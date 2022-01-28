U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.31
    +0.70 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.22 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1158
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2400
    -0.0620 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,824.01
    +1,666.16 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Level One Bancorp, Inc. reports fourth quarter 2021 net income of $7.1 million, representing $0.85 diluted earnings per common share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Level One Bancorp, Inc.
·34 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LEVL
  • LEVLP

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021, which included net income of $7.1 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per common share. This compares to net income of $8.4 million, or $1.02 diluted earnings per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Patrick J. Fehring, Chief Executive Officer of Level One, commented, "We closed out 2021 with solid fourth quarter earnings of $7.1 million while generating record net income for 2021 of $32.5 million, a 59.10% increase over 2020 net income. During 2021 we provided over $234.3 million through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) in lending support of our business clients. Level One Bank continues to benefit from the new relationships formed through the SBA PPP program. Additionally, we increased total loans net of PPP loans by 9.97%, increased deposits by 3.91%, and reduced our non-performing assets by $7.3 million or 38.93% from December 31, 2020. Most importantly, we are proud of the unwavering commitment of our entire Level One Team to our clients and the communities we serve."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Total loans decreased 3.89% to $1.65 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.72 billion at September 30, 2021

  • Total loans, excluding a decrease of $71.1 million of PPP loans, increased $4.2 million, or 1.07% annualized, during the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Total assets decreased 1.10% to $2.52 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.54 billion at September 30, 2021

  • Total deposits decreased 1.30% to $2.04 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.07 billion at September 30, 2021

  • Book value per common share increased 1.67% to $28.02 per common share at December 31, 2021, compared to $27.56 per common share at September 30, 2021

  • Tangible book value per common share increased 2.19% to $22.37 per common share at December 31, 2021, compared to $21.89 per common share at September 30, 2021

  • Net income of $7.1 million decreased 25.25% from $9.5 million in the preceding quarter

  • Diluted earnings per common share of $0.85 decreased 26.72% compared to $1.16 in the preceding quarter, and 16.67% compared to $1.02 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.22%, compared to 3.47% in the preceding quarter and 3.27% in the fourth quarter of 2020

  • Noninterest income decreased $1.3 million to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $6.0 million in the preceding quarter

  • Noninterest expense increased $134 thousand to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $16.0 million in the preceding quarter, and included $609 thousand in merger related expenses

  • Provision for loan loss increased $848 thousand to a $341 thousand recovery of provision in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a $1.2 million recovery of provision in the preceding quarter

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Level One's net interest income decreased $1.2 million, or 5.87%, to $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $20.5 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $205 thousand, or 1.07%, compared to $19.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a decrease of $1.4 million of interest income on loans as a result of lower average loan balances and fewer PPP loans forgiven. The increase in net interest income year over year was primarily due to an increase of $432 thousand of interest on investment securities due to increased volumes of investment securities and decreases in interest expense on deposits of $1.1 million due to lower interest rates paid as a result of revised internal deposit rates and interest expense on subordinated notes of $241 thousand due to the redemption of $15.0 million in subordinated notes. This was partially offset by a decrease of $1.6 million of interest income on loans.

Level One’s net interest margin, on a FTE basis, was 3.22% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.47% in the preceding quarter and 3.27% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the preceding quarter was primarily a result of a decrease in average loan yields of 14 basis points to 4.46% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 4.60% in the preceding quarter. The decrease in average loan yields was primarily due to a shift in the loan mix as a result of pay downs on commercial loans with significant increases in residential loan balances and fewer PPP loans forgiven.

Noninterest Income

Level One's noninterest income decreased $1.3 million, or 21.75%, to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $6.0 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased $3.4 million, or 41.71%, compared to $8.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily attributable to a decrease of $1.1 million in mortgage banking activities and a decrease of $220 thousand in other charges and fees. The decrease in the mortgage banking activities income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to $2.4 million fewer residential loan originations held for sale and $10.2 million fewer residential loans sold as well as smaller margins on loans sold. The decrease in other charges and fees compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to no interest rate swap fees and fewer tax credits as a result of legislation enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic recognized during the preceding quarter.

The decrease in noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was primarily due to a decrease of $3.7 million in mortgage banking activities. This was partially offset by an increase of $227 thousand in service charges on deposits. The decrease in mortgage banking activities compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to $41.6 million fewer residential loan originations held for sale and $51.2 million fewer residential loans sold. The higher volumes in the fourth quarter of 2020 were primarily as a result of the significant decrease in interest rates during 2020 while interest rates have remained relatively stable in 2021. The increase in service charges on deposits was primarily due to higher transaction volumes and deposit balances.

Noninterest Expense

Level One's noninterest expense increased $134 thousand, or 0.84%, to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $16.0 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $662 thousand, or 4.28%, compared to $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the preceding quarter was primarily attributable to increases of $738 thousand in other expenses and $431 thousand in professional service fees partially offset by a decrease of $1.0 million in salary and employee benefits. The increase in other expenses compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases of $569 thousand in fraud losses and $123 thousand in provision for unfunded commitments. The increase in professional service fees was primarily due to increases of $185 thousand in other professional fees and $153 thousand in legal fees as a result of the merger, as well as a $105 thousand increase in audit fees. The decrease in salary and employee benefits compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to decreases of $414 thousand in mortgage commissions and $100 thousand in incentive compensation along with an increase of $342 thousand in deferred loan costs.

The increase in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was mainly attributable to increases of $914 thousand in other expenses, $484 thousand in professional service fees, and $199 thousand in marketing expense. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $686 thousand in salary and employee benefits and $148 thousand in FDIC premium expense. The increase in other expenses compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increases of $573 thousand in fraud losses and $197 thousand in captive insurance reserves. The increase in professional service fees was primarily due to increases of $312 thousand in legal fees and $196 thousand in other professional fees as a result of merger related costs. The increase in marketing expense was primarily due to general marketing and advertising for the bank. The decrease in salary and employee benefits compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a decrease of $634 thousand in incentive compensation and an increase of $452 thousand in deferred loan costs partially offset by an increase of $444 thousand in salaries expense. The decrease in FDIC premium expense was primarily due to an improvement in our capital ratios and income levels.

The efficiency ratio, which is a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income, was 67.07% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 60.21% for the preceding quarter and 56.81% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expense

Level One's income tax provision was $1.2 million, or 14.30% of pretax income, in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $2.3 million, or 19.49% of pretax income, in the preceding quarter and $1.8 million, or 18.05% of pretax income, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans were $1.65 billion at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $66.9 million, or 3.89%, from $1.72 billion at September 30, 2021, and down $70.8 million, or 4.11%, from $1.72 billion at December 31, 2020. The decrease in total loans compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to $71.1 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA during the fourth quarter partially offset by a net increase of $4.2 million, or 1.07% annualized growth, in the remainder of the loan portfolio. The decrease in total loans compared to December 31, 2020, was primarily due to a $213.6 million net decrease in PPP loans (originated and forgiven) which was partially offset by a net increase of $142.9 million in the remainder of the loan portfolio.

Investment Securities

The investment securities portfolio grew $8.1 million, or 2.06%, to $397.6 million at December 31, 2021, from $389.5 million at September 30, 2021, and up $94.9 million, or 31.32%, from $302.7 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in the investment securities portfolio compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to the purchase of $20.6 million of investment securities using excess cash balances generated by payoffs of PPP loans, partially offset in part by $12.6 million of sales, calls, or maturity of investment securities, principal pay downs, amortization and accretion, and fair market value adjustments. The increase in investment securities compared to December 31, 2020, was primarily due to the purchase of $135.9 million of securities between the two dates using excess cash balances generated by the payoffs and forgiveness of PPP loans, partially offset by $41.1 million of sales, calls, or maturity of investment securities, principal pay downs, amortization and accretion, and fair market value adjustments.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.04 billion at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $26.9 million, or 1.30%, from $2.07 billion at September 30, 2021, and up $76.8 million, or 3.91%, from $1.96 billion at December 31, 2020. The decrease in deposits compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to runoff related to deposit pricing opportunities. The growth in deposits compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to organic deposit growth as a result of increased customer liquidity and new customer growth. Total deposit composition at December 31, 2021 consisted of 50.86% of demand deposit accounts, 28.27% of savings and money market accounts and 20.87% of time deposits.

Borrowings

Total debt outstanding was $208.4 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 1.58%, from $211.7 million at September 30, 2021, and down $21.9 million, or 9.51%, from $230.3 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in total borrowings compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease of $3.0 million in FHLB borrowings. The decrease in total borrowings compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to a decrease of $6.0 million in FHLB borrowings as well as the redemption of $15.0 million of subordinated notes. The Company would have paid approximately $721 thousand in interest in 2021 on the redeemed subordinated notes.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $11.3 million, or 0.68% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $844 thousand from nonaccrual loans of $12.1 million, or 0.71% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, and a decrease of $7.5 million from nonaccrual loans of $18.8 million, or 1.09% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The decrease in nonaccrual loans compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to pay offs of four commercial loan relationships totaling $5.4 million, paydowns on four commercial loan relationships totaling $3.9 million, and one $759 thousand residential loan relationship moving back to accruing. This was partially offset by two commercial loan relationships moving to nonaccrual status totaling $2.6 million.

Nonperforming assets, consisting of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, as a percentage of total assets were 0.46% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.48% at September 30, 2021, and 0.77% at December 31, 2020.

Performing troubled debt restructured loans, which are not reported as nonaccrual loans but rather as part of impaired loans, were $699 thousand at December 31, 2021 compared to $762 thousand at September 30, 2021, and $978 thousand at December 31, 2020. Loans to borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, forbearance agreements, and principal deferral or reduction, are categorized as troubled debt restructured loans. In accordance with bank regulatory guidance, troubled debt restructurings do not include short-term modifications made on a good-faith basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to borrowers who were current prior to any relief. As of December 31, 2021, there were no loans that remained on a COVID-related deferral compared to $1.1 million as of September 30, 2021.

Net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $35 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $224 thousand of net charge-offs, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis for the preceding quarter and $496 thousand of net charge-offs, or 0.11% of average loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Level One's provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2021 was a provision recovery of $341 thousand, compared to provision recovery of $1.2 million in the preceding quarter and provision expense of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the provision recovery quarter over quarter was primarily due to an increase of $1.2 million in general reserve expense as a result of a reduction in qualitative factors within the allowance for loan loss model as a result of improved credit quality during the preceding quarter, partially offset by a decrease in net charge-offs of $261 thousand. The decrease in the provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was primarily due to a decrease in general reserves of $2.0 million resulting from a decrease in qualitative factors and a decrease of $532 thousand in net charge-offs. This was partially offset by a $445 thousand increase in specific reserves. The Company will continue to evaluate the fluid situation in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic and will take further action to appropriately record additional provision for loan losses or decrease the level of the provision for loan losses should there be any indications of significant changes in the credit quality of our portfolio as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The allowance for loan losses was $21.4 million, or 1.30% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, compared to $21.7 million, or 1.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, and $22.3 million, or 1.29% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans of $76.5 million, $147.6 million, and $290.1 million as of these dates, respectively, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.36% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 1.38% as of September 30, 2021 and 1.56% as of December 31, 2020 (see section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details). The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans excluding PPP loans decreased compared to December 31, 2020 as a result of a reduction in qualitative factors within the allowance for loan loss model as a result of improved credit quality. As of December 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 189.79%, compared to 179.11% at September 30, 2021, and 118.50% at December 31, 2020.

Capital

Total shareholders’ equity was $240.1 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $6.2 million, or 2.63%, compared with $233.9 million at September 30, 2021, and increased $24.8 million, or 11.50%, from $215.3 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders' equity quarter over quarter and year over year was primarily as a result of an increase in retained earnings.

Recent Developments

Fourth Quarter Common Stock Dividend: On December 15, 2021, Level One’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share. This dividend was paid on January 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021.

First Quarter Preferred Stock Dividend: On January 19, 2022, Level One’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $46.88 per share on its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4688 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2022.

About Level One Bancorp, Inc.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $2.52 billion as of December 31, 2021. It operates sixteen banking centers throughout Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, and Jackson and provides a variety of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Level One Bank's success has been recognized both locally and nationally as the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) "Community Lender of the Year," one of American Banker Magazine's "Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation," one of Metro Detroit's "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For" and more. Level One Bank’s business banking division provides a broad spectrum of products including lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, MEDC loans, export-import financing, and a full suite of treasury management services. The consumer banking division offers a range of personal checking, savings and CD products and a complete array of consumer loan products including residential mortgages, new construction and renovation loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and credit card services. Level One Bank offers a variety of digital banking services including online banking, robust mobile banking apps, online account opening and online loan applications for individuals and businesses. Level One Bank offers the sophistication of a big bank, the heart of a community bank, and the spirit of an entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "annualized" or similar terminology. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations, changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, changes in benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits in connection with the transition from LIBOR, and changes in tax laws, regulations and guidance, as well as other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Summary Consolidated Financial Information

(Unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Earnings Summary

Interest income

$

21,040

$

22,322

$

21,737

$

21,551

$

22,181

Interest expense

1,729

1,807

2,121

2,394

3,075

Net interest income

19,311

20,515

19,616

19,157

19,106

Provision expense (recovery) for loan losses

(341

)

(1,189

)

540

265

1,538

Noninterest income

4,727

6,041

4,326

7,278

8,110

Noninterest expense

16,123

15,989

14,588

15,139

15,461

Income before income taxes

8,256

11,756

8,814

11,031

10,217

Income tax provision

1,181

2,291

1,835

2,072

1,844

Net income

$

7,075

$

9,465

$

6,979

$

8,959

$

8,373

Preferred stock dividends

469

468

469

469

479

Net income available to common shareholders

6,606

8,997

6,510

8,490

7,894

Net income allocated to participating securities

100

138

92

111

65

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

6,506

$

8,859

$

6,418

$

8,379

$

7,829

Per Share Data

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.86

$

1.19

$

0.85

$

1.11

$

1.02

Diluted earnings per common share

0.85

1.16

0.84

1.10

1.02

Book value per common share

28.02

27.56

26.48

25.40

25.14

Tangible book value per common share (1)

22.37

21.89

20.84

19.78

19.63

Preferred shares outstanding (in thousands)

10

10

10

10

10

Common shares outstanding (in thousands)

7,734

7,640

7,629

7,630

7,634

Average basic common shares (in thousands)

7,565

7,519

7,520

7,528

7,642

Average diluted common shares (in thousands)

7,706

7,638

7,633

7,612

7,695

Selected Period End Balances

Total assets

$

2,515,869

$

2,543,883

$

2,506,523

$

2,572,726

$

2,442,982

Securities available-for-sale

397,551

389,528

376,453

346,266

302,732

Total loans

1,652,771

1,719,717

1,775,243

1,861,691

1,723,537

Total deposits

2,040,082

2,066,992

2,031,808

2,093,965

1,963,312

Total liabilities

2,275,778

2,309,949

2,281,114

2,355,539

2,227,655

Total shareholders' equity

240,091

233,934

225,409

217,187

215,327

Total common shareholders' equity

216,719

210,562

202,037

193,815

191,955

Tangible common shareholders' equity (1)

173,033

167,262

159,022

150,887

149,844

Performance and Capital Ratios

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.11

%

1.50

%

1.09

%

1.44

%

1.35

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

11.92

16.32

12.52

16.31

15.61

Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(2)

3.22

3.47

3.30

3.33

3.27

Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/net interest income plus noninterest income)

67.07

60.21

60.93

57.27

56.81

Dividend payout ratio

6.96

5.08

7.02

4.50

4.90

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

9.54

9.20

8.99

8.44

8.81

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

7.00

6.69

6.46

5.96

6.24

Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets

10.37

9.82

9.66

9.63

9.30

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

11.75

11.19

11.09

11.11

10.80

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

14.76

14.19

14.15

15.18

14.91

Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)

7.93

7.68

7.24

7.15

6.93

Asset Quality Ratios:

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(0.01

)%

0.05

%

(0.01

)%

%

0.11

%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

0.46

0.48

0.55

0.60

0.77

Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans

0.68

0.71

0.77

0.83

1.09

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans

1.30

1.26

1.30

1.21

1.29

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans

189.79

179.11

168.64

146.95

118.50

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding allowance allocated to loans accounted for under ASC 310-30

184.58

173.58

163.76

142.62

114.95

(1) See section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
(2) Presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

Assets

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

330,146

$

293,824

$

264,071

Securities available-for-sale

397,551

389,528

302,732

Other investments

14,398

14,398

14,398

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

12,902

15,351

43,482

Loans:

Originated loans

1,486,969

1,537,145

1,498,458

Acquired loans

165,802

182,572

225,079

Total loans

1,652,771

1,719,717

1,723,537

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(21,425

)

(21,731

)

(22,297

)

Net loans

1,631,346

1,697,986

1,701,240

Premises and equipment, net

14,903

15,170

15,834

Goodwill

35,554

35,554

35,554

Mortgage servicing rights, net

5,604

5,051

3,361

Other intangible assets, net

2,528

2,695

3,196

Other real estate owned

201

Bank-owned life insurance

29,960

29,774

18,200

Income tax benefit

4,829

4,041

3,686

Interest receivable and other assets

35,947

40,511

37,228

Total assets

$

2,515,869

$

2,543,883

$

2,442,982

Liabilities

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

796,782

$

791,879

$

618,677

Interest-bearing demand deposits

240,781

179,814

127,920

Money market and savings deposits

576,718

631,551

619,900

Time deposits

425,801

463,748

596,815

Total deposits

2,040,082

2,066,992

1,963,312

Borrowings

178,682

182,058

185,684

Subordinated notes

29,694

29,668

44,592

Other liabilities

27,320

31,231

34,067

Total liabilities

2,275,778

2,309,949

2,227,655

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, no par value per share; authorized-50,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 10,000 shares, with a liquidation preference of $2,500 per share, at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

23,372

23,372

23,372

Common stock, no par value per share; authorized - 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 7,733,726 shares at December 31, 2021, 7,639,544 shares at September 30, 2021 and 7,633,780 shares at December 31, 2020

88,851

86,926

87,615

Retained earnings

124,923

118,781

96,158

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

2,945

4,855

8,182

Total shareholders' equity

240,091

233,934

215,327

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,515,869

$

2,543,883

$

2,442,982


Consolidated Statements of Income

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Originated loans, including fees

$

16,770

$

17,796

$

17,439

$

68,555

$

62,069

Acquired loans, including fees

2,277

2,651

3,234

10,809

14,421

Securities:

Taxable

1,141

1,054

747

4,036

2,677

Tax-exempt

630

630

592

2,510

2,486

Federal funds sold and other

222

191

169

740

986

Total interest income

21,040

22,322

22,181

86,650

82,639

Interest Expense

Deposits

870

965

1,954

4,313

10,993

Borrowed funds

466

468

487

1,875

2,353

Subordinated notes

393

374

634

1,863

2,537

Total interest expense

1,729

1,807

3,075

8,051

15,883

Net interest income

19,311

20,515

19,106

78,599

66,756

Provision expense (recovery) for loan losses

(341

)

(1,189

)

1,538

(725

)

11,872

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

19,652

21,704

17,568

79,324

54,884

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits

875

859

648

3,311

2,446

Net gain on sales of securities

1

21

1,862

Mortgage banking activities

3,105

4,216

6,810

15,843

22,190

Other charges and fees

746

966

652

3,197

3,216

Total noninterest income

4,727

6,041

8,110

22,372

29,714

Noninterest expense

Salary and employee benefits

9,528

10,551

10,214

39,353

38,304

Occupancy and equipment expense

1,660

1,680

1,776

6,631

6,549

Professional service fees

1,278

847

794

3,542

2,935

Acquisition and due diligence fees

1,654

FDIC premium expense

249

244

397

1,027

1,119

Marketing expense

446

428

247

1,288

956

Loan processing expense

228

231

245

983

935

Data processing expense

916

928

859

4,125

3,460

Core deposit premium amortization

167

167

192

668

768

Other expense

1,651

913

737

4,222

3,552

Total noninterest expense

16,123

15,989

15,461

61,839

60,232

Income before income taxes

8,256

11,756

10,217

39,857

24,366

Income tax provision

1,181

2,291

1,844

7,379

3,953

Net income

7,075

9,465

8,373

32,478

20,413

Preferred stock dividends

469

468

479

1,875

479

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

6,606

$

8,997

$

7,894

$

30,603

$

19,934

Earnings per common share:

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.86

$

1.19

$

1.02

$

4.00

$

2.58

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.85

$

1.16

$

1.02

$

3.95

$

2.57

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.06

$

0.06

$

0.05

$

0.24

$

0.20

Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic

7,565

7,519

7,642

7,536

7,627

Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted

7,706

7,638

7,695

7,650

7,686


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Average Balance Sheets:

Gross loans(1)

$

1,696,073

$

1,763,214

$

1,832,912

$

1,791,671

$

1,730,470

Investment securities: (2)

Taxable

289,146

265,885

182,522

254,913

138,837

Tax-exempt

104,945

104,063

92,792

103,609

96,020

Interest earning cash balances

297,926

221,261

213,502

218,931

194,545

Other investments

14,398

14,398

14,398

14,398

12,903

Total interest-earning assets

$

2,402,488

$

2,368,821

$

2,336,126

$

2,383,522

$

2,172,775

Non-earning assets

146,046

151,077

138,989

145,990

135,229

Total assets

$

2,548,534

$

2,519,898

$

2,475,115

$

2,529,512

$

2,308,004

Interest-bearing demand deposits

215,685

156,977

123,201

162,405

115,249

Money market and savings deposits

586,464

624,190

611,162

613,883

496,827

Time deposits

455,439

489,261

601,900

519,447

573,823

Borrowings

182,080

181,911

187,399

183,503

279,949

Subordinated notes

29,677

29,657

44,569

36,376

44,490

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,469,345

$

1,481,996

$

1,568,231

$

1,515,614

$

1,510,338

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

811,394

774,926

659,333

754,376

574,537

Other liabilities

30,404

31,012

32,990

31,466

30,787

Shareholders' equity

237,391

231,964

214,561

228,056

192,342

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,548,534

$

2,519,898

$

2,475,115

$

2,529,512

$

2,308,004

Yields: (3)

Earning Assets

Gross loans

4.46

%

4.60

%

4.49

%

4.43

%

4.42

%

Investment securities:

Taxable

1.57

%

1.57

%

1.63

%

1.58

%

1.93

%

Tax-exempt

2.97

%

2.99

%

3.14

%

3.02

%

3.19

%

Interest earning cash balances

0.15

%

0.15

%

0.11

%

0.13

%

0.24

%

Other investments

3.00

%

2.95

%

2.98

%

3.13

%

4.07

%

Total interest earning assets

3.50

%

3.76

%

3.80

%

3.66

%

3.83

%

Interest-bearing liabilities

Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.14

%

0.14

%

0.19

%

0.14

%

0.28

%

Money market and savings deposits

0.16

%

0.17

%

0.35

%

0.19

%

0.56

%

Time deposits

0.49

%

0.53

%

0.89

%

0.56

%

1.38

%

Borrowings

1.02

%

1.02

%

1.03

%

1.02

%

0.84

%

Subordinated notes

5.25

%

5.00

%

5.66

%

5.12

%

5.70

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.47

%

0.48

%

0.78

%

0.53

%

1.05

%

Interest Spread

3.03

%

3.28

%

3.02

%

3.13

%

2.78

%

Net interest margin(4)

3.19

%

3.44

%

3.25

%

3.30

%

3.07

%

Tax equivalent effect

0.03

%

0.03

%

0.02

%

0.03

%

0.03

%

Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis

3.22

%

3.47

%

3.27

%

3.33

%

3.10

%

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(3) Average rates and yields are presented on an annual basis and includes a taxable equivalent adjustment to interest income of $156 thousand, $155 thousand, and $140 thousand on tax-exempt securities for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively, and $617 thousand and $574 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Loan Composition

As of

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Commercial real estate:

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Non-owner occupied

$

467,364

$

479,633

$

477,715

$

449,690

$

445,810

Owner-occupied

283,400

295,228

301,615

300,175

275,022

Total commercial real estate

750,764

774,861

779,330

749,865

720,832

Commercial and industrial

460,530

540,546

642,606

794,096

685,504

Residential real estate

440,640

403,517

352,513

316,089

315,476

Consumer

837

793

794

1,641

1,725

Total loans

$

1,652,771

$

1,719,717

$

1,775,243

$

1,861,691

$

1,723,537


Impaired Assets

As of

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Nonaccrual loans

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Commercial real estate

$

4,246

$

3,768

$

4,536

$

4,542

$

7,320

Commercial and industrial

4,208

4,746

5,247

6,822

7,490

Residential real estate

2,819

3,610

3,931

3,987

3,991

Consumer

16

9

10

13

15

Total nonaccrual loans

11,289

12,133

13,724

15,364

18,816

Other real estate owned

201

Total nonperforming assets

11,490

12,133

13,724

15,364

18,816

Performing troubled debt restructurings

Commercial and industrial

334

336

336

335

546

Residential real estate

365

426

429

430

432

Total performing troubled debt restructurings

699

762

765

765

978

Total impaired assets

$

12,189

$

12,895

$

14,489

$

16,129

$

19,794

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing

$

162

$

162

$

387

$

328

$

269

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this report are not measures of financial condition or performance recognized by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common shareholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, and allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance, and we believe that providing this information to financial analysts and investors allows them to evaluate capital adequacy, as well as better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The following presents these non-GAAP financial measures along with their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

As of

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Total shareholders' equity

$

240,091

$

233,934

$

225,409

$

217,187

$

215,327

Less:

Preferred stock

23,372

23,372

23,372

23,372

23,372

Total common shareholders' equity

216,719

210,562

202,037

193,815

191,955

Less:

Goodwill

35,554

35,554

35,554

35,554

35,554

Mortgage servicing rights, net

5,604

5,051

4,599

4,346

3,361

Other intangible assets, net

2,528

2,695

2,862

3,028

3,196

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

173,033

$

167,262

$

159,022

$

150,887

$

149,844

Common shares outstanding (in thousands)

7,734

7,640

7,629

7,630

7,634

Tangible book value per common share

$

22.37

$

21.89

$

20.84

$

19.78

$

19.63

Total assets

$

2,515,869

$

2,543,883

$

2,506,523

$

2,572,726

$

2,442,982

Less:

Goodwill

35,554

35,554

35,554

35,554

35,554

Mortgage servicing rights, net

5,604

5,051

4,599

4,346

3,361

Other intangible assets, net

2,528

2,695

2,862

3,028

3,196

Tangible assets

$

2,472,183

$

2,500,583

$

2,463,508

$

2,529,798

$

2,400,871

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.00

%

6.69

%

6.46

%

5.96

%

6.24

%


Allowance for Loan Loss as a Percentage of Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans

As of

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Total loans

$

1,652,771

$

1,719,717

$

1,775,243

$

1,861,691

$

1,723,537

Less:

PPP loans

76,505

147,645

259,303

405,770

290,135

Total loans, excluding PPP loans

$

1,576,266

$

1,572,072

$

1,515,940

$

1,455,921

$

1,433,402

Allowance for loan loss

$

21,425

$

21,731

$

23,144

$

22,578

$

22,297

Allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans

1.30

%

1.26

%

1.30

%

1.21

%

1.29

%

Allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans

1.36

%

1.38

%

1.53

%

1.55

%

1.56

%


CONTACT: Media Contact: Nicole Ransom (248) 538-2183 Investor Relations Contact: Peter Root (248) 538-2186


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Affirm Is Spiking Higher Today

    The stock market was having a generally strong day on Friday, with all three major averages in the green, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. There are a couple of reasons Affirm is such an outperformer today. Analyst Christopher Brendler said in his note that the sell-off in Affirm has greatly improved the risk/reward dynamics of the stock.

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were trading down 12.8% week to date as of 11:51 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The highlight was China giving conditional approval to AMD's $35 billion deal to buy Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) on Thursday. The addition of Xilinx is an important growth catalyst for AMD.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Why Roblox Tumbled This Week

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have tumbled 15% from where they finished trading last week as of 1 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no news specific to the game company. The stock indexes also approaching correction levels earlier in the week on fears of interest rate hikes and economic decline likely also contributed to the downward trajectory of Roblox's stock. Interest in Roblox is still being driven by the potential it has for being a metaverse winner.

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) had fallen about 5% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, erasing more than $5 billion of market value. The culprit was the oil giant's fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Apple earnings: Analyst describes 'the scary thing' about the tech giant's strong quarter

    Citi Managing Director in Equity Research Jim Suva joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook for Apple after it reported record-breaking earnings.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is Plummeting This Week

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are getting hit hard with sell-offs recently. The hydrogen technology company's stock was down roughly 12.4% since last week's market close as of 1:45 p.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There doesn't appear to be any fresh, company-specific news sending the hydrogen technologies specialist's shares lower this week, but it's not surprising to see the stock down double-digits at a time when investors have a mounting collection of risk factors to consider.

  • Battery tech: QuantumScape CEO talks innovation and focus on ‘core beachhead’

    QuantumScape CEO Jagdeep Singh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's partnership with Fluence Energy and the outlook for battery development.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks at Discounted Prices — They Have Over 70% Upside, Says Oppenheimer

    This past month has seen the bears come out, as the market has entered a correction. The NASDAQ is down 13% since the start of 2022, a loss that has actually erased its 12-month gain. The S&P 500 hasn’t dipped quite that far yet, but is still down 8% year-to-date. The drop has had investors questioning whether or not the previous year’s sustained bull run has ended. Looking at the macro situation from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus would advise investors not to turn pess

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • This $22.5 Million Legal Loss Could Be a Huge Problem for This Dividend Aristocrat

    Industrial giant 3M just lost a big legal case, and it helps explain why investors are so downbeat on the shares.

  • Apple stock pops after blowout earnings report, Robinhood stock up despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock gains accelerate into the close: S&P 500 adds 2.4%

    Stocks traded mixed Friday morning as investors took in earnings results from some major tech companies and another hot print on inflation at the end of another volatile week.

  • Here's Why Fair Isaac Is Jumping Higher Today

    The stock market was having a modestly strong day on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average flat and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by less than 1% as of 2:20 p.m. ET. Since we're now well into earnings season, you might have guessed that is what's fueling the move today. Fair Isaac reported its latest results (from its fiscal first quarter) after the market's close on Thursday, and it's not difficult to see why investors might be impressed.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Poised to Benefit From the Coming Rate Hikes

    The year 2022 is barely one month old, and the stock market is starting it off with sharp downturn. In a way, this shouldn’t be too surprising. Inflation started taking off in the second half of last year, and reached an annualized rate of 7% in December. The Federal Reserve, normally tasked with watchdogging inflation, had already been talking about raising interest rates; this anti-inflationary move was a possibility that moved to a probability. Now it’s certainty, and sooner rather than later

  • Tech Sell-Off: Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

    Technology stocks have lost their bearings in the first month of 2022, as evident from the 18% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. Higher interest rates are bad news for technology stocks because investors are tempted to put their money into safer assets such as bonds or value stocks instead of richly valued companies. Let's see why putting $5,000 into these potential growth stocks could be a good idea amid the market correction.