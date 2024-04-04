Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 3, 2024

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Levi Strauss & Company's First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call for the period ending February 23, 2023. I would now like to turn the call over to Aida Orphan, Vice President of Investor Relations at Levi Strauss & Company.

Aida Orphan: Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss the results for our first quarter 2024. Joining me on today's call are, Michelle Gass, our President and CEO and Harmit Singh, our Chief Financial and Growth Officer. We have posted complete Q1 financial results in our earnings release on the IR section of our website, investors.levistrauss.com. The link to the webcast of today's conference call can also be found on our site. We'd like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Please review our filings with the SEC, in particular, the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-Q that we filed today, for the factors that could cause our results to differ.

Also note that the forward-looking statements on this call are based on information available to us as of today and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements. During this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for our GAAP results. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure are included in today's press release. Finally, this call is being webcast on our IR website and a replay of this call will be available on the website shortly. Please note that Michelle, and Harmit will be referencing constant currency numbers unless otherwise noted. Today's call is scheduled for one hour, so please limit yourself to one question at a time to give others the opportunity to have their questions addressed.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Michelle Gass.

Michelle Gass: Thank you and welcome everyone to today's Call. The year is off to a strong start with both Q1 revenue and adjusted EPS coming in above our expectations. Revenues of $1.6 billion were down 8% on a constant currency basis due to last year's $100 million shift from Q2 into Q1 related to the ERP implementation in the U.S. Excluding this shift, as well as the impact from exiting the denizen business in Russia, Q1 revenues were flat. Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.26 came in better than our expectations driven by a 240 basis point increase in gross margin and prudently managing our expenses. Our performance this quarter reflects many proof points that our strategies leading with our brands, operating as a direct-to-consumer first business, and diversifying our portfolio are working.

We are fueling consumer demand resulting in meaningful U.S. share gains in both men's and women, driven by newness and innovation, as well as continued strength in our core. We are continuing to see strong momentum in a global direct-to-consumer business, where we have now delivered eight consecutive quarters of robust comp growth. Our e-commerce business again achieved strong growth of 12% on top of mid-teens growth last year. And we're particularly excited about the continued acceleration in overall women's business which was about 14% in DTC globally for the quarter. We're encouraged by the performance of our largest market, the U.S. We saw sustained progress in DTC, which was up 10%, as well as continued stabilization in U. S. wholesale for Levi's brands, which was up low single digits.

Stepping back, we are building a stronger business in the US, underscored by significant growth and operating margin expansion across channels in Q1. And revenue in the global wholesale channel while down was in line with expectations as the actions we have taken to improve this business are working. Importantly, global wholesale gross margins increase as both owned and channel inventory levels are much improved. And through our transformational pivot to operating as a DTC first company, we're bringing operational rigor and a narrower strategic focus which will set a solid foundation for sustainable, profitable growth. Through our productivity initiative, Project Fuel, we remain focused on driving cost efficiencies, and during the quarter, we took concrete actions in rightsizing our organization.

In addition, we have activated an initial reduction of nearly 15% of [inaudible] across our Levi's product assortment and our deprioritizing footwear. These efforts, together with the recent decision to exit Denizen not only improve our cost structure, but also provide an unlock in simplifying and streamlining how we work. While it's early in the year, we started the year strong and are encouraged by the trends we're seeing in business. As a result, we are increasing our adjusted diluted EPS guidance for the year. Harmeet will share more. I will now talk you through the results of the quarter in the context of our strategic priorities, starting with our first priority leading with our brand. First, the jeans category has stabilized in the U.S., now flat to prior year after several years of volatility.

Importantly, over the same time period, Levi's outperformed the category, growing two points of share in men and one point of shares in women. We are also making progress in our key youth target, gaining share with 18 to 30 year olds in past quarter. Levi’s picked up share of the middle income consumer, which is critical given these are largest consumers of the category. We are continuing to outperform the category with higher income consumers, demonstrating the success of our efforts and elevating the brand. Market share growth is being driven by the exciting innovation we are bringing to the category, as well as our ongoing commitment to keeping the brand at the center of culture, driving deep connections with fans around the world. Just last week, we reaffirmed our place at The Center of Culture with the launch of for our global breakthrough and interactive Live in Levi's campaign.

As part of a digitally led 360 degree media activation that kicked off with our advertising film, The Floor Is Yours, we're inviting everyone to participate in a dance open call across social media platforms for a chance to showcase their talent and Levi’s style in an exclusive new music video. Moving to product, we continue to see strong performance in our core offerings while also introducing newness and innovation in denim and beyond. A clear barometer for the strength of our core business, the 501 was up 23% in DTC, on top of 32% growth in the prior year. We're seeing strength in loose fits for men's and women, both up more than 40% in a quarter. For example, we launched six new baggy styles for women for which sales were up 50%. And we continue to see an evolution to low-rise and wider leg openings, both performing strongly.

We see an incredible opportunity to own the head-to-toe denim apparel lifestyle, and in doing so, we expect to expand our addressable market for denim overall. Denim skirts, dresses, and jumpsuits again saw positive results, increasing triple digits in the quarter. We are also seeing strength in our denim tops assortment with our iconic Women's Western at more than 40%. Looking forward, we are leaning into this opportunity and we're introducing new denim top silhouettes across blouses, corsets, vests, and more. As shared on our last call, we were working on an end-to-end reset of our tops business and were seeing early success with tops outperforming the overall business driven by about 10% growth in DTC. We are building out our core essential assortment in categories like t-shirts, wovens, and polos to provide a perfect pairing to our denim bottoms, and we're investing in capability building, including new key leadership hires.

We recently filled the newly created role of Vice President Tops Design, which will be critical in setting the design direction for Levi's Top. And we are successfully extending our authority in bottom to categories beyond denim. We recently launched our active tech pant in the U.S., which has been met with great initial response, with demand for the product stronger than expected in both wholesale and DTC. We are chasing into inventory and we're excited to continue fueling this new product line with additional innovations planned throughout this year and next as we roll out this platform globally. As we move through the year, we will accelerate newness and drive innovation by extending our non-denim authority into categories like shorts, skirts and dresses for the season's ahead.

And given the positive early trends in our Performance Cool and lightweight denim collections, we will continue building out those platforms to bring to the consumer our innovative denim fabrication, giving them the fit and style they love with the more versatile, year round end use. Shifting to direct-to-consumer, our second strategic priority. DTC continued to grow rapidly, up 8% on top of 16% growth in the prior year. We achieved to these strong results by delivering positive comp sales across our stores, growth and e-commerce, and adding new stores. Increasing productivity and profitability in our stores is a key focus of Project Fuel, and we are gaining traction. Overall, for the quarter, we saw increases in traffic, UPT, and AUR in DTC channels.

And we're building bigger baskets through our focus on having the right assortment in the right store at the right time where new Strauss which are driving positive momentum and better in-stock positions. In addition to top line growth, we are seeing a greater degree of leverage on our cost base, such as improving our management of controllable retail costs, like optimizing store staffing and scheduling. We're encouraged by these results and have multiple initiatives underway to further improve the core wall economics of our stores. The success we're having in brick and mortar also gives us confidence in our store opening strategy. The majority of net new stores this year will be in Asia where we see a lot of runways for growth. One great example is our recently reopened Kyoto store in Japan, in one of the city's most vibrant shopping districts.

Delivering consumers an immersive shopping experience, this store is representative of culture and history of this city and features the best of Levi's. Another example in Europe, where are reopening our Levi’s flagship store in Paris ahead of Summer Olympics. Located in the heart of one of the most highly trafficked and desirable shopping destinations in the world, Champs-Élysées, this store will offer Levi's fans from France and around the world the fullest and best expression of our denim lifestyle offerings. These stores and others coming are representative of commitment to bringing elevated shopping experiences to the world's most desirable locations while also driving a scalable and profitable store portfolio. Our e-commerce business continues to gain momentum generating 12% growth on top of 14% growth in the prior year.

This is a direct result of the investments we've made to enhance the consumer experience, including improved search, navigation, and filtering capabilities. We are also creating a more engaging experience by upgrading our product imagery and videos, addressing a key consumer need, helping people find the perfect fit. As we make our pivot to be a DTC first company, we remain committed to wholesale and the actions we're taking to elevate our performance in this channel are gaining traction. After adjusting for the revenue shift related to the ERP implementation in Q1 2023, the Levi's brand within U.S. wholesale grew for a second consecutive quarter, up low single digits and was substantially more profitable than last year. We remain encouraged regarding the outlook of our global wholesale business and expect sequential improvement as we move through the year.

Improved sellout trends along with expanded wholesale assortment gives us optimism. Turning now to our third strategy, the diversification of the business. As I referenced earlier, we are pleased with the ongoing momentum we're seeing in our largest market, the US. Beyond that, diversifying geography continues to be a key part of growth strategy and today, international comprises nearly 60% of total revenues. While International was down 2% in Q1, International DTC grew high single digits and Asia achieved record revenues in the quarter driven by double digit top line growth in many markets. Let me address Europe. We continue to be pleased with the performance we are seeing in our DCC channel, which was up 4% excluding Russia. We saw notable improvement in DTC business in response to new corset launched with sequential improvement in the quarter month over month and February up double digits.

This strength has continued into March. While the European wholesale channel has been challenging, our key customers are excited about the amplified denim lifestyle offerings that we are delivering and we're seeing positive wholesale pre-book orders in second half of the year. We continue to expect the total Europe segment to return to growth in the second half of this year. Moving to other brands, where we continue to make solid progress, both Beyond Yoga and Dockers expand our portfolio and our adjustable market. And when we look at our category portfolio, we are excited about the diversification we're making Beyond Denim bottom. Docker's sales trends improved versus the prior quarter, down 9% adjusting for the shift in wholesale, as strong performance in DTC up 14% was offset by lower wholesale sales.

Inventory levels for the Dockers brand has shown sequential improvement and is now at its lowest level since March of 2023. We're encouraged by the positive customer reaction to our new product launches, including the recently released Dockers Go Pant, the brand's first active pant that has quickly become one of the top selling items in stores across the globe. Beyond Yoga was up 11% on top of similar growth in the prior year, driven largely by strength in e-commerce. We are making investments to grow brand awareness and unleash the growth potential of this incredible brand. In summary, we have started the year strong. With many of the headwinds we faced the past 18 months resolved, most notably the congestion at our US distribution centers and accelerating momentum across the world and especially in the US, we are well positioned for the years ahead and I'm confident in our ability to achieve our objectives for 2024 and beyond.

And with that, I will turn it over to Harmeet to cover the financials.

Harmit Singh: Thanks, Michelle. We deliver better than expected results in Q1 driven by continued outperformance in Global DDC and stabilization in US wholesale. Most importantly, we achieved these results while also improving the structural economics of the company. Together, these established a strong base for profitable growth for ‘24 and years to come. In the quarter, we delivered significant gross margin expansion and we continue to expect further improvement this year and beyond from the structural drivers of our strategies to grow DTC, Women and International and as transitory headwinds continue shift to tailwind. We delivered discipline cost management while also investing in our key growth initiatives. The productivity initiative we launched in Q1 will drive efficiencies across the company, both in ‘24 and ‘25, while positioning us to realize the growth potential of our business.

We expect the combination of margin improvement and operating leverage to enable us to deliver sustainable bottom line growth, and the greater efficiency and our active inventory and working capital management is enabling us to generate strong free cash flow. This allowed us who return cash to shareholders to dividends, restart the stock buyback program and acquire our distributor in Columbia, all consistent with our capital allocation strategy. As we look ahead, based on the trends we are seeing in our business today, we are confident in our ability to deliver accelerated sales in H2 and a position to deliver continued improvement in profitability and margin expansion in 2024. As a result, we are increasing our full year earnings outlook. And with that I will turn to our results.

Q1 net revenues were $1.6 billion reflecting continued momentum in our global direct-to-consumer channel, which grew 8%, up 25% on a two year stack and acceleration from Q4. Gross margin of 58.2% was better than expected and improved 240 basis points year-over-year. Expansion was driven by lower product costs, the shift to DTC and the fact that wholesale mix was abnormally elevated in the prior year due to the ERP implementation. These factors offset both FX headwind and the analyzation of the strategic price reduction we took in U.S. wholesale in H2 last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses in quarter increased 1.2% to $766 million compared to $757 million last year, slightly better than expectations as we start to see the benefit of our cost control actions, including Project Fuel.

Adjusted EBIT margin declined 200 basis points to 9% compared to 11% in the prior year. The decline was almost entirely due to the sales deleverage resulting from the $100 million ERP shift. And adjusted diluted EPS was $0.26 ahead of our expectations, primarily driven by the outperformance in both revenue and gross margins. Before turning to our segment highlights, let me spend a moment on the restructuring charges we took in the quarter. As , we launched Project Fuel in January to accelerate profitable growth while driving cost savings. Since then, we have taken actions to a streamline our organization structure with the elimination of approximately 12% of our global workforce. Other actions being implemented will improve DDC, productivity, and our SG&A as we deliver savings across indirect procurement and other initiatives.

We also made the decision to close our manufacturing facility in Poland as we optimize our supply chain to both enable agility and lower costs. And after a strategic review of our categories, we have taken the decision to wind down our small Levi's footwear business. This along with the decisions to exit denizen in last quarter will help our plans to unlock the true potential of the Levi’s brand globally. These actions put us on the path to achieve approximately $100 million in savings in 2024 and more in 2025. Now let's review the key highlights by segment. In the Americas, 11% growth in DTC was more than offset by a decrease in wholesale largely due to the shift in wholesale shipments in the prior year. Operating margin increased 160 basis points to 18% due to increase growth margin across both channels and lower SG&A.

This was largely driven by our US business, which is more profitable today than last year. We also just closed our acquisition of our Levi's brand distributor in Columbia, including approximately 40 owned and operated Levi’s retail stores. This transaction further underscores the tremendous opportunity that exists to accelerate DTC growth within Latin America and further diversify our business geographically. This follows a very successful 2019 acquisition of our distributor in Chile, Peru and Bolivia that has significantly surpassed our revenue and profitability expectations and we're very optimistic on the outlook for the business in Colombia. In Europe, DTC net revenues increased 4% excluding Russia. Growth was driven by positive performance in company operator stores and in e-commerce.

Wholesale net revenue decreased 13% excluding Russia as wholesale orders from our retail partners remain conservative. As Michelle mentioned, we are encouraged by the momentum we're seeing in our DTC business and coupled with positive inflection in our wholesale order book in the second half gives us confidence that Europe will grow in H2. In terms of profitability, gross margins were up 200 basis points driven by an increase across both channels and most markets in segments. Asia's net revenues increased 5% compared to the prior year and is up 27% on a two year stack. DTC revenues increased 7% driven by strength in company-operated mainline and outlet stores and in e-commerce, and wholesale net revenues increase 3%. While a relatively small business for us, we experienced a slower than expected recovery in China.

We have several initiatives in place to improve our business performance in this market, including ramping up a local product engine. Excluding China and the impact of the Middle East, this segment was up 8%. We are still long in Asia and remain confident of our plans to drive high single-digit growth in this region. Now looking to our balance sheet and cash flows, reported inventory dollars decreased 14% or 21% excluding the impact of the modification of terms with the majority of our suppliers. Comparable inventory in the US remains significantly below last year's level and we continue to make progress in Q1. Overall, inventory is also expected to end the year below prior year levels as we work to further optimize inventories by improving turns and driving more assortment productivity.

Adjusted free cash flow was $214 million in the quarter, positive for the second quarter in a row as we manage inventory and working capital. We also expect to end the year with positive free cash flow. Our improved cash flow position enabled us to return $73 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and the re-initiation of share buybacks. In the quarter, we paid out $48 million in dividends, and spent $25 million repurchasing shares. We also announced Q2 dividends at $0.12 cents a share, maintaining the Q1 dividend per share. Now let's turn to of our fiscal 2024 outlook. Looking forward, we remain confident in the strength of a brand and the execution of strategies. We are pleased with the trend in both the category and our business that we saw in first quarter and these have continued into March.

However, given that they've just started the year, we're taking a prudent approach to our revenue outlook while raising our full year adjusted diluted EPS guidance slightly. With that in mind, we are affirming our full year outlook of 1% to 3% revenue growth. Incremental headwinds from FX in Asia will be offset with the impact of the Colombia acquisition. We now expect full year gross margin to be up about 150 basis points, which is the high end of our previously guided range. Turning to earnings, we are raising our adjusted diluted EPS estimates by $0.02 to $1.17 to a $1.27, giving us stronger gross margin results and our continued commitment to expense discipline. As we look into the second quarter, we continue to expect revenue to be up high single digits.

The Q2 revenue guidance reflects the shift in the ERP implementation and the exit of the Denizen business. We expect gross margins to be down approximately 50 basis points due to the higher concentration of DTC in the second quarter of ‘23 given the ERP implementation that took place in that quarter. Overall, H1 gross margins will be up approximately 100 basis points. And we expect the adjusted diluted EPS to be about $0.10 in quarter two, 150% higher than prior year. Before we begin Q&A, there are two points I would like to make. First, we are confident in our ability to grow the top line mid-single digits in the We are seeing continued momentum in DTC globally, green shoots in the wholesale channel and encouraging trends in the U.S. Our product pipeline is resonating with consumers and positions us to continue to grow market share.

Based on the strength of our new offerings in European and DTC and the positive pre-book in wholesale, we remain confident that Europe will return to growth in the second half. And in addition to the stores we acquired with the Colombia acquisition, we're also on pace to open a 100-plus net new system stores globally in 2024. Second, we remained focused on driving improved profitability and cash flow while being committed to deliver 15% operating margins over the longer term. We are confident in our ability to drive margin expansion through gross margin execution and expense discipline. The benefits from our Project Fuel initiative are just starting to unfold which will continue to improve the agility and the efficiency of our business and we will also continue deliver positive free cash flow through inventory and working capital management.

To close, these actions give us confidence in delivering our ‘24 commitments while setting the foundation for profitable long-term growth and enabling the company to deliver solid return to our stakeholders. And with that I will go ahead and open up the line for Q&A.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.