Leverage Edu: Top Engineering Courses for a Secured Career

Leverage Edu
·5 min read

DELHI, India, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leverage Edu, an ed-tech platform based in India, has assembled a primer that helps students interested in engineering find the right college and figure out their career path. With services including application guidance, personalized mentor matching, and education loan assistance, Leverage Edu gives students education and career opportunities and allows them to discover their full potential.

A branch of science and technology, engineering deals with the designing and building of machines, engines, structures, etc. It also includes various other specializations that are emerging with the advancement of technology. In India and abroad, engineering is one of the most preferred degree courses by students. The career prospects in this field are also immense. From IITs to popular engineering colleges, students can choose from a plethora of colleges to pursue their education. Along with the traditional engineering courses, such as electronics, civil, computer science, electrical, mechanical, etc., there is an array of emerging courses that can offer good job opportunities for students.

With advancements in technology and fields, such as IoT, data science, machine learning, app development, artificial learning, gaming and graphics technology, Big Data analytics, etc., there is a high demand for talent. With the right engineering college and engineering course, students can equip themselves with the required skills and knowledge so that they can be a suitable fit for the industry.

In addition to the required eligibility criteria, to secure admission into an engineering course, there are three types of engineering entrance exams, namely national-level entrance exams, state-level entrance exams and university-level entrance exams, that are conducted every year.

Here are some of the top engineering courses that offer numerous opportunities to students:

List of All Engineering Courses

With globalization and liberalization of the economy, students have found themselves with many career options. Every branch of engineering leads to a specific job role, hence, it is imperative for students to choose the right engineering stream according to their interests and career plan. There are several Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) and Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) courses that students can choose from, such as:

  1. Aeronautical Engineering (deals with the design and development of aircraft, spacecraft, and other related equipment)

  2. Aerospace Engineering (deals with the manufacture, design and maintenance of aircraft, spacecraft, helicopters, and missiles).

  3. Automobile Engineering (deals with the design, manufacture, and operation of automobiles)

  4. Biochemical Engineering (deals with the design and construction of unit processes that involve biological organisms or molecules)

  5. Biotechnology Engineering (deals with applied biology and chemical engineering principles that involve the use of living organisms)

  6. Chemical Engineering (deals with the design and maintenance of chemical plants and the development of chemical processes)

  7. Civil Engineering (deals with the design, construction, and maintenance of the physical and naturally built structures)

  8. Computer Science Engineering (deals with the basics of computer programming and networking)

  9. Electrical Engineering (deals with the study, design and application of equipment, devices and systems that use electricity, electronics, and electromagnetism)

  10. Electronics and Communication Engineering (deals with electronic devices, circuits, communication equipment, etc.)

  11. Environmental Engineering (deals with the issues related to the adverse environmental effects due to pollution of water, soil, and air)

  12. Industrial Engineering (deals with the design, improvement, and installation of integrated systems)

  13. Information Technology Engineering (deals with the application of computer systems for storing, studying, transmitting, and manipulating data or information)

  14. Marine Engineering (deals with the design, development, production, and maintenance of the equipment used at sea and sea vessels, such as ships, boats, etc.)

  15. Mechanical Engineering (deals with the design, manufacture, maintenance and testing of machines)

  16. Telecommunication Engineering (deals with the design and overseeing of the installation of telecommunications equipment and facilities)

Along with the above-mentioned engineering courses, there are several other courses as well that students can pursue based on their passion and interest.

Most Popular Engineering Courses

For anyone looking for the most popular and sought-after engineering courses, the below list might help. The list of top five branches of engineering that are currently trending are:

  1. Computer Science Engineering

  2. Electronics and Communication Engineering

  3. Mechanical Engineering

  4. Information Technology Engineering

  5. Civil Engineering

Top Engineering Courses for Better Career

Choosing the right engineering course helps students build a secure and fulfilling career. Engineering courses offer great career scope along with a good salary package. Some of the engineering courses that can be opted for are:

  1. Computer Science Engineering

  2. Aeronautical Engineering

  3. Petroleum Engineering

  4. Aerospace Engineering

  5. Biotechnology Engineering

  6. Chemical Engineering

The Best and Most Demanding Engineering Jobs for the Future

Anyone looking for the best and most demanding engineering jobs that can help build a great career should consider choosing engineering courses such as:

  1. Machine Learning and Data Science

  2. Full-stack Developer

  3. Biomedical Engineer

  4. Automation and Robotics Engineer

  5. Petroleum Engineer

  6. Agriculture Engineer

  7. Civil Engineer

  8. Environmental Engineer

  9. Petroleum Engineer

Traditional engineering fields, like electronics, civil, mechanical and petroleum engineering, are still high in demand, but if students are looking at pursuing a career in some of the fastest-growing fields, then the IT sector will be a great choice. Depending on the future trend of the industry and technology advancements, aspiring engineering students need to choose the engineering courses that will help shape their future.

Bottom Line

India is a hub for top engineering colleges with excellent academic curriculum, high-quality education, and a variety of engineering courses. Most of these colleges offer great employment opportunities and salary packages. If students want to choose engineering as their career path, then, before finalizing the college, they need to check out the placement and internship options, specialization courses offered, etc. Choosing the right course and college can help students shape a better future.

Additional Information

All the engineering branches take students on a road of opportunities and it depends on students to choose an engineering branch that they are passionate about.

Picking the right engineering stream is one of the most essential parts of the engineering admission process. Students seeking the best engineering courses will have to clear engineering entrance exams such as JEE Main, MHT CET, KCET, AP EAMCET, TS EAMCET, WBJEE, etc.

Securing a seat in one of the top engineering branches requires hard work and good scores in the respective engineering entrance exam as these courses get filled in the primary rounds of counseling. The job opportunities after pursuing these courses are very bright and some of the most reputed organizations recruit fresh graduates as well as experienced engineers from the above field.

Contact: carolina.darbellesv@iquanti.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


