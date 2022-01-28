Level One Bancorp, Inc. reports fourth quarter 2021 net income of $7.1 million, representing $0.85 diluted earnings per common share
- LEVL
- LEVLP
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021, which included net income of $7.1 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per common share. This compares to net income of $8.4 million, or $1.02 diluted earnings per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Patrick J. Fehring, Chief Executive Officer of Level One, commented, "We closed out 2021 with solid fourth quarter earnings of $7.1 million while generating record net income for 2021 of $32.5 million, a 59.10% increase over 2020 net income. During 2021 we provided over $234.3 million through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) in lending support of our business clients. Level One Bank continues to benefit from the new relationships formed through the SBA PPP program. Additionally, we increased total loans net of PPP loans by 9.97%, increased deposits by 3.91%, and reduced our non-performing assets by $7.3 million or 38.93% from December 31, 2020. Most importantly, we are proud of the unwavering commitment of our entire Level One Team to our clients and the communities we serve."
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
Total loans decreased 3.89% to $1.65 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.72 billion at September 30, 2021
Total loans, excluding a decrease of $71.1 million of PPP loans, increased $4.2 million, or 1.07% annualized, during the fourth quarter of 2021
Total assets decreased 1.10% to $2.52 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.54 billion at September 30, 2021
Total deposits decreased 1.30% to $2.04 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.07 billion at September 30, 2021
Book value per common share increased 1.67% to $28.02 per common share at December 31, 2021, compared to $27.56 per common share at September 30, 2021
Tangible book value per common share increased 2.19% to $22.37 per common share at December 31, 2021, compared to $21.89 per common share at September 30, 2021
Net income of $7.1 million decreased 25.25% from $9.5 million in the preceding quarter
Diluted earnings per common share of $0.85 decreased 26.72% compared to $1.16 in the preceding quarter, and 16.67% compared to $1.02 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.22%, compared to 3.47% in the preceding quarter and 3.27% in the fourth quarter of 2020
Noninterest income decreased $1.3 million to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $6.0 million in the preceding quarter
Noninterest expense increased $134 thousand to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $16.0 million in the preceding quarter, and included $609 thousand in merger related expenses
Provision for loan loss increased $848 thousand to a $341 thousand recovery of provision in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a $1.2 million recovery of provision in the preceding quarter
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Level One's net interest income decreased $1.2 million, or 5.87%, to $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $20.5 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $205 thousand, or 1.07%, compared to $19.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a decrease of $1.4 million of interest income on loans as a result of lower average loan balances and fewer PPP loans forgiven. The increase in net interest income year over year was primarily due to an increase of $432 thousand of interest on investment securities due to increased volumes of investment securities and decreases in interest expense on deposits of $1.1 million due to lower interest rates paid as a result of revised internal deposit rates and interest expense on subordinated notes of $241 thousand due to the redemption of $15.0 million in subordinated notes. This was partially offset by a decrease of $1.6 million of interest income on loans.
Level One’s net interest margin, on a FTE basis, was 3.22% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.47% in the preceding quarter and 3.27% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the preceding quarter was primarily a result of a decrease in average loan yields of 14 basis points to 4.46% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 4.60% in the preceding quarter. The decrease in average loan yields was primarily due to a shift in the loan mix as a result of pay downs on commercial loans with significant increases in residential loan balances and fewer PPP loans forgiven.
Noninterest Income
Level One's noninterest income decreased $1.3 million, or 21.75%, to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $6.0 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased $3.4 million, or 41.71%, compared to $8.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily attributable to a decrease of $1.1 million in mortgage banking activities and a decrease of $220 thousand in other charges and fees. The decrease in the mortgage banking activities income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to $2.4 million fewer residential loan originations held for sale and $10.2 million fewer residential loans sold as well as smaller margins on loans sold. The decrease in other charges and fees compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to no interest rate swap fees and fewer tax credits as a result of legislation enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic recognized during the preceding quarter.
The decrease in noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was primarily due to a decrease of $3.7 million in mortgage banking activities. This was partially offset by an increase of $227 thousand in service charges on deposits. The decrease in mortgage banking activities compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to $41.6 million fewer residential loan originations held for sale and $51.2 million fewer residential loans sold. The higher volumes in the fourth quarter of 2020 were primarily as a result of the significant decrease in interest rates during 2020 while interest rates have remained relatively stable in 2021. The increase in service charges on deposits was primarily due to higher transaction volumes and deposit balances.
Noninterest Expense
Level One's noninterest expense increased $134 thousand, or 0.84%, to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $16.0 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $662 thousand, or 4.28%, compared to $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the preceding quarter was primarily attributable to increases of $738 thousand in other expenses and $431 thousand in professional service fees partially offset by a decrease of $1.0 million in salary and employee benefits. The increase in other expenses compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases of $569 thousand in fraud losses and $123 thousand in provision for unfunded commitments. The increase in professional service fees was primarily due to increases of $185 thousand in other professional fees and $153 thousand in legal fees as a result of the merger, as well as a $105 thousand increase in audit fees. The decrease in salary and employee benefits compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to decreases of $414 thousand in mortgage commissions and $100 thousand in incentive compensation along with an increase of $342 thousand in deferred loan costs.
The increase in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was mainly attributable to increases of $914 thousand in other expenses, $484 thousand in professional service fees, and $199 thousand in marketing expense. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $686 thousand in salary and employee benefits and $148 thousand in FDIC premium expense. The increase in other expenses compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increases of $573 thousand in fraud losses and $197 thousand in captive insurance reserves. The increase in professional service fees was primarily due to increases of $312 thousand in legal fees and $196 thousand in other professional fees as a result of merger related costs. The increase in marketing expense was primarily due to general marketing and advertising for the bank. The decrease in salary and employee benefits compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a decrease of $634 thousand in incentive compensation and an increase of $452 thousand in deferred loan costs partially offset by an increase of $444 thousand in salaries expense. The decrease in FDIC premium expense was primarily due to an improvement in our capital ratios and income levels.
The efficiency ratio, which is a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income, was 67.07% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 60.21% for the preceding quarter and 56.81% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Income Tax Expense
Level One's income tax provision was $1.2 million, or 14.30% of pretax income, in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $2.3 million, or 19.49% of pretax income, in the preceding quarter and $1.8 million, or 18.05% of pretax income, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Loan Portfolio
Total loans were $1.65 billion at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $66.9 million, or 3.89%, from $1.72 billion at September 30, 2021, and down $70.8 million, or 4.11%, from $1.72 billion at December 31, 2020. The decrease in total loans compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to $71.1 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA during the fourth quarter partially offset by a net increase of $4.2 million, or 1.07% annualized growth, in the remainder of the loan portfolio. The decrease in total loans compared to December 31, 2020, was primarily due to a $213.6 million net decrease in PPP loans (originated and forgiven) which was partially offset by a net increase of $142.9 million in the remainder of the loan portfolio.
Investment Securities
The investment securities portfolio grew $8.1 million, or 2.06%, to $397.6 million at December 31, 2021, from $389.5 million at September 30, 2021, and up $94.9 million, or 31.32%, from $302.7 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in the investment securities portfolio compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to the purchase of $20.6 million of investment securities using excess cash balances generated by payoffs of PPP loans, partially offset in part by $12.6 million of sales, calls, or maturity of investment securities, principal pay downs, amortization and accretion, and fair market value adjustments. The increase in investment securities compared to December 31, 2020, was primarily due to the purchase of $135.9 million of securities between the two dates using excess cash balances generated by the payoffs and forgiveness of PPP loans, partially offset by $41.1 million of sales, calls, or maturity of investment securities, principal pay downs, amortization and accretion, and fair market value adjustments.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.04 billion at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $26.9 million, or 1.30%, from $2.07 billion at September 30, 2021, and up $76.8 million, or 3.91%, from $1.96 billion at December 31, 2020. The decrease in deposits compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to runoff related to deposit pricing opportunities. The growth in deposits compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to organic deposit growth as a result of increased customer liquidity and new customer growth. Total deposit composition at December 31, 2021 consisted of 50.86% of demand deposit accounts, 28.27% of savings and money market accounts and 20.87% of time deposits.
Borrowings
Total debt outstanding was $208.4 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 1.58%, from $211.7 million at September 30, 2021, and down $21.9 million, or 9.51%, from $230.3 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in total borrowings compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease of $3.0 million in FHLB borrowings. The decrease in total borrowings compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to a decrease of $6.0 million in FHLB borrowings as well as the redemption of $15.0 million of subordinated notes. The Company would have paid approximately $721 thousand in interest in 2021 on the redeemed subordinated notes.
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans were $11.3 million, or 0.68% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $844 thousand from nonaccrual loans of $12.1 million, or 0.71% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, and a decrease of $7.5 million from nonaccrual loans of $18.8 million, or 1.09% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The decrease in nonaccrual loans compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to pay offs of four commercial loan relationships totaling $5.4 million, paydowns on four commercial loan relationships totaling $3.9 million, and one $759 thousand residential loan relationship moving back to accruing. This was partially offset by two commercial loan relationships moving to nonaccrual status totaling $2.6 million.
Nonperforming assets, consisting of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, as a percentage of total assets were 0.46% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.48% at September 30, 2021, and 0.77% at December 31, 2020.
Performing troubled debt restructured loans, which are not reported as nonaccrual loans but rather as part of impaired loans, were $699 thousand at December 31, 2021 compared to $762 thousand at September 30, 2021, and $978 thousand at December 31, 2020. Loans to borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, forbearance agreements, and principal deferral or reduction, are categorized as troubled debt restructured loans. In accordance with bank regulatory guidance, troubled debt restructurings do not include short-term modifications made on a good-faith basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to borrowers who were current prior to any relief. As of December 31, 2021, there were no loans that remained on a COVID-related deferral compared to $1.1 million as of September 30, 2021.
Net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $35 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $224 thousand of net charge-offs, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis for the preceding quarter and $496 thousand of net charge-offs, or 0.11% of average loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Level One's provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2021 was a provision recovery of $341 thousand, compared to provision recovery of $1.2 million in the preceding quarter and provision expense of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the provision recovery quarter over quarter was primarily due to an increase of $1.2 million in general reserve expense as a result of a reduction in qualitative factors within the allowance for loan loss model as a result of improved credit quality during the preceding quarter, partially offset by a decrease in net charge-offs of $261 thousand. The decrease in the provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was primarily due to a decrease in general reserves of $2.0 million resulting from a decrease in qualitative factors and a decrease of $532 thousand in net charge-offs. This was partially offset by a $445 thousand increase in specific reserves. The Company will continue to evaluate the fluid situation in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic and will take further action to appropriately record additional provision for loan losses or decrease the level of the provision for loan losses should there be any indications of significant changes in the credit quality of our portfolio as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The allowance for loan losses was $21.4 million, or 1.30% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, compared to $21.7 million, or 1.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, and $22.3 million, or 1.29% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans of $76.5 million, $147.6 million, and $290.1 million as of these dates, respectively, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.36% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 1.38% as of September 30, 2021 and 1.56% as of December 31, 2020 (see section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details). The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans excluding PPP loans decreased compared to December 31, 2020 as a result of a reduction in qualitative factors within the allowance for loan loss model as a result of improved credit quality. As of December 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 189.79%, compared to 179.11% at September 30, 2021, and 118.50% at December 31, 2020.
Capital
Total shareholders’ equity was $240.1 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $6.2 million, or 2.63%, compared with $233.9 million at September 30, 2021, and increased $24.8 million, or 11.50%, from $215.3 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders' equity quarter over quarter and year over year was primarily as a result of an increase in retained earnings.
Recent Developments
Fourth Quarter Common Stock Dividend: On December 15, 2021, Level One’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share. This dividend was paid on January 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021.
First Quarter Preferred Stock Dividend: On January 19, 2022, Level One’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $46.88 per share on its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4688 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2022.
About Level One Bancorp, Inc.
Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $2.52 billion as of December 31, 2021. It operates sixteen banking centers throughout Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, and Jackson and provides a variety of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Level One Bank's success has been recognized both locally and nationally as the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) "Community Lender of the Year," one of American Banker Magazine's "Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation," one of Metro Detroit's "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For" and more. Level One Bank’s business banking division provides a broad spectrum of products including lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, MEDC loans, export-import financing, and a full suite of treasury management services. The consumer banking division offers a range of personal checking, savings and CD products and a complete array of consumer loan products including residential mortgages, new construction and renovation loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and credit card services. Level One Bank offers a variety of digital banking services including online banking, robust mobile banking apps, online account opening and online loan applications for individuals and businesses. Level One Bank offers the sophistication of a big bank, the heart of a community bank, and the spirit of an entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "annualized" or similar terminology. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations, changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, changes in benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits in connection with the transition from LIBOR, and changes in tax laws, regulations and guidance, as well as other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Summary Consolidated Financial Information
(Unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Earnings Summary
Interest income
$
21,040
$
22,322
$
21,737
$
21,551
$
22,181
Interest expense
1,729
1,807
2,121
2,394
3,075
Net interest income
19,311
20,515
19,616
19,157
19,106
Provision expense (recovery) for loan losses
(341
)
(1,189
)
540
265
1,538
Noninterest income
4,727
6,041
4,326
7,278
8,110
Noninterest expense
16,123
15,989
14,588
15,139
15,461
Income before income taxes
8,256
11,756
8,814
11,031
10,217
Income tax provision
1,181
2,291
1,835
2,072
1,844
Net income
$
7,075
$
9,465
$
6,979
$
8,959
$
8,373
Preferred stock dividends
469
468
469
469
479
Net income available to common shareholders
6,606
8,997
6,510
8,490
7,894
Net income allocated to participating securities
100
138
92
111
65
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
6,506
$
8,859
$
6,418
$
8,379
$
7,829
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.86
$
1.19
$
0.85
$
1.11
$
1.02
Diluted earnings per common share
0.85
1.16
0.84
1.10
1.02
Book value per common share
28.02
27.56
26.48
25.40
25.14
Tangible book value per common share (1)
22.37
21.89
20.84
19.78
19.63
Preferred shares outstanding (in thousands)
10
10
10
10
10
Common shares outstanding (in thousands)
7,734
7,640
7,629
7,630
7,634
Average basic common shares (in thousands)
7,565
7,519
7,520
7,528
7,642
Average diluted common shares (in thousands)
7,706
7,638
7,633
7,612
7,695
Selected Period End Balances
Total assets
$
2,515,869
$
2,543,883
$
2,506,523
$
2,572,726
$
2,442,982
Securities available-for-sale
397,551
389,528
376,453
346,266
302,732
Total loans
1,652,771
1,719,717
1,775,243
1,861,691
1,723,537
Total deposits
2,040,082
2,066,992
2,031,808
2,093,965
1,963,312
Total liabilities
2,275,778
2,309,949
2,281,114
2,355,539
2,227,655
Total shareholders' equity
240,091
233,934
225,409
217,187
215,327
Total common shareholders' equity
216,719
210,562
202,037
193,815
191,955
Tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
173,033
167,262
159,022
150,887
149,844
Performance and Capital Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.11
%
1.50
%
1.09
%
1.44
%
1.35
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
11.92
16.32
12.52
16.31
15.61
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(2)
3.22
3.47
3.30
3.33
3.27
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/net interest income plus noninterest income)
67.07
60.21
60.93
57.27
56.81
Dividend payout ratio
6.96
5.08
7.02
4.50
4.90
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
9.54
9.20
8.99
8.44
8.81
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
7.00
6.69
6.46
5.96
6.24
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets
10.37
9.82
9.66
9.63
9.30
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
11.75
11.19
11.09
11.11
10.80
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
14.76
14.19
14.15
15.18
14.91
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)
7.93
7.68
7.24
7.15
6.93
Asset Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
(0.01
)%
0.05
%
(0.01
)%
—
%
0.11
%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.46
0.48
0.55
0.60
0.77
Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans
0.68
0.71
0.77
0.83
1.09
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans
1.30
1.26
1.30
1.21
1.29
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans
189.79
179.11
168.64
146.95
118.50
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding allowance allocated to loans accounted for under ASC 310-30
184.58
173.58
163.76
142.62
114.95
(1) See section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
(2) Presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
Assets
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
330,146
$
293,824
$
264,071
Securities available-for-sale
397,551
389,528
302,732
Other investments
14,398
14,398
14,398
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
12,902
15,351
43,482
Loans:
Originated loans
1,486,969
1,537,145
1,498,458
Acquired loans
165,802
182,572
225,079
Total loans
1,652,771
1,719,717
1,723,537
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(21,425
)
(21,731
)
(22,297
)
Net loans
1,631,346
1,697,986
1,701,240
Premises and equipment, net
14,903
15,170
15,834
Goodwill
35,554
35,554
35,554
Mortgage servicing rights, net
5,604
5,051
3,361
Other intangible assets, net
2,528
2,695
3,196
Other real estate owned
201
—
—
Bank-owned life insurance
29,960
29,774
18,200
Income tax benefit
4,829
4,041
3,686
Interest receivable and other assets
35,947
40,511
37,228
Total assets
$
2,515,869
$
2,543,883
$
2,442,982
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
796,782
$
791,879
$
618,677
Interest-bearing demand deposits
240,781
179,814
127,920
Money market and savings deposits
576,718
631,551
619,900
Time deposits
425,801
463,748
596,815
Total deposits
2,040,082
2,066,992
1,963,312
Borrowings
178,682
182,058
185,684
Subordinated notes
29,694
29,668
44,592
Other liabilities
27,320
31,231
34,067
Total liabilities
2,275,778
2,309,949
2,227,655
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, no par value per share; authorized-50,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 10,000 shares, with a liquidation preference of $2,500 per share, at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
23,372
23,372
23,372
Common stock, no par value per share; authorized - 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 7,733,726 shares at December 31, 2021, 7,639,544 shares at September 30, 2021 and 7,633,780 shares at December 31, 2020
88,851
86,926
87,615
Retained earnings
124,923
118,781
96,158
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
2,945
4,855
8,182
Total shareholders' equity
240,091
233,934
215,327
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,515,869
$
2,543,883
$
2,442,982
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Originated loans, including fees
$
16,770
$
17,796
$
17,439
$
68,555
$
62,069
Acquired loans, including fees
2,277
2,651
3,234
10,809
14,421
Securities:
Taxable
1,141
1,054
747
4,036
2,677
Tax-exempt
630
630
592
2,510
2,486
Federal funds sold and other
222
191
169
740
986
Total interest income
21,040
22,322
22,181
86,650
82,639
Interest Expense
Deposits
870
965
1,954
4,313
10,993
Borrowed funds
466
468
487
1,875
2,353
Subordinated notes
393
374
634
1,863
2,537
Total interest expense
1,729
1,807
3,075
8,051
15,883
Net interest income
19,311
20,515
19,106
78,599
66,756
Provision expense (recovery) for loan losses
(341
)
(1,189
)
1,538
(725
)
11,872
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
19,652
21,704
17,568
79,324
54,884
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposits
875
859
648
3,311
2,446
Net gain on sales of securities
1
—
—
21
1,862
Mortgage banking activities
3,105
4,216
6,810
15,843
22,190
Other charges and fees
746
966
652
3,197
3,216
Total noninterest income
4,727
6,041
8,110
22,372
29,714
Noninterest expense
Salary and employee benefits
9,528
10,551
10,214
39,353
38,304
Occupancy and equipment expense
1,660
1,680
1,776
6,631
6,549
Professional service fees
1,278
847
794
3,542
2,935
Acquisition and due diligence fees
—
—
—
—
1,654
FDIC premium expense
249
244
397
1,027
1,119
Marketing expense
446
428
247
1,288
956
Loan processing expense
228
231
245
983
935
Data processing expense
916
928
859
4,125
3,460
Core deposit premium amortization
167
167
192
668
768
Other expense
1,651
913
737
4,222
3,552
Total noninterest expense
16,123
15,989
15,461
61,839
60,232
Income before income taxes
8,256
11,756
10,217
39,857
24,366
Income tax provision
1,181
2,291
1,844
7,379
3,953
Net income
7,075
9,465
8,373
32,478
20,413
Preferred stock dividends
469
468
479
1,875
479
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
6,606
$
8,997
$
7,894
$
30,603
$
19,934
Earnings per common share:
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.86
$
1.19
$
1.02
$
4.00
$
2.58
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.85
$
1.16
$
1.02
$
3.95
$
2.57
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.06
$
0.06
$
0.05
$
0.24
$
0.20
Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic
7,565
7,519
7,642
7,536
7,627
Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted
7,706
7,638
7,695
7,650
7,686
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Average Balance Sheets:
Gross loans(1)
$
1,696,073
$
1,763,214
$
1,832,912
$
1,791,671
$
1,730,470
Investment securities: (2)
Taxable
289,146
265,885
182,522
254,913
138,837
Tax-exempt
104,945
104,063
92,792
103,609
96,020
Interest earning cash balances
297,926
221,261
213,502
218,931
194,545
Other investments
14,398
14,398
14,398
14,398
12,903
Total interest-earning assets
$
2,402,488
$
2,368,821
$
2,336,126
$
2,383,522
$
2,172,775
Non-earning assets
146,046
151,077
138,989
145,990
135,229
Total assets
$
2,548,534
$
2,519,898
$
2,475,115
$
2,529,512
$
2,308,004
Interest-bearing demand deposits
215,685
156,977
123,201
162,405
115,249
Money market and savings deposits
586,464
624,190
611,162
613,883
496,827
Time deposits
455,439
489,261
601,900
519,447
573,823
Borrowings
182,080
181,911
187,399
183,503
279,949
Subordinated notes
29,677
29,657
44,569
36,376
44,490
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,469,345
$
1,481,996
$
1,568,231
$
1,515,614
$
1,510,338
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
811,394
774,926
659,333
754,376
574,537
Other liabilities
30,404
31,012
32,990
31,466
30,787
Shareholders' equity
237,391
231,964
214,561
228,056
192,342
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,548,534
$
2,519,898
$
2,475,115
$
2,529,512
$
2,308,004
Yields: (3)
Earning Assets
Gross loans
4.46
%
4.60
%
4.49
%
4.43
%
4.42
%
Investment securities:
Taxable
1.57
%
1.57
%
1.63
%
1.58
%
1.93
%
Tax-exempt
2.97
%
2.99
%
3.14
%
3.02
%
3.19
%
Interest earning cash balances
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.11
%
0.13
%
0.24
%
Other investments
3.00
%
2.95
%
2.98
%
3.13
%
4.07
%
Total interest earning assets
3.50
%
3.76
%
3.80
%
3.66
%
3.83
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.14
%
0.14
%
0.19
%
0.14
%
0.28
%
Money market and savings deposits
0.16
%
0.17
%
0.35
%
0.19
%
0.56
%
Time deposits
0.49
%
0.53
%
0.89
%
0.56
%
1.38
%
Borrowings
1.02
%
1.02
%
1.03
%
1.02
%
0.84
%
Subordinated notes
5.25
%
5.00
%
5.66
%
5.12
%
5.70
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.47
%
0.48
%
0.78
%
0.53
%
1.05
%
Interest Spread
3.03
%
3.28
%
3.02
%
3.13
%
2.78
%
Net interest margin(4)
3.19
%
3.44
%
3.25
%
3.30
%
3.07
%
Tax equivalent effect
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis
3.22
%
3.47
%
3.27
%
3.33
%
3.10
%
(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(3) Average rates and yields are presented on an annual basis and includes a taxable equivalent adjustment to interest income of $156 thousand, $155 thousand, and $140 thousand on tax-exempt securities for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively, and $617 thousand and $574 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
Loan Composition
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Commercial real estate:
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Non-owner occupied
$
467,364
$
479,633
$
477,715
$
449,690
$
445,810
Owner-occupied
283,400
295,228
301,615
300,175
275,022
Total commercial real estate
750,764
774,861
779,330
749,865
720,832
Commercial and industrial
460,530
540,546
642,606
794,096
685,504
Residential real estate
440,640
403,517
352,513
316,089
315,476
Consumer
837
793
794
1,641
1,725
Total loans
$
1,652,771
$
1,719,717
$
1,775,243
$
1,861,691
$
1,723,537
Impaired Assets
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Nonaccrual loans
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Commercial real estate
$
4,246
$
3,768
$
4,536
$
4,542
$
7,320
Commercial and industrial
4,208
4,746
5,247
6,822
7,490
Residential real estate
2,819
3,610
3,931
3,987
3,991
Consumer
16
9
10
13
15
Total nonaccrual loans
11,289
12,133
13,724
15,364
18,816
Other real estate owned
201
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
11,490
12,133
13,724
15,364
18,816
Performing troubled debt restructurings
Commercial and industrial
334
336
336
335
546
Residential real estate
365
426
429
430
432
Total performing troubled debt restructurings
699
762
765
765
978
Total impaired assets
$
12,189
$
12,895
$
14,489
$
16,129
$
19,794
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing
$
162
$
162
$
387
$
328
$
269
GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this report are not measures of financial condition or performance recognized by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common shareholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, and allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance, and we believe that providing this information to financial analysts and investors allows them to evaluate capital adequacy, as well as better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.
The following presents these non-GAAP financial measures along with their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:
Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Total shareholders' equity
$
240,091
$
233,934
$
225,409
$
217,187
$
215,327
Less:
Preferred stock
23,372
23,372
23,372
23,372
23,372
Total common shareholders' equity
216,719
210,562
202,037
193,815
191,955
Less:
Goodwill
35,554
35,554
35,554
35,554
35,554
Mortgage servicing rights, net
5,604
5,051
4,599
4,346
3,361
Other intangible assets, net
2,528
2,695
2,862
3,028
3,196
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
173,033
$
167,262
$
159,022
$
150,887
$
149,844
Common shares outstanding (in thousands)
7,734
7,640
7,629
7,630
7,634
Tangible book value per common share
$
22.37
$
21.89
$
20.84
$
19.78
$
19.63
Total assets
$
2,515,869
$
2,543,883
$
2,506,523
$
2,572,726
$
2,442,982
Less:
Goodwill
35,554
35,554
35,554
35,554
35,554
Mortgage servicing rights, net
5,604
5,051
4,599
4,346
3,361
Other intangible assets, net
2,528
2,695
2,862
3,028
3,196
Tangible assets
$
2,472,183
$
2,500,583
$
2,463,508
$
2,529,798
$
2,400,871
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.00
%
6.69
%
6.46
%
5.96
%
6.24
%
Allowance for Loan Loss as a Percentage of Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Total loans
$
1,652,771
$
1,719,717
$
1,775,243
$
1,861,691
$
1,723,537
Less:
PPP loans
76,505
147,645
259,303
405,770
290,135
Total loans, excluding PPP loans
$
1,576,266
$
1,572,072
$
1,515,940
$
1,455,921
$
1,433,402
Allowance for loan loss
$
21,425
$
21,731
$
23,144
$
22,578
$
22,297
Allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans
1.30
%
1.26
%
1.30
%
1.21
%
1.29
%
Allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans
1.36
%
1.38
%
1.53
%
1.55
%
1.56
%
CONTACT: Media Contact: Nicole Ransom (248) 538-2183 Investor Relations Contact: Peter Root (248) 538-2186