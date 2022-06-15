U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

Levelset Launches Free College-Level Construction Financial Management Course

Levelset, a Procore Company
·3 min read

New Payment Academy course empowers construction payment professionals with skills to manage and grow their business' bottom line

Construction Financial Management Course

Construction Financial Management Course
Construction Financial Management Course

NEW ORLEANS, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levelset, the leading provider of construction payment technologies, today announced the launch of a free, online, college-level course that introduces the fundamentals of construction financial management. The newest course in Levelset's web-based Payment Academy, Construction Financial Management 101, teaches the unique financial and accounting processes that keep construction businesses on track.

The video-driven course is led by Steven J. Peterson, professor and author of Construction Accounting and Financial Management. The course equips construction business owners, accountants, and even future construction professionals with the knowledge and skills to manage the financial aspects of a business.

"In construction, we have to deal with several issues such as retention, job costing, equipment tracking, and IRS rules for long-term contracts that most other industries do not have to deal with," said Peterson. "Unless our management and accountants are familiar with these issues, the company's poor handling of these issues can be expensive. This course is designed to provide the necessary skills to make a construction business profitable."

Like all Payment Academy courses, Levelset offers the online Construction Financial Management 101 at no cost. Learners can complete the class at their own pace and earn an official certificate upon successfully finishing the course. Over 12 video lessons, learners will master how to create and read financial statements, manage transactions and cash flow, and track company performance with financial data.

Jonny Finity, Senior Content Manager at Levelset, said, "This type of curriculum and instruction is typically only accessible on college campuses or through organizations that charge fees. We are proud to launch a course that rivals the quality of paid classes and is accessible to all types of learners. We look forward to seeing how this certification will propel the careers of construction financial professionals and companies."

Construction Financial Management 101 is open to current and aspiring professionals and can be accessed at levelset.com/construction-finance/courses.

About Steven J. Peterson 

Steven J. Peterson has 15 years of hands-on experience in the construction industry, working for contractors, government agencies, and developers as an estimator, superintendent, and project manager. He became an expert on tracking financial performance and building accounting systems to help companies succeed and founded Peterson Construction Consulting Services, LLC in 2008. For more than 22 years, he has taught construction financial management and accounting at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. Peterson is the author of Construction Accounting and Financial Management (Pearson, 2020), Construction Estimating using Excel (Pearson, 2018), and Pearson's Pocket Guide to Construction Management (Pearson, 2012), and the co-author of Estimating in Building Construction (Pearson, 2019). Peterson received a BS in engineering and an MBA from the University of Utah.

About Levelset Payment Academy

Levelset launched Payment Academy in 2020 to serve the need for free, quality, accessible construction financial and payment education. With five courses in the current catalog, Payment Academy empowers contractors across the country to become experts at getting paid and growing their business. The free platform uses lessons, exercises, instructional videos, and quizzes to earn a certification, distinguishing the holder as a construction payment expert. For more about Payment Academy, visit levelset.com/payment-academy

About Levelset

Levelset's mission is to empower contractors to always get what they earn. Levelset's products help millions in the construction industry make payment paperwork and compliance more accessible, get cash faster, monitor the risk on jobs and contractors, and better understand payment processes and rules. The results are faster payments, access to capital, and fewer surprises. Founded in 2012, Levelset is based in New Orleans, La., with offices in Austin, Texas, and Cairo, Egypt, and is owned and operated by Procore Technologies, Inc. For more information, visit www.levelset.com.

###

Media Contact:

Julie Ward
(504) 285-8056
julie.ward@levelset.com

Related Images






Image 1: Construction Financial Management Course


Levelset's newest Payment Academy course teaches the fundamentals of construction financial management. Enroll for free at levelset.com/payment-academy.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


