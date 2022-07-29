U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +1.88 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.00
    +13.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1900
    -1.1300 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,055.34
    +199.36 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

LEVEL ONE FUND BACKS INNOVATIVE FIN-TECH PLATFORM KOMPLIANT

·3 min read

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S.-based compliance startup, Kompliant, recently closed a $14mm Seed round led by Level One Fund. Kompliant solves for end-to-end compliance lifecycle management through leading-edge technology and innovative workflows. The platform automates many of the manual processes associated with the underwriting and monitoring for financial institutions.

Kompliant solves for end-to-end compliance lifecycle management through leading-edge technology & innovative workflows.

The investment will accelerate Kompliant's growth by devoting additional resources to scale its platform solutions, and expand the Kompliant Intelligence Platform suite of merchant onboarding, underwriting workflow management, and monitoring solutions.

Level One Fund, a growth stage venture capital fund, has seen considerable success investing in companies that "reshape static industries." The round also included existing investors, Casa Verde, with their own track record of backing game-changing tech platforms such as Dutchie, Leaflink and Metrc.

With this investment, Level One Fund Partner Andrew Stewart will join Karan Wadhera of Casa Verde along with the former chairman of Fiserv Global Business Solutions, Dan Charron, on Kompliant's Board of Directors.

Kompliant was founded by fintech veterans Brad Wiskirchen and Edward Katzin. Wiskirchen is the tech heavyweight who built Kount, a digital enablement technology that helps fight online transaction fraud across the globe. Equifax recently acquired Kount for $640 million. Co-founder & CEO Katzin led major payments initiatives for Apple and VISA and scaled several businesses to strong exits, including Revolution Money which was acquired by American Express. Katzin's professional experience centers around orchestrating the design, build, and launch of platform services at scale.

The company works with leading payment processors and banks to solve commerce compliance compatibility across sponsor banks, acquirer processors, ISOs, VARs, ISVs, gateways, and the merchants they serve. Kompliant provides a standard set of protocols, data structures, and interfaces across application processing, application verification, underwriting management, and ongoing monitoring.

"Payments organizations have to digitally transform their processes and Kompliant has built a platform uniquely positioned to address this need," Andrew Stewart, Managing Partner at Level One Fund, shared. "We believe the team and technology are incredibly well-positioned to succeed."

Casa Verde Managing Partner, Karan Wadhera explained "We initially reached out to Brad to help incubate a compliance solution specifically for high-risk industries. As the platform evolved, it was clear that Kompliant's technology could be leveraged across the entire payments ecosystem."

Other early investors include former president of Visa, John Partridge; Jonathan Weiner, founder of Money 20/20; Stuart Sopp, CEO of Current; and, Mike Lohner, co-founder of DOSH and current chair of Stella & Dot.

About Kompliant

Kompliant brings leading-edge technology and innovative workflows to eliminate obsolete business application, onboarding, and adjudication processes used across the financial services industry. Kompliant expands markets by turning compliance management into a revenue driver and a profit center. More information is available at kompliant.com.

About Level One Fund

Level One Fund is a growth stage venture capital fund investing across multiple industries. They seek businesses that challenge established systems and provide dynamic solutions to the world's most enigmatic problems. More information is available at levelonefund.com.

Media Contact
Emily Baker
emily@kompliant.com
+1 202-744-7567

Kompliant's platform automates manual processes for merchants, underwriters, payment processors, and banks.
Kompliant's platform automates manual processes for merchants, underwriters, payment processors, and banks.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/level-one-fund-backs-innovative-fin-tech-platform-kompliant-301596410.html

SOURCE Kompliant

Recommended Stories

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Elon Musk Delivers Good News on Inflation

    Airline ticket prices have soared. It is in this context that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla has just made observations that will cheer almost everyone: consumers, Tesla customers, investors and politicians. In a series of tweets posted on July 28, Musk announced that the prices of the raw materials Tesla needs to make its cars are falling.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • Cathie Wood Dumped These 7 Stocks in July

    In this article, we discuss the 7 stocks that Cathie Wood dumped in July. If you want to see more stocks that she disposed of during this month, click Cathie Wood Dumped These 3 Stocks in July. In June, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management suffered a sharp decline in assets, which was decidedly higher than […]

  • Roku stock plummets on big earnings miss, gloomy outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses why Roku stock is down Friday.

  • Twitter Wants to Force Musk to Buy It. But There’s a Hitch.

    When Elon Musk decided to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter the social-media company sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter is suing for “specific performance,” a rare remedy that would require Musk to complete the merger. Unfortunately for Twitter, it isn’t Elon Musk Inc. but Elon Musk the individual who offered to buy the company.

  • Bausch Receives a Mortal Blow

    The company's future is in doubt after losing a key patent litigation

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.5445

    British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s ( LON:BATS ) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.5445 per share on 10th of...

  • P&G misses on earnings, cites still-rising costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down second-quarter earnings for Procter & Gamble.

  • Monkeypox treatment maker prepared to ramp up manufacturing, CEO says

    SIGA Technologies, maker of the only available monkeypox treatment, is working to ramp up manufacturing for broader global distribution.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Gran

  • Alibaba Added to SEC List of Chinese Firms Facing Delisting

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has moved a step closer toward getting booted off US stock exchanges for American inspectors not being able to access to financial audits.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyEuro-Zone Infla

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

    AbbVie (ABBV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.81% and 0.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bill Ackman calls carried interest loophole an 'embarrassment' after new tax bill

    Washington Democrats may have found an unlikely ally in their bid to end a long time tax rule enjoyed by some of Wall Street’s richest executives: hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman.

  • U.S. inflation surges again and stays at 40-year high, key price gauge shows

    A key gauge of U.S. inflation rose a sharp 1% in June, led by higher fuel prices, in a sign that price pressures in the economy are still intense and unlikely to relent quickly.

  • ARK continues to slide following Roku losses and selling off Coinbase shares

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Alexandra Semenova details the losses Cathie Wood's ARK ETF is seeing amid Roku's earnings miss, Teledoc investments, and sale of Coinbase shares.

  • Why Rebounding Stocks May Not Be a Good Thing

    After dropping for the first 5 ½ months of the year, the S&P 500 has rebounded 8.5% since June 15 and 4.7% since July 26, the day before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Investors have turned enthusiastic toward stocks partly because Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said after the rate hike that the central bank will eventually slow its rate hike campaign. Never mind that the Fed said in its statement announcing the rate increase that it "anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range [for the federal funds rate] will be appropriate."

  • Bad News Gives Intel a Black Eye, But It's No K.O.

    We wrote a story on Intel on June 8 with a headline of " Intel is Putting Its Negative News Behind It," and concluded that, "I learned early in my career to pay attention when a stock or commodity did not go lower on bearish news -- this was a sign that the news was already discounted. This is how I view the price action on INTC today. Traders could wait a couple of days but I do not expect INTC to make a new low close for the move down.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Are Sinking This Week

    The company is making progress on its solid-state battery technology, but the timeline has been pushed back.