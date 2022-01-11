U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,660.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,934.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,595.25
    -12.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.40
    -3.60 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.05
    +0.82 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    +10.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.76
    +1.00 (+5.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2600
    +0.0520 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,053.35
    +251.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.36
    -54.87 (-5.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.48
    +20.23 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Leveraging Technology - JIQI empowers E-commerce to grow in new ways

·4 min read

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China's influential platform for young leaders – the Global youth Innovation Conference (GYIC) successfully concluded its 5th annual conference in Beijing. In recognition of JIQI's efforts to provide merchants and vendors with a one-stop, end-to-end solution to increase their revenue and optimize their operations through the company's JIQI Market and patented GoodsRank algorithm, JIQI was awarded as one of the "Innovative Companies with the Greatest Potential 2021."

A few days prior to this, JIQI was also awarded "Innovative Product with the most Potential" by the Insights into the 2022 China Enterprise Service Annual Conference and "Best Prospect Award" from the 2021 China Venture Capital Summit.

How does JIQI continue to hog the spotlight even in this new era of rapidly evolving technology and business and thought models? What does this mean for the new economy in China?

JIQI has built an algorithm-based, web-native, and scalable platform that matches new sellers looking to differentiate themselves with precisely tailored goods chosen among hundreds of millions on the platform through applying its innovative technology that quickly calculates the right fit among many product categories, sellers, and platforms.

Leveraging its proprietary patented GoodsRank algorithm, JIQI helps sellers improve their information match rate and arrive at a unique value proposition, unique product niche, and unique use scenarios, avoiding much ineffective competition based on homogenous characteristics and giving sellers greater room to price based on their own unique value.

On the service innovation side, JIQI offers the one-stop end-to-end solution JIQI Market that includes services such as product selection, content, shelving, promotion, packaging, inventory management, and customer services, putting small sellers on even ground with big brands in terms of professional support and making their lives easier.

JIQI's team of founders are experienced serial entrepreneurs, which is one of the key reasons venture capitalists sees JIQI becoming a leader in the industry. An experienced founding team means JIQI knows how to navigate the rapidly changing startup environment and has a reproduceable formula for success. This affords the founders the luxury of asking deeper questions that can create fundamental changes in the market.

As a darling of the capital markets, JIQI has exhibited an ability to organize and manage brands and the whole supply chain in a highly effective way. The company has leveraged its rich professional experience in areas such as algorithm, e-commerce, product, supply chain, brand marketing, and organizational management to extend the lead its management team has on rapid execution and efficiency.

Another reason is JIQI's ability to empower online merchants to arrive at exponential growth. JIQI's extensive technical research allows the company to precisely match new and unique products with online merchants; the company helps many partners develop their online and digital presence and provides the one-stop end-to-end solution JIQI Market that includes services such as product selection, content, shelving, promotion, packaging, inventory management, and customer services. The GoodsRank algorithm helps suppliers create and produce their own unique micro-branded products and easily achieve increased revenues and optimized operations.

Also, JIQI insists on co-creating and sharing with the company's upstream and downstream partners. The company's business model of empowering merchants and suppliers to increase revenue and optimize efficiency is gradually showing its strategic advantage: As the COVID pandemic continues, many merchants have trouble selecting the product and even more trouble clearing their inventory. JIQI provides superior products that are a better fit for their own individual operations and more appropriate for these times of changing consumer behavior. This helps sellers sell more and earn more without the pressure of inventory.

For suppliers, GoodsRank helps factories convert more ingenious products into hot commodities and into the hands of more sellers. This creates a virtuous cycle that allows suppliers to form a micro-brand matrix and achieves resource sharing at key nodes up and down the supply chain, as well as building a brand new e-commerce ecosystem.

For Media Enquiries:

pr@jiqitag.com
Xixi Mo
+86-13371818646

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leveraging-technology---jiqi-empowers-e-commerce-to-grow-in-new-ways-301457978.html

SOURCE JIQI

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Intel names two to top exec roles

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Intel hired a new chief financial officer and promoted another executive

    The chipmaking giant named Micron CFO David Zinsner to be its new financial head and Michelle Johnston Holthaus to head up its largest business division.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO talks Spectre electric vehicle, chip supply, new clients

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Apple is still bigger than all these companies combined

    King Apple still towers over its megacap peers despite the tech selloff

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Intel Stock Jumped Because It Named a Micron Exec as Its New CFO

    Chip giant Intel named David Zinsner its new chief financial officer. Zinsner is currently CFO of Micron Tech, which has already named an interim CFO.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Why PayPal Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of online payments behemoth PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) plunged on Monday and remain down 3.7% as of 3 p.m. ET. As TheFly.com reports today, French investment bank Exane BNP Paribas just cut its rating on PayPal stock from outperform to neutral, and set a $200 price target on the stock. On the one hand, that may sound like good news to you -- after all, PayPal shares only cost about $180 and change right now, so a $200 price target implies at least some upside in the stock.