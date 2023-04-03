LeveL and Luminex Announce Kezar Markets as Newly Merged Company Brand and Name Broker-Dealer Kezar Trading, LLC

Visual Identity & New Website Unveiled for Operator of the Alternative Trading Systems

BOSTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kezar Markets, LLC, owner of Kezar Trading, LLC, the broker-dealer operator of the LeveL & Luminex Alternative Trading Systems, today announced the official name and branding for the parent company and broker-dealer, unveiling a new corporate website and visual identity. LeveL ATS, a leading US equity dark pool trading venue for the sell-side, and Luminex ATS, a block trading venue built for the buy-side, merged last year, creating an opportunity to bring innovation to both the buy and sell-side communities. As part of Kezar Markets' innovative market solutions, Kezar Trading, LLC (formerly Luminex Trading & Analytics LLC), an SEC-registered broker dealer and FINRA member, will continue to operate the two ATSs.

Kezar's mission is to create innovative and customizable trading solutions and a marketplace for the buy and sell-side communities. The newly announced corporate brand is symbolic for both LeveL and Luminex, as it was inspired by Kezar Lake in Maine, which mirrors characteristics of the newly combined marketplace. Representing a diverse, multi-faceted, deep pool of liquidity, Kezar Markets is solutions-driven, service-focused and flexible, creating a unique ecosystem focused on execution products and services intended to reduce trading costs while offering innovative fintech tools.

"We are pleased to unveil our new corporate identity and combined website as a merged company," said Whit Conary, Chief Executive Officer of Kezar Markets. "We are focused on generating greater scale for our clients while continuing to provide innovative tools and services to reduce both implicit and explicit trading costs. As the newly branded Kezar Markets, we are well positioned for continued growth among buy and sell-side clients and for global expansion," Conary added.

LeveL and Luminex announced the completion of their merger on March 2, 2022.

The previous LeveL and Luminex websites were merged into the newly launched Kezar Markets website, which can be accessed here. Kezar Markets information can also be accessed on its new social media pages on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Kezar Markets

Kezar Markets is a leading US trading marketplace, fintech provider, and the parent company of Kezar Trading, LLC, the broker-dealer for the LeveL and Luminex Alternative Trading Systems (ATS). With a focus on client service, cost-effective equities trading execution, and disruptive trading technology, Kezar Markets provides a solutions-driven product suite including continuous crossing trading platforms, trajectory order types, negotiated block trading and low-latency trading. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Kezar Markets, through its broker-dealer Kezar Trading, LLC (Member, FINRA/SIPC), is the operator of the SEC-registered LeveL and Luminex Alternative Trading Systems.

For additional information, visit our website www.kezarmarkets.com or contact us at info@kezarmarkets.com . Follow Kezar Markets on LinkedIn and Twitter.

