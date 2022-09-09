U.S. markets open in 7 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,021.00
    +15.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,865.00
    +99.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,393.25
    +71.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.00
    +8.30 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.93
    +0.39 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.10
    +10.90 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    +0.32 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0068
    +0.0066 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.61
    -1.03 (-4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1591
    +0.0089 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7560
    -1.3310 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,484.52
    +1,170.66 (+6.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.10
    +26.29 (+5.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.33
    +169.05 (+0.60%)
     

Level Sensors and Switches Market to record USD 1.91 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing demand from oil and gas industry

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Level Sensors and Switches Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 1.91 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Attractive Opportunities in Level Sensors and Switches Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Level Sensors and Switches Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global level sensors and switches market is fragmented with the presence of numerous players. The increasing demand for level sensors and switches in the oil and gas industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, difficulty in selecting the right level sensors might hamper the market growth.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Berthold Technologies GmbH and Co.KG, Danfoss AS, Dwyer Instruments LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Gems Sensors Inc., Honeywell International Inc., JUMO Instrument Co. Ltd., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, NOHKEN Inc, Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SST Sensing Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Trafag AG, and VEGA Grieshaber KG are among some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The global level sensors and switches market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

The oil and gas industry is the prime end-user in the market. The increased exploration in oil and gas fields in African countries and increased investments in oil and gas industries in the Middle East and APAC are driving the growth of the segment.

  • Type

The market growth in the hydrostatic pressure segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the wider use of hydrostatic pressure sensors in the oil and gas, chemical, and food and beverage industries.

  • Geography

APAC will emerge as the major market, occupying 34% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by increasing investments in new breweries. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The level sensors and switches market report covers the following areas:

Level Sensors and Switches Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist level sensors and switches market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the level sensors and switches market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the level sensors and switches market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of level sensors and switches market vendors

Related Reports:

Level Sensors and Switches Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.2%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.91 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.31

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Berthold Technologies GmbH and Co.KG, Danfoss AS, Dwyer Instruments LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Gems Sensors Inc., Honeywell International Inc., JUMO Instrument Co. Ltd., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, NOHKEN Inc, Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SST Sensing Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Trafag AG, and VEGA Grieshaber KG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Hydrostatic pressure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Microwave or radar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Ultrasonic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Vibratory probe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 11.4 AMETEK Inc.

  • 11.5 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 11.6 Endress Hauser Group Services AG

  • 11.7 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 11.8 Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • 11.9 Schneider Electric SE

  • 11.10 Siemens AG

  • 11.11 TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • 11.12 VEGA Grieshaber KG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

  • adoption of automation in manufacturing the process: The requirement of automation has evolved multifold in the industrial environment. The automation solutions have improved from the implementation of fixed automation to the current flexible and integrated automation, which enables end-users to integrate various processes into a single closed solution. The need to address optimization of processes, extend the level of autonomous processes, continuous monitoring and control of process parameters and safety concerns are driving the implementation of flexible automation solutions in the process and discrete industries.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/level-sensors-and-switches-market-to-record-usd-1-91-bn-growth--driven-by-increasing-demand-from-oil-and-gas-industry-301620349.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Amazing but true: Rams are below .500 for 1st time in Sean McVay’s career

    Amazingly, this is the first time the Rams have been below .500 with Sean McVay as their head coach

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Treasury Department set to warn White House of crypto regulation overhauls

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger details an upcoming Treasury report that will highlight the economic danger of cryptocurrency.

  • Here's What the Chart Says About Buying or Selling Tesla

    Shares of Tesla are rallying on Thursday and deservedly so. The move comes on reports that Tesla's China-made vehicle sales almost tripled in August. According to TheStreet: "The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Tesla sold 76,995 China-made cars last month…The August figures were firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, but essentially only match the 78,000 tally from June."

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

    The agency approved Daxxify, a formidable new competitor to the anti-wrinkle injection Botox. The latter’s market dominance could be challenged.

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Oil Suffers Fresh Blow as Demand Concerns Spur Weekly Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly loss, burdened by demand concerns, rising stockpiles, and the possibility the Biden administration may make a fresh release from emergency reserves.West Texas Intermediate edged above $84 a barrel, but is still down more than 3% this week after hitting the lowest since January. There’s concern consumption will take a hit as central banks raise rates and China sticks to its Covid Zero strategy. The dollar’s rally to a record has also been a head

  • Botox rival can be 'more broadly used' in therapeutics: Revance CEO

    Revance CEO Mark Foley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the therapeutic company's anti-wrinkle Daxxify treatment, its multi-use purposes, and its competition with traditional Botox injections.

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: Bring people back to the office

    The BlackRock CEO made the comments on Fox Business the same day his company asked workers to start coming into the office three days a week.

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin lawsuit heats up with new parties joining

    The US$258 billion lawsuit filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by an American Dogecoin investor accusing him of running a Dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme is heating up as new players are summoned in the case. See related article: Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground Fast facts First filed […]

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • Toyota reaches potential $150 million U.S. settlement over fuel pump recalls

    Toyota Motor Corp reached a settlement potentially worth $150 million to resolve U.S. class-action litigation tied to recalls of about 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles whose defective fuel pumps could cause engines to stall. The settlement covers owners and lessees of dozens of Toyota and Lexus vehicle models manufactured in the 2013 to 2020 model years and equipped with Denso low-pressure fuel pumps. Toyota has said problems were reported more often in the southern United States, where weather is warmer.

  • As Oil Falls, Could Buffett's Occidental Play Turn Sour?

    The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder Ends in Victory for the Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court saved Citigroup Inc. from an epic blunder that became the talk of Wall Street, rejecting a ruling that Revlon Inc. creditors could keep more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them. After a decision process one expert compared to “The Twilight Zone,” a trio of judges in Manhattan on Thursday overturned the trial court’s surprise decision early last year that the lenders -- which include Brigade Capital Management LP, HPS Investment Partn

  • Apple launch: First impressions on new iPhones, Watches, AirPods

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show from Cupertino, California, to discuss Wednesday's Apple Event and the first impressions for the tech company's latest lineup.

  • Top Rice Exporter India Curbs Shipments in Threat to Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- India, the world’s biggest rice shipper, restricted exports of key varieties that mainly go toward feeding Asia and Africa, threatening to rattle global crop markets and exacerbate food inflation and hunger. The government has imposed a 20% duty on shipments of white and brown rice, and banned broken rice sales abroad. The curbs apply to roughly 60% of India’s overall rice exports, according to Bloomberg calculations. The moves by India, which accounts for 40% of the global rice t

  • This Is How Much Money Schwab Says You Need to Retire

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.