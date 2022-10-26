U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,830.60
    -28.51 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,839.11
    +2.37 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,970.99
    -228.12 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.33
    +8.18 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.26
    +0.35 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    +0.20 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0081
    +0.0112 (+1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1625
    +0.0154 (+1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3900
    -1.6270 (-1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,752.47
    +563.79 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.66
    +14.08 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Leveraging the Speed and Efficiency of Duck Creek Technologies’ Cloud-based Platform, Australian Start-up Firm, Argyle Insurance, Built in Less Than 60 Working Days

Duck Creek Technologies
·4 min read

Duck Creek OnDemand enables Argyle to roll out its first product through brokers in Australia

Sydney, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, announces a milestone moment in insurance technology with its successful end-to-end implementation for start-up Australian insurer, Argyle Insurance, which took less than 60 working days. The implementation was a coordinated effort with solution-integration partner, Coforge.

Through Duck Creek’s modern core system, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for policy, billing, and data insights, Argyle Insurance will deploy a hybrid operating model into the Australian general insurance market. Their new platform will give brokers access to a wider range of insurers and their products, allowing them to offer their SME clients more choice and competition, improving client outcomes. The sub-60-day execution was achieved through the use of an innovative Australian SME template built by the Duck Creek APAC regional product development team.

“Partnering with leading organisations in the insurance sector is a key to Argyle’s value proposition. Duck Creek was able to embrace the vision to redefine, through the use of technology, how intermediaries and customers do SME insurance,” said Anthony Day, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Argyle. “Duck Creek worked hand-in-hand with our team to deliver our underwriting system in record time”

“Argyle’s unique model connects all stakeholders in the ecosystem through an AI-augmented platform. More than five thousand dynamic questions, rules and pricing combinations were set up during the implementation to deliver effective value to the entire insurance community,” said Matthew Morgan Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder “Working with the Duck Creek platform, we were able to achieve our desired objective to advance the Australian general insurance market and remain continuously relevant and engaged with customers.”

“Duck Creek and Argyle’s unique relationship, which enabled the 60-day delivery, comes down to our alignment of purpose and vision that the future of insurance is agile, intelligent and evergreen,” said Shaji Sethu, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Duck Creek Technologies. “We are both focused on driving better, easier-to-understand insurance products, which are tailored to policyholders’ needs and are adaptable to their changing priorities.”

Both teams embraced an unwavering level of commitment and flexibility that made the rapid launch successful. This implementation project was slated to span more than 60 days, however, the spectacular collaboration between Duck Creek and Argyle, supported by the deep domain and technical expertise of Coforge, allowed the teams to beat their target goal.

“Coforge is equally proud to be a part of Argyle’s record-setting go-live journey powered by Duck Creek OnDemand. A significant achievement to deliver a core platform transformation project within 60 days. A true example of seamless collaboration between Argyle, Duck Creek Technologies and Coforge to set new normal for Core Insurance Platform Rollout” said Deepak Agarwal, SVP and Global Delivery Head – P&C Insurance for Coforge.

 

About Argyle

Argyle Insurance is a true digital underwriting agency with technology to meet customers’ changing insurance requirements. Argyle’s strength comes through innovation. It has delivered a new way to connect customers to their brokers digitally that comes with a suite of tools to interact in more meaningful ways.

 

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

 

About Coforge

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider, that enables its clients to transform at the intersect of domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. A focus on very select industries, a detailed understanding of the underlying processes of those industries and partnerships with leading platforms provides us a distinct perspective. Coforge leads with its product engineering approach and leverages Cloud, Data, Integration and Automation technologies to transform client businesses into intelligent, high growth enterprises. Coforge’s proprietary platforms power critical business processes across its core verticals. The firm has a presence in 21 countries with 25 delivery centers across nine countries with a key focus on Insurance as a vertical.

CONTACT: Carley Bunch Duck Creek Technologies +1 (201) 962-6091 carley.bunch@duckcreek.com


