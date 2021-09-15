Level One Bancorp Announces Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) announced that the Board of Directors of Level One had declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.06 per share payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $2.51 billion as of June 30, 2021. The Company operates sixteen banking centers throughout Southeast Michigan and West Michigan. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.

CONTACT: For further information: Media Contact: Nicole Ransom (248) 538-2183 Investor Relations Contact: Peter Root (248) 538-2186


