care but do not require research and residency programs. Level III trauma centers are smaller community hospitals that do not require neurosurgeons and focus on stabilizing severe trauma patients prior to transport to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit patients with mild and moderate injuries. Level IV trauma centers provide enhanced care to injured patients within the emergency department and focus on stabilization and quick transfer to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit mildly injured patients.
Each trauma center regardless of its level is an integral component of the emergency medical services (EMS) system. The EMS system assures appropriate patient care management from the time of injury to treatment at a local hospital or trauma center through the rehabilitative phase of care.
A comprehensive list of the Commonwealth's trauma centers is located at www.ptsf.org.
