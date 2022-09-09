Level Sensors and Switches Market to record USD 1.91 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing demand from oil and gas industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Level Sensors and Switches Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 1.91 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here

The global level sensors and switches market is fragmented with the presence of numerous players. The increasing demand for level sensors and switches in the oil and gas industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, difficulty in selecting the right level sensors might hamper the market growth.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Berthold Technologies GmbH and Co.KG, Danfoss AS, Dwyer Instruments LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Gems Sensors Inc., Honeywell International Inc., JUMO Instrument Co. Ltd., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, NOHKEN Inc, Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SST Sensing Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Trafag AG, and VEGA Grieshaber KG are among some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The global level sensors and switches market is segmented as below:

End-user

The oil and gas industry is the prime end-user in the market. The increased exploration in oil and gas fields in African countries and increased investments in oil and gas industries in the Middle East and APAC are driving the growth of the segment.

Type

The market growth in the hydrostatic pressure segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the wider use of hydrostatic pressure sensors in the oil and gas, chemical, and food and beverage industries.

Geography

APAC will emerge as the major market, occupying 34% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by increasing investments in new breweries. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The level sensors and switches market report covers the following areas:

Level Sensors and Switches Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist level sensors and switches market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the level sensors and switches market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the level sensors and switches market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of level sensors and switches market vendors

Level Sensors and Switches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.31 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Berthold Technologies GmbH and Co.KG, Danfoss AS, Dwyer Instruments LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Gems Sensors Inc., Honeywell International Inc., JUMO Instrument Co. Ltd., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, NOHKEN Inc, Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SST Sensing Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Trafag AG, and VEGA Grieshaber KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

adoption of automation in manufacturing the process: The requirement of automation has evolved multifold in the industrial environment. The automation solutions have improved from the implementation of fixed automation to the current flexible and integrated automation, which enables end-users to integrate various processes into a single closed solution. The need to address optimization of processes, extend the level of autonomous processes, continuous monitoring and control of process parameters and safety concerns are driving the implementation of flexible automation solutions in the process and discrete industries.

