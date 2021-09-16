U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

LEVEL5 Continues Big Presence in Utah

·2 min read

National Design-Builder Has Multiple Projects Across Utah

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since LEVEL5 opened their Western Regional Office in Ogden, Utah, the national design builder has seen tremendous growth in and around Salt Lake City, and it's a big reason why they keep winning projects across the state and throughout the West.

LEVEL5 Builds Utah
LEVEL5 Builds Utah

"Utah has been a strategic focus for us," said LEVEL5 CEO, Brad Eller. "It's really been the key to our growth in the greater Salt Lake area, across the Rocky Mountains, and even along the Pacific."

The regional office manages projects and oversees subcontractors in multiple fast growing markets such as Salt Lake, Boise, LA and the Bay Area, to name a few. Recent Utah projects include a new prototype branch for Elevate Credit Union (formerly Box Elder CU). Also of note are several projects for Wasatch Peaks Credit Union, with a recently produced video for their Plain City branch found here.

"In addition to several branches," LEVEL5 President Luke Kassler explained, "We're also building Wasatch Peaks a brand new Headquarters building and adjacent Call Center. We're grateful to Wasatch Peaks for entrusting us with so many projects and thrilled to give back to the local Ogden and Plain City communities.

LEVEL5 also has projects underway with several other financial institutions. So many in fact, their regional office is currently interviewing for project managers, coordinators and estimators just to keep up with all the demand.

Be on the lookout for project completion announcements, photos and case study videos, which can be found on the Portfolio Page of the LEVEL5 website.

About LEVEL5

LEVEL5 builds best-in-class bank and credit union branches, operations centers and corporate headquarters, with unparalleled expertise in market analysis, site selection, design-build services and overall construction know-how.

Founded in 2001, LEVEL5 builds more than buildings. They build relationships, trust and success - on-budget, on-time and on a level all their own.

LEVEL5 - A Data Driven Approach to Design-Build for a Better Experience (PRNewsfoto/LEVEL5)
LEVEL5 - A Data Driven Approach to Design-Build for a Better Experience (PRNewsfoto/LEVEL5)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/level5-continues-big-presence-in-utah-301378118.html

SOURCE LEVEL5

